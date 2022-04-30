2022 NFL draft: Where each first-round pick played high school football

The NFL was infused with an abundance of promising talent in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft.

It was not too long ago that the NFL’s newest brightest stars were dominating at their respective high schools, though. Long before the college stardom that led them to be drafted in the first round, many of Thursday night’s selections were key pieces for prominent high school football programs.

With the first round of this year’s NFL draft in the books, USA Today High School Sports decided to a look at where each first-rounder played their high school football.

Let’s get into it.

1 DE Travon Walker — Upson-Lee (Ga.)
2 DE Aidan Hutchinson — Divine Child (Mich.)
3 CB Derek Stingley Jr. — Dunham School (La.)
4 CB Ahmad Gardner — Martin Luther King (Mich.)
5 DE Kayvon Thibodeaux — Oaks Christian (Calif.)
6 OT Ikem Ekwonu — Providence Day School (N.C.)
7 OT Evan Neal — IMG Academy (Fla.)
8 WR Drake London — Moorpark (Calif.)
9 OT Charles Cross — Laurel (Miss.)
10 WR Garrett Wilson — Lake Travis (Texas)
11 WR Chris Olave — Mission Hills (Calif.)
12 WR Jameson Williams — Cardinal Ritter College Prep (Mo.)
13 DT Jordan Davis — Mallard Creek (N.C.)
14 S Kyle Hamilton — Marist School (Ga.)
15 G Kenyon Green — Atascocita (Texas)
16 WR Jahan Dotson — Nazareth (Pa.)
17 G Zion Johnson — Riverdale Baptist (Md.)
18 WR Treylon Burks — Warren (Ark.)
19 OT Trevor Penning — Newman Catholic (Iowa)
20 QB Kenny Pickett — Ocean Township (N.J.)
21 CB Trent McDuffie — St. John Bosco (Calif.)
22 LB Quay Walker — Crisp County (Ga.)
23 CB Kaiir Elam — The Benjamin School (Fla.)
24 OT Tyler Smith — North Crowley (Texas)
25 C Tyler Linderbaum — Solon (Iowa)
26 DE Jermaine Johnson — Eden Prairie (Minn.)
27 LB Devin Lloyd — Otay Ranch (Calif.)
28 DT Devonte Wyatt — Towers (Ga.)
29 G Cole Strange — Farragut (Tenn.)
30 DE George Karlaftis — West Lafayette (Ind.)
31 S Daxton Hill — Booker T. Washington (Okla.)
32 S Lewis Cine — Trinity Christian School (Texas)