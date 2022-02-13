Meet the top 25 football recruits in the class of 2023

With National Signing Day and the 2022 recruiting class in the cycle — for every recruit but a few — it’s time to get to know the next wave of elite high school football recruits.
New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman quarterback Arch Manning headlines the class of 2023 as the No. 1 recruit in the nation, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. The top spot belonged to defensive lineman Lebbeus Overton until he reclassified into the class of 2022 after National Signing Day.
With all of that being said, let’s get to know the top 25 recruits in the class of 2023.
1
Arch Manning
Position: Quarterback
High School: Isidore Newman (La.)
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 215 pounds
2
Malachi Nelson
Position: Quarterback
High School: Los Alamitos (Calif.)
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 180 pounds
3
Cormani McClain
Position: Cornerback
High School: Lake Gibson (Fla.)
Height: 6-foot-1.5
Weight: 165 pounds
4
David Hicks
Position: Defensive Lineman
High School: Allen (Texas)
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 250 pounds
5
Kadyn Proctor
Position: Offensive Tackle
High School: Southeast Polk (Iowa)
Height: 6-foot-7
Weight: 330 pounds
6
Francis Mauigoa
Position: Offensive Tackle
High School: IMG Academy (Fla.)
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 325 pounds
7
Dante Moore
Position: Quarterback
High School: Martin Luther King (Mich.)
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 195 pounds
8
Brandon Inniss
Position: Wide Receiver
High School: American Heritage (Fla.)
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 190 pounds
9
Anthony Hill
Position: Linebacker
High School: Ryan (Texas)
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 225 pounds
10
James Smith
Position: Defensive Lineman
High School: Carver (Ala.)
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 310 pounds
11
Caleb Downs
Position: Safety
High School: Mill Creek (Ga.)
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 185 pounds
12
Tony Mitchell
Position: Cornerback
High School: Thompson (Ala.)
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 180 pounds
13
Zachariah Branch
Position: Wide Receiver
High School: Bishop Gorman (Nev.)
Height: 5-foot-9
Weight: 172 pounds
14
Samuel M'Pemba
Position: Athlete
High School: IMG Academy (Fla.)
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 230 pounds
15
Richard Young
Position: Running Back
High School: Lehigh Senior (Fla.)
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 200 pounds
16
Nicholaus Iamaleava
Position: Quarterback
High School: Warren (Calif.)
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 195 pounds
17
AJ Harris
Position: Cornerback
High School: Central (Ala.)
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 180 pounds
18
Matayo Uiagalelei
Position: EDGE
High School: St. John Bosco (Calif.)
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 255 pounds
19
Carnell Tate
Position: Wide Receiver
High School: IMG Academy (Fla.)
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 185 pounds
20
Malik Bryant
Position: EDGE
High School: Jones (Fla.)
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 235 pounds
21
Keon Keeley
Position: EDGE
High School: Berkeley Prep (Fla.)
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 230 pounds
22
Peter Woods
Position: Defensive Lineman
High School: Thompson (Ala.)
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 259 pounds
23
Jahlil Hurley
Position: Cornerback
High School: Florence (Ala.)
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 170 pounds
24
Duce Robinson
Position: Tight End
High School: Pinnacle (Ariz.)
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 225 pounds
25
Makai Lemon
Position: Athlete
High School: Los Alamitos (Calif.)
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 180 pounds