22 in '22: The top defensive backs in the class of 2022

With National Signing Day and the 2021 recruiting cycle in the books, it’s time to get to know the next wave of elite high school football recruits.
The class of 2022 is loaded from top to bottom with stars at each position. In order to explore the depths of the class, USA Today High School sports is going position-by-position to spotlight the top-end prospects who are set to take their talents to the college ranks next year.
Let’s meet the top 22 defensive linemen in the class of 2022.
1
Domani Jackson
High School: Mater Dei (Calif.)
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 185 pounds
College: USC
2
Travis Hunter
High School: Collins Hill (Ga.)
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 165 pounds
College: Florida State
3
Denver Harris
High School: North Shore (Texas)
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 180 pounds
College: Undecided
4
Jaheim Singletary
High School: Robert E. Lee (Fla.)
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 170 pounds
College: Ohio State
5
Will Johnson
High School: Grosse Pointe South (Mich.)
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 190 pounds
College: Undecided
6
Kamari Wilson
High School: IMG Academy (Fla.)
Position: Safety
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 195 pounds
College: Undecided
7
Jacoby Mathews
High School: Ponchatoula (La.)
Position: Safety
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 204 pounds
College: Undecided
8
Jeadyn Lukus
High School: Mauldin (S.C.)
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 175 pounds
College: Undecided
9
Zion Branch
High School: Bishop Gorman (Nev.)
College: Safety
Height: 6-foot-2.5
Weight: 190 pounds
College: Undecided
10
Bryce Anderson
High School: West Brook (Texas)
Position: Safety
High School: 6-foot
Weight: 190 pounds
College: Undecided
11
Khamauri Rogers
High School: Holmes County (Miss.)
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 168 pounds
College: Undecided
12
Daylen Everette
High School: IMG Academy (Fla.)
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 180 pounds
College: Undecided
13
Xavier Nwankpa
High School: Southeast Polk (Iowa)
Position: Safety
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 190 pounds
College: Undecided
14
Trequon Fegans
High School: Oxford (Ala.)
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 181 pounds
College: Undecided
15
Bryan Allen Jr.
High School: Aledo (Texas)
Position: Safety
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 180 pounds
College: Undecided
16
Chace Biddle
High School: Garland (Texas)
Position: Safety
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 190 pounds
College: Undecided
17
Marquis Groves-Killebrew
High School: Brookwood (Ga.)
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 180 pounds
College: Georgia
18
Earl Little Jr.
High School: American Heritage (Fla.)
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 175 pounds
College: Undecided
19
Kamari Ramsey
High School: Sierra Canyon (Calif.)
Position: Safety
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 195 pounds
College: Undecided
20
Keenan Nelson Jr.
High School: 6-foot-1
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 200 pounds
College: Undecided
21
Jyaire Brown
High School: Lakota West (Ohio)
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 178 pounds
College: Ohio State
22
Toriano Pride
High School: Lutheran North (Mo.)
Position: Cornerback
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 172 pounds
College: Undecided