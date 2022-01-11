The top 10 remaining 2022 recruits after the All-American Bowl

The All-American Bowl has come and gone with numerous elite recruits announcing their commitments, but there is still plenty of class of 2022 talent available for the taking.

Two of the top 10 recruits in the class of 2022 remain uncommitted with the All-American Bowl in the books. Shemar Stewart and Devon Campbell are still searching for a home and are expected to commit on National Signing Day in February.

Let’s take a look at the recruits who join Stewart and Campbell as the top-remaining class of 2022 recruits on the market.

1 Shemar Stewart High School: Monsignor Pace (Fla.) Position: Defensive Lineman Height: 6-foot-6 Weight: 272 pounds Related 2 Devon Campbell High School: Bowie (Texas) Position: Interior Offensive Lineman Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 310 pounds Related 3 Jacoby Mathews High School: Ponchatoula (La.) Position: Safety Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 193 pounds Related 4 Christen Miller High School: Cedar Grove (Ga.) Position: Defensive Lineman Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 285 pounds Related 5 TreVonte' Citizen High School: Lake Charles College Prep (La.) Position: Running Back Height: 6-foot Weight: 217 pounds Related 6 DJ Allen High School: Gladewater (Texas) Position: Wide Receiver Height: 5-foot-11 Weight: 190 pounds Related 7 Dave Iuli High School: Puyallup (Wash.) Position: Interior Offensive Lineman Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 315 pounds Related 8 TJ Dudley High School: Montgomery Catholic Preparatory (Ala.) Position: Linebacker Height: 6-foot-1 Weight: 220 pounds Related 9 Jahlil Florence High School: Lincoln (Calif.) Position: Cornerback Height: 6-foot-1.5 Weight: 180 pounds Related 10 Robby Snelling High School: McQueen (Nev.) Position: Linebacker Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 200 pounds Related