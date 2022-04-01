GEICO Nationals quarterfinals: Sunrise Christian stunned, Steve Smith's storied career ends

The 2022 GEICO Nationals tipped off on Thursday and the action did not disappoint.

Link Academy, IMG Academy and Montverde Academy took care of business to advance to the semifinals. Sunrise Christian was shockingly upset by Prolific Prep, while Steve Smith’s storied coaching career at Oak Hill Academy came to an end.

Let’s take a closer look at what transpired during the quarterfinal round.

Prolific Prep 59, Sunrise Christian Academy 56 Sophomore Zion Sensley propelled Prolific Prep to victory with a game-winning three in the closing seconds after Duke signee Mark Mitchell put Sunrise Christian Academy out in front with a layup. Prolific Prep managed to beat Sunrise Christian Academy without its McDonald's All-American duo of Kansas signee M.J. Rice and UCLA signee Adem Bona, making the win arguably the biggest upset in GEICO Nationals history. Link Academy 81, Oak Hill Academy 67 Five-star Arkansas signee Jordan Walsh poured in 23 points and hauled in nine rebounds to help Link Academy send Smith and Oak Hill Academy home early. Walsh dominated to the tune of a 9-10 shooting performance and helped Link Academy control the second half after leading just 34-33 at halftime. Smith concludes his historic coaching career with 1,232 wins. Montverde Academy 72, AZ Compass Prep 63 Malik Reneau performed like one of the hottest recruits in the nation on Thursday, scoring 19 points and coming down with six rebounds to help Montverde Academy to a nine-point win. Montverde led AZ Compass Prep by as many as 13 points in the fourth quarter. IMG Academy 76, La Lumiere 51 Baylor signee Keyonte George and Houston signee Jarace Walker dominated as IMG Academy cruised to a blowout win. Walker led the way with 23 seven rebounds, five blocks and four assists. George turned in a complete performance of his own with 22 points, eight rebounds and five assists.