USA TODAY High School Sports Top 100: 2022 Recruiting Rankings

Leading up to the highly anticipated early signing period, we’ve kept an eye on the top 100 football recruits in the country according to the USA TODAY High School Sports Composite Player Rankings, which averages the grades from the three biggest recruiting services: 247SportsESPN and Rivals

Some athletes have already made verbal commitments, but now the real fun begins, as the top recruits make it official and sign on the dotted line.

And as each of the top 100 dons that cap of their future NCAA school, we’ll update the rankings to include where they’re headed in 2022.

(Note: the recruit’s measurements and position are courtesy of 247Sports.)

1. Walter Nolen - Powell (Tenn.)

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Position: DT

Height/Weight: 6-4/325

College: Undecided

Average: 1.33

2. Travis Hunter - Collins Hill (Ga.)

Photo: Rusty Mansell, 247Sports

Position: CB

Height/Weight: 6-1/165

College: Florida State

Average: 2

t-3. Evan Stewart - Liberty (Texas)

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Position: WR

Height/Weight: 6-0/175

College: Uncommitted

Average: 6

t-3. Domani Jackson - Mater Dei (Calif.)

Photo: Logan Newman/USA TODAY High School Sports

Position: CB

Height/Weight: 6-1/185

College: USC

Average: 6

5. Luther Burden - East St. Louis (Ill.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: WR

Height/Weight: 6-2/194

College: Uncommitted

Average: 7.66

6. Travis Shaw - Grimsley (N.C.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: DT

Height/Weight: 6-5/310

College: North Carolina

Average: 8.33

7. Jaheim Singletary - Riverside (Fla.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: CB

Height/Weight: 6-2/170

College: Uncommitted

Average: 11.33

8. Denver Harris - North Shore (Texas)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: CB

Height/Weight: 6-1/180

College: Uncommitted

Average: 12

9. Zach Rice - Liberty Christian Academy (Va.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: OT

Height/Weight: 6-6/282

College: Uncommitted

Average: 12.66

10. Devon Campbell - Bowie (Texas)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: IOL

Height/Weight: 6-3/310

College: Uncommitted

Average: 14

11. Will Johnson - Grosse Pointe South (Mich.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: CB

Height/Weight: 6-3/190

College: Michigan

Average: 15.33

12. Shemar Stewart - Monsignor Pace (Fla.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: DE

Height/Weight: 6-5/260

College: Uncommitted

Average: 16

13. Jeremiah Alexander - Thompson (Ala.)

Photo: Jason Caldwell, 247Sports

Position: DE

Height/Weight: 6-2/255

College: Alabama

Average: 17

14. C.J. Hicks - Archbishop Alter (Ohio)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: LB

Height/Weight: 6-3/220

College: Ohio State

Average: 17.66

t-15. Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy - Lakeland (Fla.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: DT

Height/Weight: 6-3/280

College: Uncommitted

Average: 18

t-15. Walker Howard - St. Thomas More (La.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: QB

Height/Weight: 6-1/195

College: LSU

Average: 18

17. Kelvin Banks - Summer Creek (Texas)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: OT

Height/Weight: 6-5/300

College: Oregon

Average: 19.66

t-18. Harold Perkins - Cy Park (Texas)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: LB

Height/Weight: 6-2.5/210

College: Uncommitted

Average: 22

t-18. Bear Alexander - IMG Academy (Fla.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: DT

Height/Weight: 6-3/325

College: Uncommitted

Average: 22

20. Kamari Wilson - IMG Academy (Fla.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: S

Height/Weight: 6-1/195

College: Uncommitted

Average: 25.33

21. Branson Robinson - Germantown (Miss.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: RB

Height/Weight: 5-10/220

College: Georgia

Average: 25.66

22. Will Campbell - Neville (La.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: OT

Height/Weight: 6-6/300

College: LSU

Average: 28.33

23. Omari Abor - Duncanville (Texas)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: DE

Height/Weight: 6-4/240

College: Uncommitted

Average: 30.33

24. Josh Conerly Jr. - Rainier Beach (Wash.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: OT

Height/Weight: 6-5/275

College: Uncommitted

Average: 31.33

25. Jacoby Mathews - Ponchatoula (La.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: S

Height/Weight: 6-2/205

College: Uncommitted

Average: 33

26. Conner Weigman - Bridgeland (Texas)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: QB

Height/Weight: 6-2/208

College: Texas A&M

Average: 33.66

t-27. Emmanuel Henderson - Geneva County (Ala.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: RB

Height/Weight: 6-1/185

College: Alabama

Average: 34.66

t-27. Ty Simpson - Westview (Tenn.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: QB

Height/Weight: 6-2/185

College: Alabama

Average: 34.66

t-29. Malaki Starks - Jefferson (Ga.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: LB

Height/Weight: 6-1/200

College: Georgia

Average: 36.33

t-29. Kevin Coleman - St. Mary's (Mo.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: WR

Height/Weight: 5-11/170

College: Uncommitted

Average: 36.33

31. Mykel Williams - Hardaway (Ga.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: DT

Height/Weight: 6-5/265

College: USC

Average: 37

32. Cade Klubnik - Westlake (Texas)

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Position: QB

Height/Weight: 6-2.5/186

College: Clemson

Average: 38.66

33. Jeadyn Lukus - Mauldin (S.C.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: CB

Height/Weight: 6-2/185

College: Clemson

Average: 39

34. Raleek Brown - Mater Dei (Calif.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: RB

Height/Weight: 5-8/185

College: Oklahoma

Average: 39.33

t-35. Sam McCall - Lake Gibson (Fla.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: ATH

Height/Weight: 6-1/180

College: Florida State

Average: 41

t-35. Terrance Brooks - Little Elm (Texas)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: CB

Height/Weight: 5-11/190

College: Ohio State

Average: 41

37. Shawn Murphy - Unity Reed (Va.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: LB

Height/Weight: 6-2/215

College: Uncommitted

Average: 42

38. Jaylen Sneed - Hilton Head (S.C.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: LB

Height/Weight: 6-2/210

College: Uncommitted

Average: 43.67

39. Dani Dennis-Sutton - McDonogh School (Md.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: DL

Height/Weight: 6-5/250

College: Penn State

Average: 46.33

40. Gabe Powers - Marysville (Ohio)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: LB

Height/Weight: 6-4/230

College: Ohio State

Average: 46.67

41. Shazz Preston - St. James (La.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: WR

Height/Weight: 6-0/190

College: Uncommitted

Average: 48.33

42. Dasan McCullough - Bloomington South (Ind.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: DE

Height/Weight: 6-5/220

College: Uncommitted

Average: 50.33

43. Jaheim Oatis - Columbia (Miss.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: OT

Height/Weight: 6-4/370

College: Uncommitted

Average: 51.67

44. Daylen Everette - IMG Academy (Fla.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: CB

Height/Weight: 6-1/185

College: Clemson

Average: 52

t-45. Tyler Booker - IMG Academy (Fla.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: OT

Height/Weight: 6-5/325

College: Alabama

Average: 54.67

t-45. Kaden Saunders - Westerville South (Ohio)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: WR

Height/Weight: 5-10/172

College: Uncommitted

Average: 54.67

t-47. Gentry Williams - Booker T. Washington (Okla.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: CB

Height/Weight: 6-1/170

College: Uncommitted

Average: 55.67

t-47. Jalon Walker - Salisbury (N.C.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: LB

Height/Weight: 6-2/220

College: Georgia

Average: 55.67

49. Enai White - Imhotep Institute (Pa.)

Photo: Brian Dohn, 247Sports

Position: DE

Height/Weight: 6-5/230

College: Uncommitted

Average: 56

t-50. Gunner Stockton - Rabun County (Ga.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: QB

Height/Weight: 6-1/220

College: Georgia

Average: 57

t-50. Bryce Anderson - West Brook (Texas)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: S

Height/Weight: 6-0/190

College: Uncommitted

Average: 57

t-52. Gavin Sawchuk - Valor Christian (Colo.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: RB

Height/Weight: 5-11/185

College: Oklahoma

Average: 57.67

t-52. Kiyaunta Goodwin - Charlestown (Ind.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: OT

Height/Weight: 6-7/300

College: Kentucky

Average: 57.67

54. Joe Brunner - Whitefish Bay (Wisc.)

Photo: Evan Flood, 247Sports

Position: OT

Height/Weight: 6-6/300

College: Wisconsin

Average: 58

55. Marvin Jones Jr. - American Heritage (Fla.)

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Position: DE

Height/Weight:6-4.5/245

College: Uncommitted

Average: 59

56. Khamauri Rogers - Holmes County (Miss.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: CB

Height/Weight: 6-0/165

College: Miami

Average: 61.67

57. Zion Branch - Bishop Gorman (Nev.)

Photo: Blair Angulo, 247Sports

Position: S

Height/Weight: 6-2.5/190

College: Uncommitted

Average: 61.67

58. Tyre West - Tift County (Ga.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: DL

Height/Weight: 6-3/280

College: Georgia

Average: 62

59. Talyn Shettron - Santa Fe (Okla.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: WR

Height/Weight: 6-3/185

College: Oklahoma State

Average: 63

60. Caden Curry - Center Grove (Ind.)

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Position: DL

Height/Weight: 6-5/250

College: Uncommitted

Average: 65.33

t-61. Caleb Burton - Lake Travis (Texas)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: WR

Height/Weight: 6-0/165

College: Ohio State

Average: 67.67

t-61. A.J. Duffy - IMG Academy (Fla.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: QB

Height/Weight: 6-2/203

College: Florida State

Average: 67.67

63. Earnest Greene - St. John Bosco (Calif.)

Photo: Shotgun Spratling, 247Sports

Position: IOL

Height/Weight: 6-4.5/330

College: Uncommitted

Average: 68

64. Andre Greene Jr. - St. Christopher's School (Va.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: WR

Height/Weight: 6-3/185

College: Uncommitted

Average: 68.33

65. Jaishawn Barham - St. Frances Academy (Md.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: LB

Height/Weight: 6-3/230

College: Uncommitted

Average: 72.67

66. Xavier Nwankpa - Southeast Polk (Iowa)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: S

Height/Weight: 6-2/190

College: Uncommitted

Average: 73.33

67. Cyrus Moss - Bishop Gorman (Nev.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: DE

Height/Weight: 6-6/220

College: Uncommitted

Average: 73.67

68. Shemar James - Faith Academy (Ala.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: LB

Height/Weight: 6-2/212

College: Uncommitted

Average: 75.67

69. Kenyatta Jackson Jr. - Chaminade-Madonna Prep (Fla.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: DE

Height/Weight: 6-5/231

College: Uncommitted

Average: 76

70. Malick Sylla - Katy (Texas)

Photo: Collin Kennedy, 247Sports

Position: DE

Height/Weight: 6-6/230

College: Texas A&M

Average: 76.33

71. Kaleb Brown - St. Rita (Ill.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: WR

Height/Weight: 5-11/177

College: Ohio State

Average: 76.67

72. Le'Veon Moss - Istrouma (La.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: RB

Height/Weight: 6-0/190

College: Uncommitted

Average: 77

73. Brenen Thompson - Spearman (Texas)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: WR

Height/Weight: 5-10/165

College: Texas

Average: 78

74. Kam Dewberry - Atascocita (Texas)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: OT

Height/Weight: 6-4/313

College: Uncommitted

Average: 78.33

75. Deyon Bouie - Bainbridge (Ga.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: ATH

Height/Weight: 5-11/185

College: Texas A&M

Average: 79

t-76. Jaleel Skinner - IMG Academy (Fla.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: TE

Height/Weight: 6-5/210

College: Alabama

Average: 80

t-76. Devin Brown - Corner Canyon (Utah)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: QB

Height/Weight: 6-3/189

College: USC

Average: 80

78. Tetairoa McMillan - Servite (Calif.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: WR

Height/Weight: 6-4/185

College: Oregon

Average: 80.67

79. Khurtiss Perry - Pike Road (Ala.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: DL

Height/Weight: 6-2/265

College: Uncommitted

Average: 82

80. Jaray Bledsoe - Marlin (Texas)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: DL

Height/Weight: 6-4/270

College: Texas

Average: 87.33

81. Anthony Lucas - Chaparral (Ariz.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: DL

Height/Weight: 6-4.5/275

College: Uncommitted

Average: 89

82. David Bailey - Mater Dei (Calif.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: LB

Height/Weight: 6-3/220

College: Uncommitted

Average: 90

83. P.J. Williams - Dickinson (Texas)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: OT

Height/Weight: 6-4/265

College: Texas A&M

Average: 91.67

84. Derrick Moore - St. Frances Academy (Md.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: DL

Height/Weight: 6-4/250

College: Oklahoma

Average: 93

85. Hero Kanu - Santa Margarita Catholic (Calif.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: DL

Height/Weight: 6-5/293

College: Uncommitted

Average: 95

86. Trequon Fegans - Thompson (Ala.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: CB

Height/Weight: 6-2/181

College: Miami

Average: 95.67

87. Azareyeh Thomas - Niceville (Fla.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: ATH

Height/Weight: 6-1/177

College: Uncommitted

Average: 96.67

t-88. Keon Sabb - IMG Academy (Fla.)

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Position: S

Height/Weight: 6-2/200

College: Clemson

Average: 97

t-88. Jake Johnson - Oconee County (Ga.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: TE

Height/Weight: 6-5/225

College: Clemson

Average: 97

90. Jovantae Barnes - Desert Pines (Nev.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: RB

Height/Weight: 6-0/190

College: LSU

Average: 98

91. Nyjalik Kelly - Dillard (Fla.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: DL

Height/Weight: 6-4/240

College: Uncommitted

Average: 100

t-92. Nicholas Singleton - Governor Mifflin (Pa.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: RB

Height/Weight: 6-0/210

College: Penn State

Average: 101

t-92. Elijah Pritchett - Carver (Ga.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: OT

Height/Weight: 6-6/280

College: Alabama

Average: 101

94. Julian Armella - St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: OT

Height/Weight: 6-6/295

College: Uncommitted

Average: 101.33

95. George Pettaway - Nansemond-Suffolk Academy (Va.)

Photo: Brian Dohn, 247Sports

Position: RB

Height/Weight: 5-11/190

College: North Carolina

Average: 101.67

t-96. Chris McClellan - Owasso (Okla.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: DL

Height/Weight: 6-3/295

College: Uncommitted

Average: 105

t-96. Larry Turner-Gooden - Bishop Alemany (Calif.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: ATH

Height/Weight: 6-0/179

College: Uncommitted

Average: 105

98. Kendrick Law - Captain Shreve (La.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: ATH

Height/Weight: 5-11/195

College: Uncommitted

Average: 108.33

99. Drew Allar - Medina (Ohio)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: QB

Height/Weight: 6-4.5/228

College: Penn State

Average: 109

100. Collin Sadler - Greenville (S.C.)

Position: OT

Height/Weight: 6-5/285

College: Clemson

Average: 109.33

