The top 10 remaining 2022 recruits after the All-American Bowl

Recruiting

By January 11, 2022 12:16 pm

The All-American Bowl has come and gone with numerous elite recruits announcing their commitments, but there is still plenty of class of 2022 talent available for the taking.

Two of the top 10 recruits in the class of 2022 remain uncommitted with the All-American Bowl in the books. Shemar Stewart and Devon Campbell are still searching for a home and are expected to commit on National Signing Day in February.

Let’s take a look at the recruits who join Stewart and Campbell as the top-remaining class of 2022 recruits on the market.

1
Shemar Stewart

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Monsignor Pace (Fla.)

Position: Defensive Lineman

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 272 pounds

2
Devon Campbell

Photo: Collin Kennedy, 247Sports

High School: Bowie (Texas)

Position: Interior Offensive Lineman

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 310 pounds

3
Jacoby Mathews

Photo: Nick Harris, 247Sports

High School: Ponchatoula (La.)

Position: Safety

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 193 pounds

4
Christen Miller

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Cedar Grove (Ga.)

Position: Defensive Lineman

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 285 pounds

5
TreVonte' Citizen

Photo: Brian Perroni, 247Sports

High School: Lake Charles College Prep (La.)

Position: Running Back

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 217 pounds

6
DJ Allen

Photo: Brian Perroni, 247Sports

High School: Gladewater (Texas)

Position: Wide Receiver

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 190 pounds

7
Dave Iuli

Photo: Brandon Huffman, 247Sports

High School: Puyallup (Wash.)

Position: Interior Offensive Lineman

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 315 pounds

8
TJ Dudley

Photo: Jason Caldwell, 247Sports

High School: Montgomery Catholic Preparatory (Ala.)

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 220 pounds

9
Jahlil Florence

Photo: Greg Biggins, 247Sports

High School: Lincoln (Calif.)

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-foot-1.5

Weight: 180 pounds

10
Robby Snelling

Photo: Brandon Huffman, 247Sports

High School: McQueen (Nev.)

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 200 pounds

