22 in '22: The top offensive linemen in the class of 2022

With National Signing Day and the 2021 recruiting cycle in the books, it’s time to get to know the next wave of elite high school football recruits.
The class of 2022 is loaded from top to bottom with stars at each position. In order to explore the depths of the class, USA Today High School sports is going position-by-position to spotlight the top-end prospects who are set to take their talents to the college ranks next year.
Let’s meet the top 22 offensive linemen in the class of 2022.
1
Devon Campbell
High School: Bowie (Texas)
Position: Guard
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 295 pounds
College: Undecided
2
Zach Rice
High School: Liberty Christian Academy (Va.)
Position: Tackle
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 282 pounds
College: Undecided
3
Gunner Givens
High School: Lord Botetourt (Va.)
Position: Tackle
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 290 pounds
College: Undecided
4
Tyler Booker
High School: IMG Academy (Fla.)
Position: Tackle
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 315 pounds
College: Undecided
5
Kelvin Banks
High School: Summer Creek (Texas)
Position: Tackle
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 300 pounds
College: Undecided
6
Earnest Greene
High School: St. John Bosco (Calif.)
Position: Guard
Height: 6-foot-4.5
Weight: 330 pounds
College: Undecided
7
Joe Brunner
High School: Whitefish Bay (Wisc.)
Position: Tackle
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 300 pounds
College: Undecided
8
Will Campbell
High School: Neville (La.)
Position: Tackle
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 285 pounds
College: LSU
9
Josh Conerly Jr.
High School: Rainier Beach (Wash.)
Position: Tackle
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 270 pounds
College: Undecided
10
Jacob Allen
High School: Hun School (N.J.)
Position: Tackle
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 270 pounds
College: Undecided
11
Addison Nichols
High School: Greater Atlanta Christian School (Ga.)
Position: Tackle
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 305 pounds
College: Undecided
12
Deshawn Woods
High School: Central (Neb.)
Position: Guard
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 270 pounds
College: Undecided
13
Kiyaunta Goodwin
High School: Charlestown (Ind.)
Position: Tackle
Height: 6-foot-7
Weight: 300 pounds
College: Undecided
14
Carson Hinzman
High School: Saint Croix Central (Wisc.)
Position: Guard
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 280 pounds
College: Undecided
15
Kam Dewberry
High School: Atascocita (Texas)
Position: Tackle
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 313 pounds
College: Undecided
16
Aamil Wagner
High School: Wayne (Ohio)
Position: Tackle
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 250 pounds
College: Undecided
17
Drew Shelton
High School: Downington West (Pa.)
Position: Tackle
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 290 pounds
College: Penn State
18
Julian Armella
High School: Columbus (Fla.)
Position: Tackle
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 300 pounds
College: Undecided
19
Tegra Tshabola
High School: Lakota West (Ohio)
Position: Tackle
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 340 pounds
College: Ohio State
20
Joey Tanona
High School: Zionsville (Ind.)
Position: Tackle
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 295 pounds
College: Notre Dame
21
Collin Sadler
High School: Greenville (S.C.)
Position: Tackle
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 295 pounds
College: Clemson
22
Tony Livingston
High School: Carrollwood Day (Fla.)
Position: Tackle
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 225 pounds
College: Undecided