Meet the top 25 football recruits in the class of 2022

Meet the top 25 football recruits in the class of 2022

Meet the top 25 football recruits in the class of 2022

February 8, 2021

With National Signing Day and the 2021 recruiting cycle in the books (for everyone not named J.T. Tuimoloau), it’s time to get to know the next wave of elite high school football recruits.

Southlake (Texas) Southlake Carroll quarterback and Ohio State commit Quinn Ewers headlines the class of 2022 as the No. 1 overall recruit according to 247Sports. Ewers might be the most recognizable name in his signing class, but there is plenty of firepower behind the Texas native among a group that is shaping up to be just as good, if not better, than 2021’s crop of prospects.

With that being said, let’s get to know the top 25 recruits in the class of 2022.

No. 1: QB Quinn Ewers

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Southlake Carroll (Texas)

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 195 pounds

No. 2: DT Walter Nolen

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: St. Benedict at Auburndale (Tenn.)

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 300 pounds

No. 3: CB Domani Jackson

Photo: Gregg Biggins, 247Sports

High School: Mater Dei (Calif.)

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 185 pounds

No. 4: CB Travis Hunter

Photo: Rusty Mansell, 247Sports

High School: Collins Hill (Ga.)

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 165 pounds

No. 5: DE Shemar Stewart

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: Monsignor Pace (Fla.)

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 236 pounds

No. 6: CB Denver Harris

Photo: Nick Harris, 247Sports

High School: North Shore (Texas)

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 180 pounds

No. 7: DT Travis Shaw

Photo: Don Callahan, 247Sports

High School: Grimsley (N.C.)

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 310 pounds

No. 8: CB Will Johnson

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: Grosse Pointe South (Mich.)

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 190 pounds

No. 9: OG Devon Campbell

Photo: Collin Kennedy, 247Sports

High School: Bowie (Texas)

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 295 pounds

No. 10: CB Jaheim Singletary

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: Robert E. Lee (Fla.)

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 170 pounds

No. 11: DE Jeremiah Alexander

Photo: Jason Caldwell, 247Sports

High School: Thompson (Ala.)

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 235 pounds

No. 12: S Keon Sabb

Photo: Bobby Deren, 247Sports

High School: IMG Academy (Fla.)

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 195 pounds

No. 13: ATH Gentry Williams

Photo: Danny West, 247Sports

High School: Booker T. Washington (Okla.)

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 170 pounds

No. 14: WR Caleb Burton

Photo: Nick Harris, 247Sports

High School: Del Valle (Texas)

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 165 pounds

No. 15: WR Tetairoa McMillan

Photo: Greg Biggins, 247Sports

High School: Servite (Calif.)

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 185 pounds

No. 16: DT Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy

Photo: Brandon Drumm, 247Sports

High School: Lakeland (Fla.)

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 275 pounds

No. 17: ILB Shawn Murphy

Photo: Brian Dohn, 247Sports

High School: Unity Reed (Va.)

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 215 pounds

No. 18: WR Kevin Coleman

Photo: Mike Roach, 247Sports

High School: St. Mary’s (Mo.)

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 175 pounds

No. 19: OLB Harold Perkins

Photo: Brian Perroni, 247Sports

High School: Cy Park (Texas)

Height: 6-foot-2.5

Weight: 200 pounds

No. 20: S Kamari Wilson

Photo: Gabby Urrutia, 247Sports

High School: IMG Academy (Fla.)

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 195 pounds

No. 21: OT Zach Rice

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Life Christian Academy (Va.)

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 282 pounds

No. 22: RB Emmanuel Henderson

Photo: Jason Caldwell, 247Sports

High School: Geneva County (Ala.)

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 185 pounds

No. 23: RB Gavin Sawchuk

Photo: Andy Cross, 247Sports

High School: Valor Christian (Colo.)

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 175 pounds

No. 24: ATH Deyon Bouie

Photo: Rusty Mansell, 247Sports

High School: Bainbridge (Ga.)

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 185 pounds

No. 25: RB Raleek Brown

Photo: Steve Wiltfong, 247Sports

High School: Mater Dei (Calif.)

Height: 5-foot-8

Weight: 185 pounds

Meet the top 25 football recruits in the class of 2022
