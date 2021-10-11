USA TODAY High School Sports Top 100: 2022 Recruiting Rankings

Leading up to the highly anticipated early signing period, we’ve kept an eye on the top 100 football recruits in the country according to the USA TODAY High School Sports Composite Player Rankings, which averages the grades from the three biggest recruiting services: 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals.

Some athletes have already made verbal commitments, but now the real fun begins, as the top recruits make it official and sign on the dotted line.

And as each of the top 100 dons that cap of their future NCAA school, we’ll update the rankings to include where they’re headed in 2022.

(Note: the recruit’s measurements and position are courtesy of 247Sports.)