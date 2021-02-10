Where are the top uncommitted 2022 football recruits trending?

By Tyler Calvaruso | February 10, 2021 7:30 am

The 2022 football recruiting cycle is still in its infant stages and many top prospects are still in the process of figuring out which school is the best fit for them.

18 of the top 25 class of 2022 recruits according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite are currently uncommitted. Some of those recruits have already narrowed down their offer list to a group of finalists, while others remain wide open in their recruitments.

With a little help from the 247Sports Crystal Ball, let’s take a look at where the top uncommitted 2022 recruits are trending right now.

