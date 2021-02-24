USA Today Sports

22 in '22: The top defensive linemen in the class of 2022

Football

By February 24, 2021 12:15 pm

With National Signing Day and the 2021 recruiting cycle in the books, it’s time to get to know the next wave of elite high school football recruits.

The class of 2022 is loaded from top to bottom with stars at each position. In order to explore the depths of the class, USA Today High School sports is going position-by-position to spotlight the top-end prospects who are set to take their talents to the college ranks next year.

Let’s meet the top 22 defensive linemen in the class of 2022.

1
Walter Nolen

Photo: Ryan Callahan, 247Sports

High School: St. Benedict at Auburndale (Tenn.)

Position: Defensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 300 pounds

College: Undecided

2
Shemar Stewart

High School: Monsignor Pace (Fla.)

Position: Defensive End

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 240 pounds

College: Undecided

3
Travis Shaw

Photo: Don Callahan, 247Sports

High School: Grimsley (N.C.)

Position: Defensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 310 pounds

College: Undecided

4
Jeremiah Alexander

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Thompson (Ala.)

Position: Defensive End

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 235 pounds

College: Undecided

5
Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: Lakeland (Fla.)

Position: Defensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 275 pounds

College: Undecided

6
Enai White

Photo: Brian Dohn, 247Sports

High School: Imhotep Institute (Pa.)

Position: Defensive End

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 230 pounds

College: Undecided

7
Malick Sylla

Photo: Collin Kennedy, 247Sports

High School: Katy (Texas)

Position: Defensive End

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 230 pounds

College: Texas A&M

8
Mykel Williams

Photo: Jason Caldwell, 247Sports

High School: Hardaway (Ga.)

Position: Defensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 255 pounds

College: Undecided

9
Omari Arbor

Photo: Collin Kennedy, 247Sports

High School: Duncanville (Texas)

Position: Defensive End

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 240 pounds

College: Undecided

10
Derrick Moore

Photo: Brian Dohn, 247Sports

High School: St. Frances Academy (Md.)

Position: Defensive End

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 245 pounds

College: Undecided

11
Cyrus Moss

Photo: Brandon Drumm, 247Sports

High School: Bishop Gorman (Nev.)

Position: Defensive End

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 220 pounds

College: Undecided

12
Tyre West

Photo: Rusty Mansell, 247Sports

High School: Tift County (Ga.)

Position: Defensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 280 pounds

College: Georgia

13
Dani Dennis-Sutton

Photo: 247Sports

High School: McDonogh School (Md.)

Position: Defensive End

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 250 pounds

College: Undecided

14
Marvin Jones Jr.

Photo: Gaby Urrutia, 247Sports

High School: American Heritage (Fla.)

Position: Defensive End

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 225 pounds

College: Undecided

15
Khurtiss Perry

Photo: Jason Caldwell, 247Sports

High School: Park Crossing (Ala.)

Position: Defensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 267 pounds

College: Undecided

16
Caden Curry

Photo: Steve Wiltfong, 247Sports

High School: Center Grove (Ind.)

Position: Defensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 250 pounds

College: Undecided

17
Kenyatta Jackson

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: Chaminade-Madonna Prep (Fla.)

Position: Defensive End

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 231 pounds

College: Undecided

18
Aaron Wilson

Photo: 247Sports

High School: St. Frances Academy (Md.)

Position: Defensive End

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 235 pounds

College: Undecided

19
Bear Alexander

Photo: Collin Kennedy, 247Sports

High School: Ryan (Texas)

Position: Defensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 325 pounds

College: Georgia

20
Aaron Graves

Photo: Sean Bock, 247Sports

High School: Southeast Valley (Iowa)

Position: Defensive End

Height: 6-foot-5.5

Weight: 260 pounds

College: Iowa

 

21
Jaheim Oatis

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Columbia (Miss.)

Position: Defensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 349 pounds

College: Undecided

22
Tyson Ford

Photo: Brice Marich, 247Sports

High School: John Burroughs School (Mo.)

Position: Defensive End

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 245 pounds

College: Notre Dame

