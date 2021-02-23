USA Today Sports

22 in '22: The top offensive linemen in the class of 2022

22 in '22: The top offensive linemen in the class of 2022

Football

22 in '22: The top offensive linemen in the class of 2022

By February 23, 2021 7:30 am

By |

With National Signing Day and the 2021 recruiting cycle in the books, it’s time to get to know the next wave of elite high school football recruits.

The class of 2022 is loaded from top to bottom with stars at each position. In order to explore the depths of the class, USA Today High School sports is going position-by-position to spotlight the top-end prospects who are set to take their talents to the college ranks next year.

Let’s meet the top 22 offensive linemen in the class of 2022.

Read more of our 22 in ’22 series: Quarterback | Running Back | Wide Receiver | Tight End

1
Devon Campbell

Photo: Mike Roach, 247Sports

High School: Bowie (Texas)

Position: Guard

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 295 pounds

College: Undecided

2
Zach Rice

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Liberty Christian Academy (Va.)

Position: Tackle

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 282 pounds

College: Undecided

3
Gunner Givens

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: Lord Botetourt (Va.)

Position: Tackle

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 290 pounds

College: Undecided

4
Tyler Booker

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: IMG Academy (Fla.)

Position: Tackle

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 315 pounds

College: Undecided

5
Kelvin Banks

Photo: Mike Roach, 247Sports

High School: Summer Creek (Texas)

Position: Tackle

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 300 pounds

College: Undecided

6
Earnest Greene

Photo: Greg Biggins, 247Sports

High School: St. John Bosco (Calif.)

Position: Guard

Height: 6-foot-4.5

Weight: 330 pounds

College: Undecided

7
Joe Brunner

Photo: Evan Flood, 247Sports

High School: Whitefish Bay (Wisc.)

Position: Tackle

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 300 pounds

College: Undecided

8
Will Campbell

Photo: Billy Embody, 247Sports

High School: Neville (La.)

Position: Tackle

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 285 pounds

College: LSU

9
Josh Conerly Jr.

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Rainier Beach (Wash.)

Position: Tackle

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 270 pounds

College: Undecided

10
Jacob Allen

Photo: Brian Dohn, 247Sports

High School: Hun School (N.J.)

Position: Tackle

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 270 pounds

College: Undecided

11
Addison Nichols

Photo: Rusty Mansell, 247Sports

High School: Greater Atlanta Christian School (Ga.)

Position: Tackle

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 305 pounds

College: Undecided

12
Deshawn Woods

Photo: Mike Schaefer, 247Sports

High School: Central (Neb.)

Position: Guard

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 270 pounds

College: Undecided

13
Kiyaunta Goodwin

Photo: Steve Wiltfong, 247Sports

High School: Charlestown (Ind.)

Position: Tackle

Height: 6-foot-7

Weight: 300 pounds

College: Undecided

14
Carson Hinzman

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Saint Croix Central (Wisc.)

Position: Guard

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 280 pounds

College: Undecided

15
Kam Dewberry

Photo: Brian Perroni, 247Sports

High School: Atascocita (Texas)

Position: Tackle

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 313 pounds

College: Undecided

16
Aamil Wagner

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Wayne (Ohio)

Position: Tackle

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 250 pounds

College: Undecided

17
Drew Shelton

Photo via Twitter/@drewshelt7

High School: Downington West (Pa.)

Position: Tackle

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 290 pounds

College: Penn State

18
Julian Armella

Photo: Gaby Urrutia, 247Sports

High School: Columbus (Fla.)

Position: Tackle

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 300 pounds

College: Undecided

19
Tegra Tshabola

Photo: Mark Porter, 247Sports

High School: Lakota West (Ohio)

Position: Tackle

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 340 pounds

College: Ohio State

20
Joey Tanona

Photo: Steve Wiltfong, 247Sports

High School: Zionsville (Ind.)

Position: Tackle

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 295 pounds

College: Notre Dame

21
Collin Sadler

Photo: Scooter Waller, 247Sports

High School: Greenville (S.C.)

Position: Tackle

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 295 pounds

College: Clemson

22
Tony Livingston

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: Carrollwood Day (Fla.)

Position: Tackle

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 225 pounds

College: Undecided

, , , , Football, Recruiting, The Class of '22

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/lists/2022-football-recruiting-offensive-line
22 in '22: The top offensive linemen in the class of 2022
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.