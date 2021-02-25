22 in '22: The top linebackers in the class of 2022

With National Signing Day and the 2021 recruiting cycle in the books, it’s time to get to know the next wave of elite high school football recruits.
The class of 2022 is loaded from top to bottom with stars at each position. In order to explore the depths of the class, USA Today High School sports is going position-by-position to spotlight the top-end prospects who are set to take their talents to the college ranks next year.
Let’s meet the top 22 defensive linemen in the class of 2022.
Read more of our 22 in ’22 series: Quarterback | Running Back | Wide Receiver | Tight End | Offensive Line | Defensive Line
1
Harold Perkins
High School: Cy Park (Texas)
Position: Outside Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-2.5
Weight: 200 pounds
College: Undecided
2
Shawn Murphy
High School: Unity Reed (Va.)
Position: Inside Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 215 pounds
College: Undecided
3
Gabe Powers
High School: Marysville (Ohio)
Position: Outside Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 220 pounds
College: Ohio State
4
C.J. Hicks
High School: Archbishop Alter (Ohio)
Position: Outside Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 218 pounds
College: Ohio State
5
Jaishawn Barham
High School: St. Frances Academy (Md.)
Position: Inside Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 230 pounds
College: Undecided
6
Jalon Walker
High School: Salisbury (N.C.)
Position: Outside Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 220 pounds
College: Undecided
7
Niuafe Tuihalamaka
High School: Bishop Alemany (Calif.)
Position: Inside Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-1.5
Weight: 238 pounds
College: Undecided
8
Robert Woodyard
High School: Williamson (Ala.)
Position: Inside Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 210 pounds
College: Alabama
9
Jaylen Sneed
High School: Hilton Head (S.C.)
Position: Outside Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 215 pounds
College: Undecided
10
David Bailey
High School: Mater Dei (Calif.)
Position: Outside Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 220 pounds
College: Undecided
11
Kobie McKinzie
High School: Lubbock-Cooper (Texas)
Position: Inside Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 227 pounds
College: Undecided
12
Daniel Martin
High School: Marietta (Ga.)
Position: Outside Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 190 pounds
College: Undecided
13
Wesley Bissainthe
High School: Miami Central (Fla.)
Position: Outside Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 195 pounds
College: Undecided
14
Joshua Burnham
High School: Central (Mich.)
Position: Outside Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 215 pounds
College: Undecided
15
Moses Walker
High School: Erasmus Hall (N.Y.)
Position: Outside Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 195 pounds
College: Undecided
16
C.J. Washington
High School: Cedartown (Ga.)
Position: Inside Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 220 pounds
College: Georgia
17
Jaron Willis
High School: Lee County (Ga.)
Position: Outside Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 220 pounds
College: Undecided
18
Malaki Hamrick
High School: Shelby (N.C.)
Position: Outside Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 205 pounds
College: Undecided
19
Devon Jackson
High School: Burke (Neb.)
Position: Outside Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 200 pounds
College: Undecided
20
Sebastian Cheeks
High School: Evanston (Ill.)
Position: Outside Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 210 pounds
College: Undecided
21
Anthony Johnson
High School: Neumann Goretti (Pa.)
Position: Inside Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 230 pounds
College: Rutgers
22
TJ Dudley
High School: Montgomery Catholic Preparatory (Ala.)
Position: Outside Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 210 pounds
College: Undecided