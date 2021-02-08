Meet the top 25 football recruits in the class of 2022

With National Signing Day and the 2021 recruiting cycle in the books (for everyone not named J.T. Tuimoloau), it’s time to get to know the next wave of elite high school football recruits.

Southlake (Texas) Southlake Carroll quarterback and Ohio State commit Quinn Ewers headlines the class of 2022 as the No. 1 overall recruit according to 247Sports. Ewers might be the most recognizable name in his signing class, but there is plenty of firepower behind the Texas native among a group that is shaping up to be just as good, if not better, than 2021’s crop of prospects.

With that being said, let’s get to know the top 25 recruits in the class of 2022.

RELATED: USA TODAY High School Sports Top 100: 2021 Recruiting Rankings