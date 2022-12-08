2022-2023 GEICO ESPN High School Basketball Showcase schedule

Boys Basketball

By December 8, 2022 5:14 pm

Moving the high school sports spotlight from the gridiron to the hardwood, ESPN has released the GEICO ESPN High School Basketball Showcase schedule for 2022-23.

The games feature some of the country’s top basketball teams and talent, including Sierra Canyon and Bronny James, whose dad, LeBron, is celebrating the 20th anniversary of his debut on the national stage: the St. Vincent-St. Mary-Oak Hill matchup that ended in a defiant win for James and Co. over the top-ranked Warriors.

Here’s the entire 11-game schedule.

Monday, Dec. 12: Christ the King (N.Y.) vs. Sierra Canyon (Calif.)

Tipoff: 11:30 p.m. ET.

Watch on ESPN+

Friday, Jan. 6: Cathedral (Ind.) vs. Simeon (Ill.)

Tipoff: 5:00 p.m. ET.

Watch on ESPN+

Friday, Jan. 15: Imhotep (Pa.) vs. Cardinal Hayes (N.Y)

Tipoff: 9:00 p.m. ET.

Watch on ESPN+

Monday, Jan. 16: Bishop Gorman (Nev.) vs. Camden (N.J.)

Tipoff: 11:00 a.m. ET.

Watch on ESPN+

Monday, Jan. 16: Columbus (Fla.) vs. Sierra Canyon (Calif.)

Tipoff: 1:00 p.m. ET.

Watch on ESPN+

Monday, Jan. 16: Montverde Academy (Fla.) vs. Sunrise Christian (Kan.)

Tipoff: 3:00 p.m. ET.

Watch on ESPN+

Monday, Jan. 16: AZ Compass (Ariz.) vs. IMG Academy (Fla.)

Tipoff: 5:00 p.m. ET.

Watch on ESPN+

Sunday, Jan. 22: Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.) vs. Christ the King (N.Y.)

Tipoff: 8:00 p.m. ET.

Watch on ESPN+

Friday, Jan. 27: TBA

Sunday, Jan. 29: Bishop Gorman (Nev.) vs. San Ysidro (Calif.)

Tipoff: Midnight, ET.

Watch on ESPN+

Monday, Feb. 6: Newton (Ga.) vs. Wheeler (Ga.)

Tipoff: 7:00 p.m. ET.

Watch on ESPN+

