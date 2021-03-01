22 in '22: The top athletes in the class of 2022

USA Today Sports

With National Signing Day and the 2021 recruiting cycle in the books, it’s time to get to know the next wave of elite high school football recruits.

The class of 2022 is loaded from top to bottom with stars at each position. In order to explore the depths of the class, USA Today High School Sports is going position-by-position to spotlight the top-end prospects who are set to take their talents to the college ranks next year.

Let’s meet the top 22 athletes in the class of 2022 in the final installment of USA Today High School Sports’ 22 in ’22 series.

1
Keon Sabb

Photo: Bobby Deren, 247Sports

High School: IMG Academy (Fla.)

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 195 pounds

College: Undecided

2
Gentry Williams

Photo: Danny West, 247Sports

High School: Booker T. Washington (Okla.)

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 170 pounds

College: Undecided

3
Deyon Bouie

Photo: Rusty Mansell, 247Sports

High School: Bainbridge (Ga.)

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 185 pounds

College: Georgia

4
Malaki Starks

Photo: HUDL

High School: Jefferson (Ga.)

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 196 pounds

College: Undecided

5
Sam McCall

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: Lake Gibson (Fla.)

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 180 pounds

College: Undecided

6
Larry Turner-Gooden

Photo: Brandon Huffman, 247Sports

High School: St. Bernard (Calif.)

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 179 pounds

College: Arizona State

7
Dasan McCullough

Photo: Ryan Wallace, 247Sports

High School: Bloomington South (Ind.)

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 220 pounds

College: Ohio State

8
Brenen Thompson

Photo: Nick Harris, 247Sports

High School: Spearman (Texas)

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 165 pounds

College: Undecided

9
Azareyeh Thomas

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Niceville (Fla.)

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 176 pounds

College: Undecided

10
Kendrick Law

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Captain Shreve (La.)

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 185 pounds

College: Undecided

11
Jalil Tucker

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Lincoln (Calif.)

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 180 pounds

College: Undecided

12
Shemar James

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Faith Academy (Ala.)

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 200 pounds

College: Undecided

13
Marquez Dortch

Photo: Yancy Porter, 247Sports

High School: George County (Miss.)

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 175 pounds

College: Ole Miss

14
Barion Brown

Photo: Gene Swindoll, 247Sports

High School: Pearl-Cohn (Tenn.)

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 173 pounds

College: Undecided

15
CJ Brown

Photo via Twitter/@cjbrown2323

High School: Beggs (Okla.)

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 175 pounds

College: Oklahoma State

16
Dillon Tatum

Photo: Allen Trieu, 247Sports

High School: West Bloomfield (Mich.)

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 190 pounds

College: Undecided

17
Kody Jones

Photo via Twitter/@kodyjones_

High School: Germantown (Tenn.)

Height: 5-foot-11.5

Weight: 180 pounds

College: Michigan

18
Emeka Megwa

Photo: Nick Harris, 247Sports

High School: Timber Creek (Texas)

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 225 pounds

College: Undecided

19
Jaden Mangham

Photo: Allen Trieu, 247Sports

High School: Wylie E. Groves (Mich.)

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 185 pounds

College: Undecided

20
Jacolby Spells

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: American Heritage (Fla.)

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 170 pounds

College: Undecided

21
Rashod Dubinion

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: Cedar Grove (Ga.)

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 185 pounds

College: Arkansas

22
Christian Rapley

Photo: Allen Trieu, 247Sports

High School: Belleville (Mich.)

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 200 pounds

College: Undecided

