Where are the top 2022 football recruits currently committed?

February 9, 2021

The 2022 football recruiting cycle is still in its infant stages, but many top prospects have already signaled their commitments to powerhouse programs across college football.

Seven of the top 25 class of 2022 recruits according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite have already made pledges to college coaching staffs — including top prospect Quinn Ewers, who decommitted from Texas in October and committed to Ohio State less than a month later.

Recruiting is always fluid and early commitments do not become official until prospects put pen to paper either during the Early Signing Period in December or National Signing Day in February. With that being said, let’s take a look at which top recruits are already committed and where they are heading.

Quinn Ewers — Ohio State

Photo: Collin Kennedy, 247Sports

High School: Southlake Carroll (Texas)

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 195 pounds

Recruit Ranking: No. 1 overall, No. 1 pro-style quarterback, No. 1 Texas

Domani Jackson — USC

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: Mater Dei (Calif.)

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 185 pounds

Recruit Ranking: No. 3 overall, No. 1 cornerback, No. 1 California

Travis Hunter — Florida State

Photo: HUDL

High School: Collins Hill (Ga.)

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 165 pounds

Recruit Ranking: No. 4 overall, No. 2 cornerback, No. 1 Georgia

Jaheim Singletary — Ohio State

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: Robert E. Lee (Fla.)

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 170 pounds

Recruit Ranking: No. 10 overall, No. 5 cornerback, No. 2 Florida

Caleb Burton — Ohio State

Photo via Twitter/@calebburtoniii

High School: Del Valle (Texas)

Position: Wide Receiver

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 165 pounds

Recruit Ranking: No. 14 overall, No. 1 wide receiver, No. 4 Texas

Deyon Bouie — Georgia

Photo: Rusty Mansell, 247Sports

High School: Bainbridge (Ga.)

Position: Athlete

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 185 pounds

Recruit Ranking: No. 24 overall, No. 2 athlete, No. 2 Georgia

Raleek Brown — Oklahoma

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: Mater Dei (Calif.)

Position: Running Back

Height: 5-foot-8

Weight: 185 pounds

Recruit Ranking: No. 25 overall, No. 3 running back, No. 3 California

Gunner Stockton — Georgia

Photo: John Whittle, 247Sports

High School: Rabun County (Ga.)

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 220 pounds

Recruit Ranking: No. 27 overall, No. 1 dual-threat quarterback, No. 3 Georgia

Gabe Powers — Ohio State

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Marysville (Ohio)

Position: Outside Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 220 pounds

Recruit Ranking: No. 33 overall, No. 2 outside linebacker, No. 1 Ohio

Walker Howard — LSU

High School: St. Thomas More (La.)

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 185 pounds

Recruit Ranking: No. 34 overall, No. 3 pro-style quarterback, No. 1 Louisiana

