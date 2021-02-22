22 in '22: The top 22 tight end recruits in the class of 2022

With National Signing Day and the 2021 recruiting cycle in the books, it’s time to get to know the next wave of elite high school football recruits.
The class of 2022 is loaded from top to bottom with stars at each position. In order to explore the depths of the class, USA Today High School sports is going position-by-position to spotlight the top-end prospects who are set to take their talents to the college ranks next year.
Let’s meet the top 22 tight end recruits in the class of 2022.
1
Jake Johnson
High School: Oconee County (Ga.)
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 210 pounds
College: Undecided
2
Jaleel Skinner
High School: Greer (S.C.)
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 210 pounds
College: Undecided
3
Donovan Green
High School: Dickinson (Texas)
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 220 pounds
College: Texas A&M
4
Ryan Otton
High School: Tumwater (Wash.)
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 225 pounds
College: Undecided
5
Jack Pedersen
High School: IMG Academy (Fla.)
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 235 pounds
College: UCLA
6
Holden Staes
High School: Westminster School (Ga.)
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 220 pounds
College: Undecided
7
Keyan Burnett
High School: Servite (Calif.)
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 215 pounds
College: Undecided
8
Jerry Cross
High School: King (Wisc.)
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 218 pounds
College: Penn State
9
Sam Roush
High School: Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.)
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 225 pounds
College: Stanford
10
Oscar Delp
High School: West Forsyth (Ga.)
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 220 pounds
College: Undecided
11
Carsen Ryan
High School: American Fork (Utah)
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 235 pounds
College: Undecided
12
Benji Gosnell
High School: East Surry (N.C.)
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 225 pounds
College: Ohio State
13
Elijah Brown
High School: Wayne (Ohio)
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 230 pounds
College: Alabama
14
Andre Dollar
High School: Mustang (Okla.)
Height: 6-foot-5.5
Weight: 230 pounds
College: Oregon
15
Micah Riley
High School: Bellevue West (Neb.)
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 235 pounds
College: Undecided
16
Jack Nickel
High School: Milton (Ga.)
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 230 pounds
College: Notre Dame
17
Corbin Page
High School: Spring Valley (W. Va.)
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 257 pounds
College: West Virginia
18
Trent McGaughey
High School: Shadow Creek (Texas)
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 224 pounds
College: Undecided
19
Chance Bogan
High School: Lincoln (Wash.)
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 220 pounds
College: Washington
20
Marlin Klein
High School: Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (Ga.)
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 215 pounds
College: Michigan
21
Bennett Christian
High School: Allatoona (Ga.)
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 235 pounds
College: Ohio State
22
RJ Maryland
High School: Southlake Carroll (Texas)
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 210 pounds
College: Undecided