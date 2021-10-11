USA TODAY High School Sports Top 100: 2022 Recruiting Rankings

Leading up to the highly anticipated early signing period, we’ve kept an eye on the top 100 football recruits in the country according to the USA TODAY High School Sports Composite Player Rankings, which averages the grades from the three biggest recruiting services: 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals.
Some athletes have already made verbal commitments, but now the real fun begins, as the top recruits make it official and sign on the dotted line.
And as each of the top 100 dons that cap of their future NCAA school, we’ll update the rankings to include where they’re headed in 2022.
(Note: the recruit’s measurements and position are courtesy of 247Sports.)
1. Walter Nolen - Powell (Tenn.)
Position: DT
Height/Weight: 6-4/325
College: Undecided
Average: 1.33
2. Travis Hunter - Collins Hill (Ga.)
Position: CB
Height/Weight: 6-1/165
College: Florida State
Average: 2
t-3. Evan Stewart - Liberty (Texas)
Position: WR
Height/Weight: 6-0/175
College: Uncommitted
Average: 6
t-3. Domani Jackson - Mater Dei (Calif.)
Position: CB
Height/Weight: 6-1/185
College: USC
Average: 6
5. Luther Burden - East St. Louis (Ill.)
Position: WR
Height/Weight: 6-2/194
College: Uncommitted
Average: 7.66
6. Travis Shaw - Grimsley (N.C.)
Position: DT
Height/Weight: 6-5/310
College: North Carolina
Average: 8.33
7. Jaheim Singletary - Riverside (Fla.)
Position: CB
Height/Weight: 6-2/170
College: Uncommitted
Average: 11.33
8. Denver Harris - North Shore (Texas)
Position: CB
Height/Weight: 6-1/180
College: Uncommitted
Average: 12
9. Zach Rice - Liberty Christian Academy (Va.)
Position: OT
Height/Weight: 6-6/282
College: Uncommitted
Average: 12.66
10. Devon Campbell - Bowie (Texas)
Position: IOL
Height/Weight: 6-3/310
College: Uncommitted
Average: 14
11. Will Johnson - Grosse Pointe South (Mich.)
Position: CB
Height/Weight: 6-3/190
College: Michigan
Average: 15.33
12. Shemar Stewart - Monsignor Pace (Fla.)
Position: DE
Height/Weight: 6-5/260
College: Uncommitted
Average: 16
13. Jeremiah Alexander - Thompson (Ala.)
Position: DE
Height/Weight: 6-2/255
College: Alabama
Average: 17
14. C.J. Hicks - Archbishop Alter (Ohio)
Position: LB
Height/Weight: 6-3/220
College: Ohio State
Average: 17.66
t-15. Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy - Lakeland (Fla.)
Position: DT
Height/Weight: 6-3/280
College: Uncommitted
Average: 18
t-15. Walker Howard - St. Thomas More (La.)
Position: QB
Height/Weight: 6-1/195
College: LSU
Average: 18
17. Kelvin Banks - Summer Creek (Texas)
Position: OT
Height/Weight: 6-5/300
College: Oregon
Average: 19.66
t-18. Harold Perkins - Cy Park (Texas)
Position: LB
Height/Weight: 6-2.5/210
College: Uncommitted
Average: 22
t-18. Bear Alexander - IMG Academy (Fla.)
Position: DT
Height/Weight: 6-3/325
College: Uncommitted
Average: 22
20. Kamari Wilson - IMG Academy (Fla.)
Position: S
Height/Weight: 6-1/195
College: Uncommitted
Average: 25.33
21. Branson Robinson - Germantown (Miss.)
Position: RB
Height/Weight: 5-10/220
College: Georgia
Average: 25.66
22. Will Campbell - Neville (La.)
Position: OT
Height/Weight: 6-6/300
College: LSU
Average: 28.33
23. Omari Abor - Duncanville (Texas)
Position: DE
Height/Weight: 6-4/240
College: Uncommitted
Average: 30.33
24. Josh Conerly Jr. - Rainier Beach (Wash.)
Position: OT
Height/Weight: 6-5/275
College: Uncommitted
Average: 31.33
25. Jacoby Mathews - Ponchatoula (La.)
Position: S
Height/Weight: 6-2/205
College: Uncommitted
Average: 33
26. Conner Weigman - Bridgeland (Texas)
Position: QB
Height/Weight: 6-2/208
College: Texas A&M
Average: 33.66
t-27. Emmanuel Henderson - Geneva County (Ala.)
Position: RB
Height/Weight: 6-1/185
College: Alabama
Average: 34.66
t-27. Ty Simpson - Westview (Tenn.)
Position: QB
Height/Weight: 6-2/185
College: Alabama
Average: 34.66
t-29. Malaki Starks - Jefferson (Ga.)
Position: LB
Height/Weight: 6-1/200
College: Georgia
Average: 36.33
t-29. Kevin Coleman - St. Mary's (Mo.)
Position: WR
Height/Weight: 5-11/170
College: Uncommitted
Average: 36.33
31. Mykel Williams - Hardaway (Ga.)
Position: DT
Height/Weight: 6-5/265
College: USC
Average: 37
32. Cade Klubnik - Westlake (Texas)
Position: QB
Height/Weight: 6-2.5/186
College: Clemson
Average: 38.66
33. Jeadyn Lukus - Mauldin (S.C.)
Position: CB
Height/Weight: 6-2/185
College: Clemson
Average: 39
34. Raleek Brown - Mater Dei (Calif.)
Position: RB
Height/Weight: 5-8/185
College: Oklahoma
Average: 39.33
t-35. Sam McCall - Lake Gibson (Fla.)
Position: ATH
Height/Weight: 6-1/180
College: Florida State
Average: 41
t-35. Terrance Brooks - Little Elm (Texas)
Position: CB
Height/Weight: 5-11/190
College: Ohio State
Average: 41
37. Shawn Murphy - Unity Reed (Va.)
Position: LB
Height/Weight: 6-2/215
College: Uncommitted
Average: 42
38. Jaylen Sneed - Hilton Head (S.C.)
Position: LB
Height/Weight: 6-2/210
College: Uncommitted
Average: 43.67
39. Dani Dennis-Sutton - McDonogh School (Md.)
Position: DL
Height/Weight: 6-5/250
College: Penn State
Average: 46.33
40. Gabe Powers - Marysville (Ohio)
Position: LB
Height/Weight: 6-4/230
College: Ohio State
Average: 46.67
41. Shazz Preston - St. James (La.)
Position: WR
Height/Weight: 6-0/190
College: Uncommitted
Average: 48.33
42. Dasan McCullough - Bloomington South (Ind.)
Position: DE
Height/Weight: 6-5/220
College: Uncommitted
Average: 50.33
43. Jaheim Oatis - Columbia (Miss.)
Position: OT
Height/Weight: 6-4/370
College: Uncommitted
Average: 51.67
44. Daylen Everette - IMG Academy (Fla.)
Position: CB
Height/Weight: 6-1/185
College: Clemson
Average: 52
t-45. Tyler Booker - IMG Academy (Fla.)
Position: OT
Height/Weight: 6-5/325
College: Alabama
Average: 54.67
t-45. Kaden Saunders - Westerville South (Ohio)
Position: WR
Height/Weight: 5-10/172
College: Uncommitted
Average: 54.67
t-47. Gentry Williams - Booker T. Washington (Okla.)
Position: CB
Height/Weight: 6-1/170
College: Uncommitted
Average: 55.67
t-47. Jalon Walker - Salisbury (N.C.)
Position: LB
Height/Weight: 6-2/220
College: Georgia
Average: 55.67
49. Enai White - Imhotep Institute (Pa.)
Position: DE
Height/Weight: 6-5/230
College: Uncommitted
Average: 56
t-50. Gunner Stockton - Rabun County (Ga.)
Position: QB
Height/Weight: 6-1/220
College: Georgia
Average: 57
t-50. Bryce Anderson - West Brook (Texas)
Position: S
Height/Weight: 6-0/190
College: Uncommitted
Average: 57
t-52. Gavin Sawchuk - Valor Christian (Colo.)
Position: RB
Height/Weight: 5-11/185
College: Oklahoma
Average: 57.67
t-52. Kiyaunta Goodwin - Charlestown (Ind.)
Position: OT
Height/Weight: 6-7/300
College: Kentucky
Average: 57.67
54. Joe Brunner - Whitefish Bay (Wisc.)
Position: OT
Height/Weight: 6-6/300
College: Wisconsin
Average: 58
55. Marvin Jones Jr. - American Heritage (Fla.)
Position: DE
Height/Weight:6-4.5/245
College: Uncommitted
Average: 59
56. Khamauri Rogers - Holmes County (Miss.)
Position: CB
Height/Weight: 6-0/165
College: Miami
Average: 61.67
57. Zion Branch - Bishop Gorman (Nev.)
Position: S
Height/Weight: 6-2.5/190
College: Uncommitted
Average: 61.67
58. Tyre West - Tift County (Ga.)
Position: DL
Height/Weight: 6-3/280
College: Georgia
Average: 62
59. Talyn Shettron - Santa Fe (Okla.)
Position: WR
Height/Weight: 6-3/185
College: Oklahoma State
Average: 63
60. Caden Curry - Center Grove (Ind.)
Position: DL
Height/Weight: 6-5/250
College: Uncommitted
Average: 65.33
t-61. Caleb Burton - Lake Travis (Texas)
Position: WR
Height/Weight: 6-0/165
College: Ohio State
Average: 67.67
t-61. A.J. Duffy - IMG Academy (Fla.)
Position: QB
Height/Weight: 6-2/203
College: Florida State
Average: 67.67
63. Earnest Greene - St. John Bosco (Calif.)
Position: IOL
Height/Weight: 6-4.5/330
College: Uncommitted
Average: 68
64. Andre Greene Jr. - St. Christopher's School (Va.)
Position: WR
Height/Weight: 6-3/185
College: Uncommitted
Average: 68.33
65. Jaishawn Barham - St. Frances Academy (Md.)
Position: LB
Height/Weight: 6-3/230
College: Uncommitted
Average: 72.67
66. Xavier Nwankpa - Southeast Polk (Iowa)
Position: S
Height/Weight: 6-2/190
College: Uncommitted
Average: 73.33
67. Cyrus Moss - Bishop Gorman (Nev.)
Position: DE
Height/Weight: 6-6/220
College: Uncommitted
Average: 73.67
68. Shemar James - Faith Academy (Ala.)
Position: LB
Height/Weight: 6-2/212
College: Uncommitted
Average: 75.67
69. Kenyatta Jackson Jr. - Chaminade-Madonna Prep (Fla.)
Position: DE
Height/Weight: 6-5/231
College: Uncommitted
Average: 76
70. Malick Sylla - Katy (Texas)
Position: DE
Height/Weight: 6-6/230
College: Texas A&M
Average: 76.33
71. Kaleb Brown - St. Rita (Ill.)
Position: WR
Height/Weight: 5-11/177
College: Ohio State
Average: 76.67
72. Le'Veon Moss - Istrouma (La.)
Position: RB
Height/Weight: 6-0/190
College: Uncommitted
Average: 77
73. Brenen Thompson - Spearman (Texas)
Position: WR
Height/Weight: 5-10/165
College: Texas
Average: 78
74. Kam Dewberry - Atascocita (Texas)
Position: OT
Height/Weight: 6-4/313
College: Uncommitted
Average: 78.33
75. Deyon Bouie - Bainbridge (Ga.)
Position: ATH
Height/Weight: 5-11/185
College: Texas A&M
Average: 79
t-76. Jaleel Skinner - IMG Academy (Fla.)
Position: TE
Height/Weight: 6-5/210
College: Alabama
Average: 80
t-76. Devin Brown - Corner Canyon (Utah)
Position: QB
Height/Weight: 6-3/189
College: USC
Average: 80
78. Tetairoa McMillan - Servite (Calif.)
Position: WR
Height/Weight: 6-4/185
College: Oregon
Average: 80.67
79. Khurtiss Perry - Pike Road (Ala.)
Position: DL
Height/Weight: 6-2/265
College: Uncommitted
Average: 82
80. Jaray Bledsoe - Marlin (Texas)
Position: DL
Height/Weight: 6-4/270
College: Texas
Average: 87.33
81. Anthony Lucas - Chaparral (Ariz.)
Position: DL
Height/Weight: 6-4.5/275
College: Uncommitted
Average: 89
82. David Bailey - Mater Dei (Calif.)
Position: LB
Height/Weight: 6-3/220
College: Uncommitted
Average: 90
83. P.J. Williams - Dickinson (Texas)
Position: OT
Height/Weight: 6-4/265
College: Texas A&M
Average: 91.67
84. Derrick Moore - St. Frances Academy (Md.)
Position: DL
Height/Weight: 6-4/250
College: Oklahoma
Average: 93
85. Hero Kanu - Santa Margarita Catholic (Calif.)
Position: DL
Height/Weight: 6-5/293
College: Uncommitted
Average: 95
86. Trequon Fegans - Thompson (Ala.)
Position: CB
Height/Weight: 6-2/181
College: Miami
Average: 95.67
87. Azareyeh Thomas - Niceville (Fla.)
Position: ATH
Height/Weight: 6-1/177
College: Uncommitted
Average: 96.67
t-88. Keon Sabb - IMG Academy (Fla.)
Position: S
Height/Weight: 6-2/200
College: Clemson
Average: 97
t-88. Jake Johnson - Oconee County (Ga.)
Position: TE
Height/Weight: 6-5/225
College: Clemson
Average: 97
90. Jovantae Barnes - Desert Pines (Nev.)
Position: RB
Height/Weight: 6-0/190
College: LSU
Average: 98
91. Nyjalik Kelly - Dillard (Fla.)
Position: DL
Height/Weight: 6-4/240
College: Uncommitted
Average: 100
t-92. Nicholas Singleton - Governor Mifflin (Pa.)
Position: RB
Height/Weight: 6-0/210
College: Penn State
Average: 101
t-92. Elijah Pritchett - Carver (Ga.)
Position: OT
Height/Weight: 6-6/280
College: Alabama
Average: 101
94. Julian Armella - St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.)
Position: OT
Height/Weight: 6-6/295
College: Uncommitted
Average: 101.33
95. George Pettaway - Nansemond-Suffolk Academy (Va.)
Position: RB
Height/Weight: 5-11/190
College: North Carolina
Average: 101.67
t-96. Chris McClellan - Owasso (Okla.)
Position: DL
Height/Weight: 6-3/295
College: Uncommitted
Average: 105
t-96. Larry Turner-Gooden - Bishop Alemany (Calif.)
Position: ATH
Height/Weight: 6-0/179
College: Uncommitted
Average: 105
98. Kendrick Law - Captain Shreve (La.)
Position: ATH
Height/Weight: 5-11/195
College: Uncommitted
Average: 108.33
99. Drew Allar - Medina (Ohio)
Position: QB
Height/Weight: 6-4.5/228
College: Penn State
Average: 109
100. Collin Sadler - Greenville (S.C.)
Position: OT
Height/Weight: 6-5/285
College: Clemson
Average: 109.33