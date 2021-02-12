USA Today Sports

22 in '22: The top quarterback recruits in the class of 2022

By February 12, 2021 7:45 am

With National Signing Day and the 2021 recruiting cycle in the books, it’s time to get to know the next wave of elite high school football recruits.

The class of 2022 is loaded from top to bottom with stars at each position. In order to explore the depths of the class, USA Today High School sports is going position-by-position to spotlight the top-end prospects who are set to take their talents to the college ranks next year.

What better place to get the ball rolling than under center? Let’s meet the top 22 quarterback recruits in the class of 2022.

RELATED: Meet the top 25 football recruits in the class of 2022

1
Quinn Ewers

Photo: Collin Kennedy, 247Sports

High School: Southlake Carroll

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 195 pounds

College: Ohio State

2
Gunner Stockton

Photo: John Whittle, 247Sports

High School: Rabun County (Ga.)

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 220 pounds

College: Georgia

3
Maalik Murphy

Photo: Blair Angulo, 247Sports

High School: Junipero Serra (Calif.)

Height: 6-foot-4.5

Weight: 225 pounds

College: Undecided

4
Walker Howard

Photo: Billy Embody, 247Sports

High School: St. Thomas More (La.)

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 185 pounds

College: LSU

5
Ty Simpson

Photo: Ryan Callahan, 247Sports

High School: Westview (Tenn.)

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 185 pounds

College: Undecided

6
Gavin Wimsatt

Photo: Steve Wiltfong, 247Sports

High School: Owensboro (Ky.)

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 200 pounds

College: Undecided

7
MJ Morris

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Pace Academy (Ga.)

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 175 pounds

College: Undecided

8
Connor Weigman

Photo: Nick Harris, 247Sports

High School: Bridgeland (Texas)

Height: 6-foot-2.5

Weight: 205 pounds

College: Texas A&M

9
Sam Horn

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Collins Hill (Ga.)

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 190 pounds

College: Undecided

10
AJ Duffy

Photo: Blair Angulo, 247Sports

High School: IMG Academy (Fla.)

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 203 pounds

College: Undecided

11
Jacurri Brown

Photo: Andrew Hattersley, 247Sports

High School: Lowndes (Ga.)

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 205 pounds

College: Undecided

12
Braden Davis

Photo: Brian Perroni, 247Sports

High School: Middletown (Del.)

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 195 pounds

College: Undecided

13
Cade Klubnik

Photo: Tim Verghese, 247Sports

High School: Austin Westlake (Texas)

Height: 6-foot-2.5

Weight: 178 pounds

College: Undecided

14
Brady Allen

Photo: Steve Wiltfong, 247Sports

High School: Gibson Southern (Ind.)

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 210 pounds

College: Purdue

15
Tanner Bailey

Photo: Jason Caldwell, 247Sports

High School: Gordo (Ala.)

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 195 pounds

College: Undecided

16
Nicco Marchiol

Photo: QB Collective

High School: Hamilton (Ariz.)

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 216 pounds

College: Florida State

17
Jayden Denegal

Photo: Blair Angulo, 247Sports

High School: Apple Valley (Calif.)

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 215 pounds

College: Undecided

18
Justyn Martin

Photo: Jackson Moore, 247Sports

High School: Inglewood (Calif.)

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 185 pounds

College: California

19
Kaden Martin

Photo: Ryan Callahan, 247Sports

High School: Knoxville Catholic (Tenn.)

Height: 6-foot-1.5

Weight: 210 pounds

College: Undecided

20
Peter Delaportas

Photo via Twitter/@peterdel8

High School: Pope John (N.J.)

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 205 pounds

College: Boston College

21
Chad Mascoe

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: Osceola (Fla.)

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 220 pounds

College: Undecided

22
Beau Pribula

Photo: Harvey Levine, 247Sports

High School: Central York (Pa.)

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 195 pounds

College: Penn State

