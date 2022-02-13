Meet the top 25 football recruits in the class of 2023

With National Signing Day and the 2022 recruiting class in the cycle — for every recruit but a few — it’s time to get to know the next wave of elite high school football recruits.

New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman quarterback Arch Manning headlines the class of 2023 as the No. 1 recruit in the nation, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. The top spot belonged to defensive lineman Lebbeus Overton until he reclassified into the class of 2022 after National Signing Day.

With all of that being said, let’s get to know the top 25 recruits in the class of 2023.

1
Arch Manning

Syndication: The Daily Advertiser

Position: Quarterback

High School: Isidore Newman (La.)

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 215 pounds

2
Malachi Nelson

Photo: Blair Angulo, 247Sports

Position: Quarterback

High School: Los Alamitos (Calif.)

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 180 pounds

3
Cormani McClain

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Position: Cornerback

High School: Lake Gibson (Fla.)

Height: 6-foot-1.5

Weight: 165 pounds

4
David Hicks

Photo: Parker Thune, 247Sports

Position: Defensive Lineman

High School: Allen (Texas)

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 250 pounds

5
Kadyn Proctor

Photo: Sean Bock, 247Sports

Position: Offensive Tackle

High School: Southeast Polk (Iowa)

Height: 6-foot-7

Weight: 330 pounds

6
Francis Mauigoa

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Position: Offensive Tackle

High School: IMG Academy (Fla.)

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 325 pounds

7
Dante Moore

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Position: Quarterback

High School: Martin Luther King (Mich.)

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 195 pounds

8
Brandon Inniss

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Position: Wide Receiver

High School: American Heritage (Fla.)

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 190 pounds

9
Anthony Hill

Photo: Collin Kennedy, 247Sports

Position: Linebacker

High School: Ryan (Texas)

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 225 pounds

10
James Smith

Photo: Jason Caldwell, 247Sports

Position: Defensive Lineman

High School: Carver (Ala.)

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 310 pounds

11
Caleb Downs

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Position: Safety

High School: Mill Creek (Ga.)

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 185 pounds

12
Tony Mitchell

Photo: Jason Caldwell, 247Sports

Position: Cornerback

High School: Thompson (Ala.)

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 180 pounds

13
Zachariah Branch

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Position: Wide Receiver

High School: Bishop Gorman (Nev.)

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 172 pounds

14
Samuel M'Pemba

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Position: Athlete

High School: IMG Academy (Fla.)

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 230 pounds

15
Richard Young

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Position: Running Back

High School: Lehigh Senior (Fla.)

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 200 pounds

16
Nicholaus Iamaleava

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Position: Quarterback

High School: Warren (Calif.)

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 195 pounds

17
AJ Harris

Photo: Cory Fravel, 247Sports

Position: Cornerback

High School: Central (Ala.)

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 180 pounds

18
Matayo Uiagalelei

Photo: Greg Biggins, 247Sports

Position: EDGE

High School: St. John Bosco (Calif.)

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 255 pounds

19
Carnell Tate

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Position: Wide Receiver

High School: IMG Academy (Fla.)

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 185 pounds

20
Malik Bryant

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Position: EDGE

High School: Jones (Fla.)

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 235 pounds

21
Keon Keeley

Photo: 247Sports

Position: EDGE

High School: Berkeley Prep (Fla.)

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 230 pounds

22
Peter Woods

Photo: Jason Caldwell, 247Sports

Position: Defensive Lineman

High School: Thompson (Ala.)

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 259 pounds

23
Jahlil Hurley

Photo: Gaby Urrutia, 247Sports

Position: Cornerback

High School: Florence (Ala.)

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 170 pounds

24
Duce Robinson

Photo: Brandon Huffman, 247Sports

Position: Tight End

High School: Pinnacle (Ariz.)

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 225 pounds

25
Makai Lemon

Photo: Shotgun Spratling, 247Sports

Position: Athlete

High School: Los Alamitos (Calif.)

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 180 pounds

