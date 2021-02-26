USA Today Sports

22 in '22: The top defensive backs in the class of 2022

22 in '22: The top defensive backs in the class of 2022

Football

22 in '22: The top defensive backs in the class of 2022

By February 26, 2021 12:15 pm

By |

With National Signing Day and the 2021 recruiting cycle in the books, it’s time to get to know the next wave of elite high school football recruits.

The class of 2022 is loaded from top to bottom with stars at each position. In order to explore the depths of the class, USA Today High School sports is going position-by-position to spotlight the top-end prospects who are set to take their talents to the college ranks next year.

Let’s meet the top 22 defensive linemen in the class of 2022.

Read more of our 22 in ’22 series: Quarterback | Running Back | Wide Receiver | Tight End | Offensive Line | Defensive Line | Linebackers

1
Domani Jackson

Photo: Greg Biggins, 247Sports

High School: Mater Dei (Calif.)

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 185 pounds

College: USC

2
Travis Hunter

Photo: Rusty Mansell, 247Sports

High School: Collins Hill (Ga.)

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 165 pounds

College: Florida State

3
Denver Harris

Photo: Nick Harris, 247Sports

High School: North Shore (Texas)

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 180 pounds

College: Undecided

4
Jaheim Singletary

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: Robert E. Lee (Fla.)

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 170 pounds

College: Ohio State

5
Will Johnson

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: Grosse Pointe South (Mich.)

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 190 pounds

College: Undecided

6
Kamari Wilson

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: IMG Academy (Fla.)

Position: Safety

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 195 pounds

College: Undecided

7
Jacoby Mathews

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: Ponchatoula (La.)

Position: Safety

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 204 pounds

College: Undecided

8
Jeadyn Lukus

Photo: HUDL

High School: Mauldin (S.C.)

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 175 pounds

College: Undecided

9
Zion Branch

Photo: Blair Angulo, 247Sports

High School: Bishop Gorman (Nev.)

College: Safety

Height: 6-foot-2.5

Weight: 190 pounds

College: Undecided

10
Bryce Anderson

Photo: Collin Kennedy, 247Sports

High School: West Brook (Texas)

Position: Safety

High School: 6-foot

Weight: 190 pounds

College: Undecided

11
Khamauri Rogers

Photo: Blair Angulo, 247Sports

High School: Holmes County (Miss.)

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 168 pounds

College: Undecided

12
Daylen Everette

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: IMG Academy (Fla.)

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 180 pounds

College: Undecided

13
Xavier Nwankpa

Photo: Blair Angulo, 247Sports

High School: Southeast Polk (Iowa)

Position: Safety

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 190 pounds

College: Undecided

14
Trequon Fegans

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: Oxford (Ala.)

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 181 pounds

College: Undecided

15
Bryan Allen Jr.

Photo: Andrew Hattersley, 247Sports

High School: Aledo (Texas)

Position: Safety

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 180 pounds

College: Undecided

16
Chace Biddle

Photo: Andrew Hattersley, 247Sports

High School: Garland (Texas)

Position: Safety

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 190 pounds

College: Undecided

17
Marquis Groves-Killebrew

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: Brookwood (Ga.)

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 180 pounds

College: Georgia

18
Earl Little Jr.

Photo: Gaby Urrutia, 247Sports

High School: American Heritage (Fla.)

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 175 pounds

College: Undecided

19
Kamari Ramsey

Photo: Shotgun Spratling, 247Sports

High School: Sierra Canyon (Calif.)

Position: Safety

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 195 pounds

College: Undecided

20
Keenan Nelson Jr.

Photo: Brian Dohn, 247Sports

High School: 6-foot-1

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 200 pounds

College: Undecided

21
Jyaire Brown

High School: Lakota West (Ohio)

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 178 pounds

College: Ohio State

22
Toriano Pride

High School: Lutheran North (Mo.)

Position: Cornerback

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 172 pounds

College: Undecided

, , , , Football, Recruiting, The Class of '22

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/lists/2022-football-recruiting-defensive-backs
22 in '22: The top defensive backs in the class of 2022
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.