Where are the top uncommitted 2022 football recruits trending?

The 2022 football recruiting cycle is still in its infant stages and many top prospects are still in the process of figuring out which school is the best fit for them.
18 of the top 25 class of 2022 recruits according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite are currently uncommitted. Some of those recruits have already narrowed down their offer list to a group of finalists, while others remain wide open in their recruitments.
With a little help from the 247Sports Crystal Ball, let’s take a look at where the top uncommitted 2022 recruits are trending right now.
Walter Nolen
High School: St. Benedict at Auburndale (Tenn.)
Position: Defensive Tackle
Recruit Ranking: No. 2 overall, No. 1 defensive tackle, No. 1 Tennessee
Top Schools: Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Tennessee
247Sports Crystal Ball: N/A
Shemar Stewart
High School: Monsignor Pace (Fla.)
Position: Defensive End
Recruit Ranking: No. 5 overall, No. 1 strong-side defensive end, No. 1 Florida
Top Schools: Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Miami
247Sports Crystal Ball: 100% LSU
Denver Harris
High School: North Shore (Texas)
Position: Cornerback
Recruit Ranking: No. 6 overall, No. 3 cornerback, No. 2 Texas
247Sports Crystal Ball: 100% Texas
Travis Shaw
High School: Grimsley (N.C.)
Position: Defensive Tackle
Recruit Ranking: No. 7 overall, No. 2 defensive tackle, No. 1 North Carolina
247Sports Crystal Ball: 100% Clemson
Will Johnson
High School: Grosse Pointe South (Mich.)
Position: Cornerback
Recruit Ranking: No. 8 overall, No. 4 cornerback, No. 1 Michigan
Top Schools: Arizona State, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, USC
247Sports Crystal Ball: 100% Michigan
Devon Campbell
High School: Bowie (Texas)
Position: Offensive Guard
Recruit Ranking: No. 9 overall, No. 1 offensive guard, No. 3 Texas
Top Schools: LSU, Oklahoma, Texas
247Sports Crystal Ball: 100% Texas
Jeremiah Alexander
High School: Thompson (Ala.)
Position: Defensive End
Recruit Ranking: No. 11 overall, No. 1 weak-side defensive end, No. 1 Alabama
Top Schools: Alabama, Clemson
247Sports Crystal Ball: 100% Alabama
Keon Sabb
High School: IMG Academy (Fla.)
Position: Safety
Recruit Ranking: No. 12 overall, No. 1 safety, No. 3 Florida
Top Schools: Clemson, Oregon, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Rutgers, Tennessee, Florida, Maryland, Georgia, Michigan, Penn State, South Carolina, Ohio State, Auburn, Florida State
247Sports Crystal Ball: N/A
Gentry Williams
High School: Booker T. Washington (Okla.)
Position: Athlete
Recruit Ranking: No. 13 overall, No. 1 athlete, No. 1 Oklahoma
Top Schools: Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, USC
247Sports Crystal Ball: 100% Oklahoma
Tetairoa McMillan
High School: Servite (Calif.)
Position: Wide Receiver
Recruit Ranking: No. 15 overall, No. 2 wide receiver, No. 2 California
Top Schools: LSU, Notre Dame, Oregon, Stanford, USC
247Sports Crystal Ball: N/A
Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy
High School: Lakeland (Fla.)
Position: Defensive Tackle
Recruit Ranking: No. 16 overall, No. 3 defensive tackle, No. 4 Florida
Top Schools: Clemson, Florida, LSU, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Texas A&M, USC, USF
247Sports Crystal Ball: 100% Oklahoma
Shawn Murphy
High School: Unity Reed (Va.)
Position: Inside Linebacker
Recruit Ranking: No. 17 overall, No. 1 inside linebacker, No. 1 Virginia
Top Schools: Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State
247Sports Crystal Ball: N/A
Kevin Coleman
High School: St. Mary’s (Mo.)
Position: Wide Receiver
Recruit Ranking: No. 18 overall, No. 3 wide receiver, No. 1 Missouri
Top Schools: Coleman boasts a national offer list, but his recruitment has been relatively quiet to date and he does not currently have any favorites.
247Sports Crystal Ball: N/A
Harold Perkins
High School: Cy Park (Texas)
Position: Outside Linebacker
Recruit Ranking: No. 19 overall, No. 1 outside linebacker, No. 5 Texas
247Sports Crystal Ball: 100% Texas A&M
Kamari Wilson
High School: IMG Academy (Fla.)
Position: Safety
Recruit Ranking: No. 20 overall, No. 2 safety, No. 5 Florida
Top Schools: Alabama, Florida, LSU, Miami, South Carolina
247Sports Crystal Ball: N/A
Zach Rice
High School: Liberty Christian Academy (Va.)
Position: Offensive Tackle
Recruit Ranking: No. 21 overall, No. 2 offensive tackle, No. 2 Virginia
Top Schools: Alabama, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State
247Sports Crystal Ball: N/A
Emmanuel Henderson
High School: Geneva County (Ala.)
Position: Running Back
Recruit Ranking: No. 22 overall, No. 1 running back, No. 2 Alabama
Top Schools: Alabama, Auburn
247Sports Crystal Ball: 100% Alabama
Gavin Sawchuk
High School: Valor Christian (Colo.)
Position: Running Back
Recruit Ranking: No. 23 overall, No. 2 running back, No. 1 Colorado
Top Schools: Michigan, Oklahoma, Stanford
247Sports Crystal Ball: Oklahoma