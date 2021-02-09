Where are the top 2022 football recruits currently committed?

The 2022 football recruiting cycle is still in its infant stages, but many top prospects have already signaled their commitments to powerhouse programs across college football.
Seven of the top 25 class of 2022 recruits according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite have already made pledges to college coaching staffs — including top prospect Quinn Ewers, who decommitted from Texas in October and committed to Ohio State less than a month later.
Recruiting is always fluid and early commitments do not become official until prospects put pen to paper either during the Early Signing Period in December or National Signing Day in February. With that being said, let’s take a look at which top recruits are already committed and where they are heading.
Quinn Ewers — Ohio State
High School: Southlake Carroll (Texas)
Position: Quarterback
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 195 pounds
Recruit Ranking: No. 1 overall, No. 1 pro-style quarterback, No. 1 Texas
Domani Jackson — USC
High School: Mater Dei (Calif.)
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 185 pounds
Recruit Ranking: No. 3 overall, No. 1 cornerback, No. 1 California
Travis Hunter — Florida State
High School: Collins Hill (Ga.)
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 165 pounds
Recruit Ranking: No. 4 overall, No. 2 cornerback, No. 1 Georgia
Jaheim Singletary — Ohio State
High School: Robert E. Lee (Fla.)
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 170 pounds
Recruit Ranking: No. 10 overall, No. 5 cornerback, No. 2 Florida
Caleb Burton — Ohio State
High School: Del Valle (Texas)
Position: Wide Receiver
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 165 pounds
Recruit Ranking: No. 14 overall, No. 1 wide receiver, No. 4 Texas
Deyon Bouie — Georgia
High School: Bainbridge (Ga.)
Position: Athlete
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 185 pounds
Recruit Ranking: No. 24 overall, No. 2 athlete, No. 2 Georgia
Raleek Brown — Oklahoma
High School: Mater Dei (Calif.)
Position: Running Back
Height: 5-foot-8
Weight: 185 pounds
Recruit Ranking: No. 25 overall, No. 3 running back, No. 3 California
Gunner Stockton — Georgia
High School: Rabun County (Ga.)
Position: Quarterback
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 220 pounds
Recruit Ranking: No. 27 overall, No. 1 dual-threat quarterback, No. 3 Georgia
Gabe Powers — Ohio State
High School: Marysville (Ohio)
Position: Outside Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 220 pounds
Recruit Ranking: No. 33 overall, No. 2 outside linebacker, No. 1 Ohio
Walker Howard — LSU
High School: St. Thomas More (La.)
Position: Quarterback
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 185 pounds
Recruit Ranking: No. 34 overall, No. 3 pro-style quarterback, No. 1 Louisiana