Meet the top 25 football recruits in the class of 2022

With National Signing Day and the 2021 recruiting cycle in the books (for everyone not named J.T. Tuimoloau), it’s time to get to know the next wave of elite high school football recruits.
Southlake (Texas) Southlake Carroll quarterback and Ohio State commit Quinn Ewers headlines the class of 2022 as the No. 1 overall recruit according to 247Sports. Ewers might be the most recognizable name in his signing class, but there is plenty of firepower behind the Texas native among a group that is shaping up to be just as good, if not better, than 2021’s crop of prospects.
With that being said, let’s get to know the top 25 recruits in the class of 2022.
RELATED: USA TODAY High School Sports Top 100: 2021 Recruiting Rankings
No. 1: QB Quinn Ewers
High School: Southlake Carroll (Texas)
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 195 pounds
No. 2: DT Walter Nolen
High School: St. Benedict at Auburndale (Tenn.)
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 300 pounds
No. 3: CB Domani Jackson
High School: Mater Dei (Calif.)
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 185 pounds
No. 4: CB Travis Hunter
High School: Collins Hill (Ga.)
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 165 pounds
No. 5: DE Shemar Stewart
High School: Monsignor Pace (Fla.)
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 236 pounds
No. 6: CB Denver Harris
High School: North Shore (Texas)
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 180 pounds
No. 7: DT Travis Shaw
High School: Grimsley (N.C.)
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 310 pounds
No. 8: CB Will Johnson
High School: Grosse Pointe South (Mich.)
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 190 pounds
No. 9: OG Devon Campbell
High School: Bowie (Texas)
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 295 pounds
No. 10: CB Jaheim Singletary
High School: Robert E. Lee (Fla.)
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 170 pounds
No. 11: DE Jeremiah Alexander
High School: Thompson (Ala.)
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 235 pounds
No. 12: S Keon Sabb
High School: IMG Academy (Fla.)
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 195 pounds
No. 13: ATH Gentry Williams
High School: Booker T. Washington (Okla.)
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 170 pounds
No. 14: WR Caleb Burton
High School: Del Valle (Texas)
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 165 pounds
No. 15: WR Tetairoa McMillan
High School: Servite (Calif.)
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 185 pounds
No. 16: DT Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy
High School: Lakeland (Fla.)
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 275 pounds
No. 17: ILB Shawn Murphy
High School: Unity Reed (Va.)
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 215 pounds
No. 18: WR Kevin Coleman
High School: St. Mary’s (Mo.)
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 175 pounds
No. 19: OLB Harold Perkins
High School: Cy Park (Texas)
Height: 6-foot-2.5
Weight: 200 pounds
No. 20: S Kamari Wilson
High School: IMG Academy (Fla.)
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 195 pounds
No. 21: OT Zach Rice
High School: Life Christian Academy (Va.)
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 282 pounds
No. 22: RB Emmanuel Henderson
High School: Geneva County (Ala.)
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 185 pounds
No. 23: RB Gavin Sawchuk
High School: Valor Christian (Colo.)
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 175 pounds
No. 24: ATH Deyon Bouie
High School: Bainbridge (Ga.)
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 185 pounds
No. 25: RB Raleek Brown
High School: Mater Dei (Calif.)
Height: 5-foot-8
Weight: 185 pounds