Which top unsigned 2022 recruits are committing during All-American Bowl?

Some of the top-remaining unsigned 2022 recruits are going to make some noise during Saturday’s All-American Bowl.

Last year’s All-American Bowl gave way to “All-American Bowl Declaration Day” with the COVID-19 pandemic in full swing. The game itself is back this year, though, and so are all of the college commitments that come along with it.

Let’s take a look at the 10 elite 2022 recruits set to announce their commitment on Saturday.

Earnest Greene High School: St. John Bosco (Calif.) Position: Interior Offensive Lineman Height: 6-foot-4.5 Weight: 330 pounds Kevin Coleman High School: St. Mary's (Mo.) Position: Wide Receiver Height: 5-foot-11 Weight: 170 pounds Cyrus Moss High School: Bishop Gorman (Nev.) Position: EDGE Height: 6-foot-6 Weight: 220 pounds C.J. Williams High School: Mater Dei (Calif.) Position: Wide Receiver Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 193 pounds Larry Turner-Gooden High School: Bishop Alemany (Calif.) Position: Safety Height: 6-foot Weight: 179 pounds Daniel Martin High School: Marietta (Ga.) Position: Linebacker Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 195 pounds Davison Igbinosun High School: Union (N.J.) Position: Cornerback Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 185 pounds Rayshon Luke High School: St. John Bosco (Calif.) Position: Running Back Height: 5-foot-8 Weight: 175 pounds Hero Kanu High School: Santa Margarita Catholic (Calif.) Position: Defensive Lineman Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 293 pounds Trevor Etienne High School: Jennings (La.) Position: Running Back Height: 5-foot-9 Weight: 218 pounds