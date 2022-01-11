The top 10 remaining 2022 recruits after the All-American Bowl

The All-American Bowl has come and gone with numerous elite recruits announcing their commitments, but there is still plenty of class of 2022 talent available for the taking.
Two of the top 10 recruits in the class of 2022 remain uncommitted with the All-American Bowl in the books. Shemar Stewart and Devon Campbell are still searching for a home and are expected to commit on National Signing Day in February.
Let’s take a look at the recruits who join Stewart and Campbell as the top-remaining class of 2022 recruits on the market.
1
Shemar Stewart
High School: Monsignor Pace (Fla.)
Position: Defensive Lineman
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 272 pounds
2
Devon Campbell
High School: Bowie (Texas)
Position: Interior Offensive Lineman
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 310 pounds
3
Jacoby Mathews
High School: Ponchatoula (La.)
Position: Safety
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 193 pounds
4
Christen Miller
High School: Cedar Grove (Ga.)
Position: Defensive Lineman
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 285 pounds
5
TreVonte' Citizen
High School: Lake Charles College Prep (La.)
Position: Running Back
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 217 pounds
6
DJ Allen
High School: Gladewater (Texas)
Position: Wide Receiver
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 190 pounds
7
Dave Iuli
High School: Puyallup (Wash.)
Position: Interior Offensive Lineman
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 315 pounds
8
TJ Dudley
High School: Montgomery Catholic Preparatory (Ala.)
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 220 pounds
9
Jahlil Florence
High School: Lincoln (Calif.)
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-foot-1.5
Weight: 180 pounds
10
Robby Snelling
High School: McQueen (Nev.)
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 200 pounds