Meet the top 25 football recruits in the class of 2023

With National Signing Day and the 2022 recruiting class in the cycle — for every recruit but a few — it’s time to get to know the next wave of elite high school football recruits.

New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman quarterback Arch Manning headlines the class of 2023 as the No. 1 recruit in the nation, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. The top spot belonged to defensive lineman Lebbeus Overton until he reclassified into the class of 2022 after National Signing Day.

With all of that being said, let’s get to know the top 25 recruits in the class of 2023.

1 Arch Manning Position: Quarterback High School: Isidore Newman (La.) Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 215 pounds Related 2 Malachi Nelson Position: Quarterback High School: Los Alamitos (Calif.) Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 180 pounds Related 3 Cormani McClain Position: Cornerback High School: Lake Gibson (Fla.) Height: 6-foot-1.5 Weight: 165 pounds Related 4 David Hicks Position: Defensive Lineman High School: Allen (Texas) Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 250 pounds Related 5 Kadyn Proctor Position: Offensive Tackle High School: Southeast Polk (Iowa) Height: 6-foot-7 Weight: 330 pounds Related 6 Francis Mauigoa Position: Offensive Tackle High School: IMG Academy (Fla.) Height: 6-foot-6 Weight: 325 pounds Related 7 Dante Moore Position: Quarterback High School: Martin Luther King (Mich.) Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 195 pounds Related 8 Brandon Inniss Position: Wide Receiver High School: American Heritage (Fla.) Height: 6-foot Weight: 190 pounds Related 9 Anthony Hill Position: Linebacker High School: Ryan (Texas) Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 225 pounds Related 10 James Smith Position: Defensive Lineman High School: Carver (Ala.) Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 310 pounds Related 11 Caleb Downs Position: Safety High School: Mill Creek (Ga.) Height: 6-foot Weight: 185 pounds Related 12 Tony Mitchell Position: Cornerback High School: Thompson (Ala.) Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 180 pounds Related 13 Zachariah Branch Position: Wide Receiver High School: Bishop Gorman (Nev.) Height: 5-foot-9 Weight: 172 pounds Related 14 Samuel M'Pemba Position: Athlete High School: IMG Academy (Fla.) Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 230 pounds Related 15 Richard Young Position: Running Back High School: Lehigh Senior (Fla.) Height: 5-foot-11 Weight: 200 pounds Related 16 Nicholaus Iamaleava Position: Quarterback High School: Warren (Calif.) Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 195 pounds Related 17 AJ Harris Position: Cornerback High School: Central (Ala.) Height: 6-foot-1 Weight: 180 pounds Related 18 Matayo Uiagalelei Position: EDGE High School: St. John Bosco (Calif.) Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 255 pounds Related 19 Carnell Tate Position: Wide Receiver High School: IMG Academy (Fla.) Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 185 pounds Related 20 Malik Bryant Position: EDGE High School: Jones (Fla.) Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 235 pounds Related 21 Keon Keeley Position: EDGE High School: Berkeley Prep (Fla.) Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 230 pounds Related 22 Peter Woods Position: Defensive Lineman High School: Thompson (Ala.) Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 259 pounds Related 23 Jahlil Hurley Position: Cornerback High School: Florence (Ala.) Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 170 pounds Related 24 Duce Robinson Position: Tight End High School: Pinnacle (Ariz.) Height: 6-foot-6 Weight: 225 pounds Related 25 Makai Lemon Position: Athlete High School: Los Alamitos (Calif.) Height: 6-foot Weight: 180 pounds Related