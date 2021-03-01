22 in '22: The top athletes in the class of 2022

With National Signing Day and the 2021 recruiting cycle in the books, it’s time to get to know the next wave of elite high school football recruits.
The class of 2022 is loaded from top to bottom with stars at each position. In order to explore the depths of the class, USA Today High School Sports is going position-by-position to spotlight the top-end prospects who are set to take their talents to the college ranks next year.
Let’s meet the top 22 athletes in the class of 2022 in the final installment of USA Today High School Sports’ 22 in ’22 series.
1
Keon Sabb
High School: IMG Academy (Fla.)
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 195 pounds
College: Undecided
2
Gentry Williams
High School: Booker T. Washington (Okla.)
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 170 pounds
College: Undecided
3
Deyon Bouie
High School: Bainbridge (Ga.)
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 185 pounds
College: Georgia
4
Malaki Starks
High School: Jefferson (Ga.)
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 196 pounds
College: Undecided
5
Sam McCall
High School: Lake Gibson (Fla.)
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 180 pounds
College: Undecided
6
Larry Turner-Gooden
High School: St. Bernard (Calif.)
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 179 pounds
College: Arizona State
7
Dasan McCullough
High School: Bloomington South (Ind.)
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 220 pounds
College: Ohio State
8
Brenen Thompson
High School: Spearman (Texas)
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 165 pounds
College: Undecided
9
Azareyeh Thomas
High School: Niceville (Fla.)
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 176 pounds
College: Undecided
10
Kendrick Law
High School: Captain Shreve (La.)
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 185 pounds
College: Undecided
11
Jalil Tucker
High School: Lincoln (Calif.)
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 180 pounds
College: Undecided
12
Shemar James
High School: Faith Academy (Ala.)
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 200 pounds
College: Undecided
13
Marquez Dortch
High School: George County (Miss.)
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 175 pounds
College: Ole Miss
14
Barion Brown
High School: Pearl-Cohn (Tenn.)
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 173 pounds
College: Undecided
15
CJ Brown
High School: Beggs (Okla.)
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 175 pounds
College: Oklahoma State
16
Dillon Tatum
High School: West Bloomfield (Mich.)
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 190 pounds
College: Undecided
17
Kody Jones
High School: Germantown (Tenn.)
Height: 5-foot-11.5
Weight: 180 pounds
College: Michigan
18
Emeka Megwa
High School: Timber Creek (Texas)
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 225 pounds
College: Undecided
19
Jaden Mangham
High School: Wylie E. Groves (Mich.)
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 185 pounds
College: Undecided
20
Jacolby Spells
High School: American Heritage (Fla.)
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 170 pounds
College: Undecided
21
Rashod Dubinion
High School: Cedar Grove (Ga.)
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 185 pounds
College: Arkansas
22
Christian Rapley
High School: Belleville (Mich.)
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 200 pounds
College: Undecided