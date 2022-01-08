Which top unsigned 2022 recruits are committing during All-American Bowl?

Some of the top-remaining unsigned 2022 recruits are going to make some noise during Saturday’s All-American Bowl.
Last year’s All-American Bowl gave way to “All-American Bowl Declaration Day” with the COVID-19 pandemic in full swing. The game itself is back this year, though, and so are all of the college commitments that come along with it.
Let’s take a look at the 10 elite 2022 recruits set to announce their commitment on Saturday.
Earnest Greene
High School: St. John Bosco (Calif.)
Position: Interior Offensive Lineman
Height: 6-foot-4.5
Weight: 330 pounds
Kevin Coleman
High School: St. Mary’s (Mo.)
Position: Wide Receiver
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 170 pounds
Cyrus Moss
High School: Bishop Gorman (Nev.)
Position: EDGE
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 220 pounds
C.J. Williams
High School: Mater Dei (Calif.)
Position: Wide Receiver
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 193 pounds
Larry Turner-Gooden
High School: Bishop Alemany (Calif.)
Position: Safety
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 179 pounds
Daniel Martin
High School: Marietta (Ga.)
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 195 pounds
Davison Igbinosun
High School: Union (N.J.)
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 185 pounds
Rayshon Luke
High School: St. John Bosco (Calif.)
Position: Running Back
Height: 5-foot-8
Weight: 175 pounds
Hero Kanu
High School: Santa Margarita Catholic (Calif.)
Position: Defensive Lineman
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 293 pounds
Trevor Etienne
High School: Jennings (La.)
Position: Running Back
Height: 5-foot-9
Weight: 218 pounds