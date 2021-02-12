22 in '22: The top quarterback recruits in the class of 2022

With National Signing Day and the 2021 recruiting cycle in the books, it’s time to get to know the next wave of elite high school football recruits.
The class of 2022 is loaded from top to bottom with stars at each position. In order to explore the depths of the class, USA Today High School sports is going position-by-position to spotlight the top-end prospects who are set to take their talents to the college ranks next year.
What better place to get the ball rolling than under center? Let’s meet the top 22 quarterback recruits in the class of 2022.
RELATED: Meet the top 25 football recruits in the class of 2022
1
Quinn Ewers
High School: Southlake Carroll
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 195 pounds
College: Ohio State
2
Gunner Stockton
High School: Rabun County (Ga.)
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 220 pounds
College: Georgia
3
Maalik Murphy
High School: Junipero Serra (Calif.)
Height: 6-foot-4.5
Weight: 225 pounds
College: Undecided
4
Walker Howard
High School: St. Thomas More (La.)
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 185 pounds
College: LSU
5
Ty Simpson
High School: Westview (Tenn.)
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 185 pounds
College: Undecided
6
Gavin Wimsatt
High School: Owensboro (Ky.)
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 200 pounds
College: Undecided
7
MJ Morris
High School: Pace Academy (Ga.)
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 175 pounds
College: Undecided
8
Connor Weigman
High School: Bridgeland (Texas)
Height: 6-foot-2.5
Weight: 205 pounds
College: Texas A&M
9
Sam Horn
High School: Collins Hill (Ga.)
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 190 pounds
College: Undecided
10
AJ Duffy
High School: IMG Academy (Fla.)
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 203 pounds
College: Undecided
11
Jacurri Brown
High School: Lowndes (Ga.)
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 205 pounds
College: Undecided
12
Braden Davis
High School: Middletown (Del.)
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 195 pounds
College: Undecided
13
Cade Klubnik
High School: Austin Westlake (Texas)
Height: 6-foot-2.5
Weight: 178 pounds
College: Undecided
14
Brady Allen
High School: Gibson Southern (Ind.)
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 210 pounds
College: Purdue
15
Tanner Bailey
High School: Gordo (Ala.)
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 195 pounds
College: Undecided
16
Nicco Marchiol
High School: Hamilton (Ariz.)
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 216 pounds
College: Florida State
17
Jayden Denegal
High School: Apple Valley (Calif.)
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 215 pounds
College: Undecided
18
Justyn Martin
High School: Inglewood (Calif.)
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 185 pounds
College: California
19
Kaden Martin
High School: Knoxville Catholic (Tenn.)
Height: 6-foot-1.5
Weight: 210 pounds
College: Undecided
20
Peter Delaportas
High School: Pope John (N.J.)
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 205 pounds
College: Boston College
21
Chad Mascoe
High School: Osceola (Fla.)
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 220 pounds
College: Undecided
22
Beau Pribula
High School: Central York (Pa.)
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 195 pounds
College: Penn State