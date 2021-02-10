USA Today Sports

Where are the top uncommitted 2022 football recruits trending?



By February 10, 2021 7:30 am

The 2022 football recruiting cycle is still in its infant stages and many top prospects are still in the process of figuring out which school is the best fit for them.

18 of the top 25 class of 2022 recruits according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite are currently uncommitted. Some of those recruits have already narrowed down their offer list to a group of finalists, while others remain wide open in their recruitments.

With a little help from the 247Sports Crystal Ball, let’s take a look at where the top uncommitted 2022 recruits are trending right now.

Walter Nolen

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: St. Benedict at Auburndale (Tenn.)

Position: Defensive Tackle

Recruit Ranking: No. 2 overall, No. 1 defensive tackle, No. 1 Tennessee

Top Schools: Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Tennessee

247Sports Crystal Ball: N/A

Shemar Stewart

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: Monsignor Pace (Fla.)

Position: Defensive End

Recruit Ranking: No. 5 overall, No. 1 strong-side defensive end, No. 1 Florida

Top Schools: Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Miami

247Sports Crystal Ball: 100% LSU

Denver Harris

Photo: Brian Perroni, 247Sports

High School: North Shore (Texas)

Position: Cornerback

Recruit Ranking: No. 6 overall, No. 3 cornerback, No. 2 Texas

247Sports Crystal Ball: 100% Texas

Travis Shaw

Photo: Don Callahan, 247Sports

High School: Grimsley (N.C.)

Position: Defensive Tackle

Recruit Ranking: No. 7 overall, No. 2 defensive tackle, No. 1 North Carolina

247Sports Crystal Ball: 100% Clemson

Will Johnson

Photo: Allen Trieu, 247Sports

High School: Grosse Pointe South (Mich.)

Position: Cornerback

Recruit Ranking: No. 8 overall, No. 4 cornerback, No. 1 Michigan

Top Schools: Arizona State, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, USC

247Sports Crystal Ball: 100% Michigan

Devon Campbell

Photo: Mike Roach, 247Sports

High School: Bowie (Texas)

Position: Offensive Guard

Recruit Ranking: No. 9 overall, No. 1 offensive guard, No. 3 Texas

Top Schools: LSU, Oklahoma, Texas

247Sports Crystal Ball: 100% Texas

Jeremiah Alexander

Photo: Jason Caldwell, 247Sports

High School: Thompson (Ala.)

Position: Defensive End

Recruit Ranking: No. 11 overall, No. 1 weak-side defensive end, No. 1 Alabama

Top Schools: Alabama, Clemson

247Sports Crystal Ball: 100% Alabama

Keon Sabb

Photo: Josh Newkirk, 247Sports

High School: IMG Academy (Fla.)

Position: Safety

Recruit Ranking: No. 12 overall, No. 1 safety, No. 3 Florida

Top Schools: Clemson, Oregon, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Rutgers, Tennessee, Florida, Maryland, Georgia, Michigan, Penn State, South Carolina, Ohio State, Auburn, Florida State

247Sports Crystal Ball: N/A

Gentry Williams

Photo: Danny West, 247Sports

High School: Booker T. Washington (Okla.)

Position: Athlete

Recruit Ranking: No. 13 overall, No. 1 athlete, No. 1 Oklahoma

Top Schools: Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, USC

247Sports Crystal Ball: 100% Oklahoma

Tetairoa McMillan

Photo via Twitter/@tmac96795

High School: Servite (Calif.)

Position: Wide Receiver

Recruit Ranking: No. 15 overall, No. 2 wide receiver, No. 2 California

Top Schools: LSU, Notre Dame, Oregon, Stanford, USC

247Sports Crystal Ball: N/A

Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: Lakeland (Fla.)

Position: Defensive Tackle

Recruit Ranking: No. 16 overall, No. 3 defensive tackle, No. 4 Florida

Top Schools: Clemson, Florida, LSU, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Texas A&M, USC, USF

247Sports Crystal Ball: 100% Oklahoma

Shawn Murphy

Photo: Brian Dohn, 247Sports

High School: Unity Reed (Va.)

Position: Inside Linebacker

Recruit Ranking: No. 17 overall, No. 1 inside linebacker, No. 1 Virginia

Top Schools: Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State

247Sports Crystal Ball: N/A

Kevin Coleman

High School: St. Mary’s (Mo.)

Position: Wide Receiver

Recruit Ranking: No. 18 overall, No. 3 wide receiver, No. 1 Missouri

Top Schools: Coleman boasts a national offer list, but his recruitment has been relatively quiet to date and he does not currently have any favorites.

247Sports Crystal Ball: N/A

Harold Perkins

Photo: Brian Perroni, 247Sports

High School: Cy Park (Texas)

Position: Outside Linebacker

Recruit Ranking: No. 19 overall, No. 1 outside linebacker, No. 5 Texas

247Sports Crystal Ball: 100% Texas A&M

Kamari Wilson

Photo: Collin Kennedy, 247Sports

High School: IMG Academy (Fla.)

Position: Safety

Recruit Ranking: No. 20 overall, No. 2 safety, No. 5 Florida

Top Schools: Alabama, Florida, LSU, Miami, South Carolina

247Sports Crystal Ball: N/A

Zach Rice

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Liberty Christian Academy (Va.)

Position: Offensive Tackle

Recruit Ranking: No. 21 overall, No. 2 offensive tackle, No. 2 Virginia

Top Schools: Alabama, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State

247Sports Crystal Ball: N/A

Emmanuel Henderson

Photo: Hale McGranahan, 247Sports

High School: Geneva County (Ala.)

Position: Running Back

Recruit Ranking: No. 22 overall, No. 1 running back, No. 2 Alabama

Top Schools: Alabama, Auburn

247Sports Crystal Ball: 100% Alabama

Gavin Sawchuk

Photo: Andy Cross/Getty

High School: Valor Christian (Colo.)

Position: Running Back

Recruit Ranking: No. 23 overall, No. 2 running back, No. 1 Colorado

Top Schools: Michigan, Oklahoma, Stanford

247Sports Crystal Ball: Oklahoma

