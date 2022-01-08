USA Today Sports

Which top unsigned 2022 recruits are committing during All-American Bowl?

All-American Bowl

By January 8, 2022 7:26 am

Some of the top-remaining unsigned 2022 recruits are going to make some noise during Saturday’s All-American Bowl.

Last year’s All-American Bowl gave way to “All-American Bowl Declaration Day” with the COVID-19 pandemic in full swing. The game itself is back this year, though, and so are all of the college commitments that come along with it.

Let’s take a look at the 10 elite 2022 recruits set to announce their commitment on Saturday.

Earnest Greene

Photo: 247Sports

High School: St. John Bosco (Calif.)

Position: Interior Offensive Lineman

Height: 6-foot-4.5

Weight: 330 pounds

Kevin Coleman

Photo: 247Sports

High School: St. Mary’s (Mo.)

Position: Wide Receiver

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 170 pounds

Cyrus Moss

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Bishop Gorman (Nev.)

Position: EDGE

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 220 pounds

C.J. Williams

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Mater Dei (Calif.)

Position: Wide Receiver

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 193 pounds

Larry Turner-Gooden

Photo: Mike Roach, 247Sports

High School: Bishop Alemany (Calif.)

Position: Safety

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 179 pounds

Daniel Martin

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Marietta (Ga.)

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 195 pounds

Davison Igbinosun

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: Union (N.J.)

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 185 pounds

Rayshon Luke

Photo by Robert Hanashiro, USA TODAY Staff

High School: St. John Bosco (Calif.)

Position: Running Back

Height: 5-foot-8

Weight: 175 pounds

Hero Kanu

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Santa Margarita Catholic (Calif.)

Position: Defensive Lineman

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 293 pounds

Trevor Etienne

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Jennings (La.)

Position: Running Back

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 218 pounds

