22 in '22: The top defensive linemen in the class of 2022

With National Signing Day and the 2021 recruiting cycle in the books, it’s time to get to know the next wave of elite high school football recruits.
The class of 2022 is loaded from top to bottom with stars at each position. In order to explore the depths of the class, USA Today High School sports is going position-by-position to spotlight the top-end prospects who are set to take their talents to the college ranks next year.
Let’s meet the top 22 defensive linemen in the class of 2022.
1
Walter Nolen
High School: St. Benedict at Auburndale (Tenn.)
Position: Defensive Tackle
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 300 pounds
College: Undecided
2
Shemar Stewart
High School: Monsignor Pace (Fla.)
Position: Defensive End
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 240 pounds
College: Undecided
3
Travis Shaw
High School: Grimsley (N.C.)
Position: Defensive Tackle
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 310 pounds
College: Undecided
4
Jeremiah Alexander
High School: Thompson (Ala.)
Position: Defensive End
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 235 pounds
College: Undecided
5
Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy
High School: Lakeland (Fla.)
Position: Defensive Tackle
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 275 pounds
College: Undecided
6
Enai White
High School: Imhotep Institute (Pa.)
Position: Defensive End
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 230 pounds
College: Undecided
7
Malick Sylla
High School: Katy (Texas)
Position: Defensive End
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 230 pounds
College: Texas A&M
8
Mykel Williams
High School: Hardaway (Ga.)
Position: Defensive Tackle
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 255 pounds
College: Undecided
9
Omari Arbor
High School: Duncanville (Texas)
Position: Defensive End
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 240 pounds
College: Undecided
10
Derrick Moore
High School: St. Frances Academy (Md.)
Position: Defensive End
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 245 pounds
College: Undecided
11
Cyrus Moss
High School: Bishop Gorman (Nev.)
Position: Defensive End
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 220 pounds
College: Undecided
12
Tyre West
High School: Tift County (Ga.)
Position: Defensive Tackle
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 280 pounds
College: Georgia
13
Dani Dennis-Sutton
High School: McDonogh School (Md.)
Position: Defensive End
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 250 pounds
College: Undecided
14
Marvin Jones Jr.
High School: American Heritage (Fla.)
Position: Defensive End
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 225 pounds
College: Undecided
15
Khurtiss Perry
High School: Park Crossing (Ala.)
Position: Defensive Tackle
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 267 pounds
College: Undecided
16
Caden Curry
High School: Center Grove (Ind.)
Position: Defensive Tackle
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 250 pounds
College: Undecided
17
Kenyatta Jackson
High School: Chaminade-Madonna Prep (Fla.)
Position: Defensive End
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 231 pounds
College: Undecided
18
Aaron Wilson
High School: St. Frances Academy (Md.)
Position: Defensive End
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 235 pounds
College: Undecided
19
Bear Alexander
High School: Ryan (Texas)
Position: Defensive Tackle
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 325 pounds
College: Georgia
20
Aaron Graves
High School: Southeast Valley (Iowa)
Position: Defensive End
Height: 6-foot-5.5
Weight: 260 pounds
College: Iowa
21
Jaheim Oatis
High School: Columbia (Miss.)
Position: Defensive Tackle
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 349 pounds
College: Undecided
22
Tyson Ford
High School: John Burroughs School (Mo.)
Position: Defensive End
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 245 pounds
College: Notre Dame