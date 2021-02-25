USA Today Sports

22 in '22: The top linebackers in the class of 2022

Football

By February 25, 2021 12:32 pm

By |

With National Signing Day and the 2021 recruiting cycle in the books, it’s time to get to know the next wave of elite high school football recruits.

The class of 2022 is loaded from top to bottom with stars at each position. In order to explore the depths of the class, USA Today High School sports is going position-by-position to spotlight the top-end prospects who are set to take their talents to the college ranks next year.

Let’s meet the top 22 defensive linemen in the class of 2022.

1
Harold Perkins

Photo: Brian Perroni, 247Sports

High School: Cy Park (Texas)

Position: Outside Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-2.5

Weight: 200 pounds

College: Undecided

2
Shawn Murphy

Photo: Don Callahan, 247Sports

High School: Unity Reed (Va.)

Position: Inside Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 215 pounds

College: Undecided

3
Gabe Powers

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Marysville (Ohio)

Position: Outside Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 220 pounds

College: Ohio State

4
C.J. Hicks

Photo: Mark Porter, 247Sports

High School: Archbishop Alter (Ohio)

Position: Outside Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 218 pounds

College: Ohio State

5
Jaishawn Barham

Photo: 247Sports

High School: St. Frances Academy (Md.)

Position: Inside Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 230 pounds

College: Undecided

6
Jalon Walker

High School: Salisbury (N.C.)

Position: Outside Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 220 pounds

College: Undecided

7
Niuafe Tuihalamaka

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Bishop Alemany (Calif.)

Position: Inside Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-1.5

Weight: 238 pounds

College: Undecided

8
Robert Woodyard

Photo: Brian Perroni, 247Sports

High School: Williamson (Ala.)

Position: Inside Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 210 pounds

College: Alabama

9
Jaylen Sneed

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Hilton Head (S.C.)

Position: Outside Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 215 pounds

College: Undecided

10
David Bailey

Photo: Greg Biggins, 247Sports

High School: Mater Dei (Calif.)

Position: Outside Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 220 pounds

College: Undecided

11
Kobie McKinzie

Photo: Brian Perroni, 247Sports

High School: Lubbock-Cooper (Texas)

Position: Inside Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 227 pounds

College: Undecided

12
Daniel Martin

Photo: Steve Wiltfong, 247Sports

High School: Marietta (Ga.)

Position: Outside Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 190 pounds

College: Undecided

13
Wesley Bissainthe

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: Miami Central (Fla.)

Position: Outside Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 195 pounds

College: Undecided

14
Joshua Burnham

Photo: Josh Newkirk, 247Sports

High School: Central (Mich.)

Position: Outside Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 215 pounds

College: Undecided

15
Moses Walker

High School: Erasmus Hall (N.Y.)

Position: Outside Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 195 pounds

College: Undecided

16
C.J. Washington

Photo: Rusty Mansell, 247Sports

High School: Cedartown (Ga.)

Position: Inside Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 220 pounds

College: Georgia

17
Jaron Willis

High School: Lee County (Ga.)

Position: Outside Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 220 pounds

College: Undecided

18
Malaki Hamrick

Photo: Don Callahan, 247Sports

High School: Shelby (N.C.)

Position: Outside Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 205 pounds

College: Undecided

19
Devon Jackson

Photo: Michael Bruntz, 247Sports

High School: Burke (Neb.)

Position: Outside Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 200 pounds

College: Undecided

20
Sebastian Cheeks

Photo: Tom Loy, 247Sports

High School: Evanston (Ill.)

Position: Outside Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 210 pounds

College: Undecided

21
Anthony Johnson

Photo via Twitter/@antgeezz

High School: Neumann Goretti (Pa.)

Position: Inside Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 230 pounds

College: Rutgers

22
TJ Dudley

Photo: Jason Caldwell, 247Sports

High School: Montgomery Catholic Preparatory (Ala.)

Position: Outside Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 210 pounds

College: Undecided

