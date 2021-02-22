USA Today Sports

22 in '22: The top 22 tight end recruits in the class of 2022

Football

By February 22, 2021 12:28 pm

With National Signing Day and the 2021 recruiting cycle in the books, it’s time to get to know the next wave of elite high school football recruits.

The class of 2022 is loaded from top to bottom with stars at each position. In order to explore the depths of the class, USA Today High School sports is going position-by-position to spotlight the top-end prospects who are set to take their talents to the college ranks next year.

Let’s meet the top 22 tight end recruits in the class of 2022.

1
Jake Johnson

Photo: Rusty Mansell, 247Sports

High School: Oconee County (Ga.)

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 210 pounds

College: Undecided

2
Jaleel Skinner

Photo: Hale McGranahan, 247Sports

High School: Greer (S.C.)

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 210 pounds

College: Undecided

3
Donovan Green

Photo: Brian Perroni, 247Sports

High School: Dickinson (Texas)

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 220 pounds

College: Texas A&M

4
Ryan Otton

Photo: Brandon Huffman, 247Sports

High School: Tumwater (Wash.)

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 225 pounds

College: Undecided

5
Jack Pedersen

Photo: Greg Biggins, 247Sports

High School: IMG Academy (Fla.)

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 235 pounds

College: UCLA

6
Holden Staes

Photo: Rusty Mansell, 247Sports

High School: Westminster School (Ga.)

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 220 pounds

College: Undecided

7
Keyan Burnett

Photo: Greg Biggins, 247Sports

High School: Servite (Calif.)

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 215 pounds

College: Undecided

8
Jerry Cross

Photo: Allen Trieu, 247Sports

High School: King (Wisc.)

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 218 pounds

College: Penn State

9
Sam Roush

Photo: Jackson Moore, 247Sports

High School: Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.)

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 225 pounds

College: Stanford

10
Oscar Delp

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: West Forsyth (Ga.)

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 220 pounds

College: Undecided

11
Carsen Ryan

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: American Fork (Utah)

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 235 pounds

College: Undecided

12
Benji Gosnell

Photo: Don Callahan, 247Sports

High School: East Surry (N.C.)

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 225 pounds

College: Ohio State

13
Elijah Brown

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Wayne (Ohio)

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 230 pounds

College: Alabama

14
Andre Dollar

Photo: Brandon Drumm, 247Sports

High School: Mustang (Okla.)

Height: 6-foot-5.5

Weight: 230 pounds

College: Oregon

15
Micah Riley

Photo: Michael Bruntz, 247Sports

High School: Bellevue West (Neb.)

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 235 pounds

College: Undecided

16
Jack Nickel

Photo: Jack Nickel, 247Sports

High School: Milton (Ga.)

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 230 pounds

College: Notre Dame

17
Corbin Page

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Spring Valley (W. Va.)

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 257 pounds

College: West Virginia

18
Trent McGaughey

Photo: Clint Buckley, 247Sports

High School: Shadow Creek (Texas)

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 224 pounds

College: Undecided

19
Chance Bogan

 

High School: Lincoln (Wash.)

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 220 pounds

College: Washington

20
Marlin Klein

Photo: Josh Newkirk, 247Sports

High School: Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (Ga.)

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 215 pounds

College: Michigan

21
Bennett Christian

Photo: Rusty Mansell, 247Sports

High School: Allatoona (Ga.)

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 235 pounds

College: Ohio State

22
RJ Maryland

Photo: Courtesy of RJ Maryland

High School: Southlake Carroll (Texas)

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 210 pounds

College: Undecided

