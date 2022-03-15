2022 GEICO High School Basketball Nationals: Boys and Girls brackets are set

College fan bases and teams aren’t the only ones getting excited this week over brackets—now that the fields have been set, much of the high school-hardwood buzz shifts focus to the 2022 GEICO Nationals.

Eight boys teams and five girls teams will compete in the bracket-style tournament, beginning March 31 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena (Fort Meyers, Fla.). And as expected, both fields are loaded with talent for the tip-off, which keeps up with the longstanding distinction the tourney has showcased since its inception in 2009.

Here’s a look at the seeds for both brackets.

Latest Boys Super 25:

Boys Bracket
8. Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.)
7. La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.)
6. AZ Compass (Chandler, Ariz.)
5. Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.)
4. Link Academy (Branson, Mo.)
3. Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.)
2. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)
1. Sunrise Christian (Bel Aire, Kan.)

Girls Bracket
5. Bishop McNamara (Forestville, Md.)
4. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)
3. Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.)
2. DME Academy (Daytona Beach, Fla.)
1. New Hope Academy (Landover Hills, Md.)