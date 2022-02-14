Where are the top 2023 football recruits currently committed?

The 2023 football recruiting cycle is still in its infant stages, but many top prospects have already signaled their commitments to powerhouse programs across college football.
10 of the top 60 class of 2023 recruits according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite rankings have already made pledges to college coaching staffs — including No. 2 overall prospect Malachi Nelson. Many more are inching closer to commitments with the spring approaching.
Recruiting is always fluid and early commitments do not become official until prospects put pen to paper either during the Early Signing Period in December or National Signing Day in February. With that being said, let’s take a look at which top recruits are already committed and where they are heading.
Malachi Nelson — USC
Position: Quarterback
High School: Los Alamitos (Calif.)
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 180 pounds
Recruit Ranking: No. 2 overall, No. 2 quarterback, No. 1 California
Zachariah Branch — USC
Position: Wide Receiver
High School: Bishop Gorman (Nev.)
Height: 5-foot-9
Weight: 172 pounds
Recruit Ranking: No. 13 overall, No. 2 wide receiver, No. 1 Nevada
Keon Keeley — Notre Dame
Position: EDGE
High School: Berkeley Prep (Fla.)
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 230 pounds
Recruit Ranking: No. 21 overall, No. 3 EDGE, No. 2 Florida
Makai Lemon — USC
Position: Athlete
High School: Los Alamitos (Calif.)
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 180 pounds
Recruit Ranking: No. 25 overall, No. 2 athlete, No. 4 California
Alex Birchmeier — Penn State
Position: Interior Offensive Lineman
High School: Broad Run (Va.)
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 275 pounds
Recruit Ranking: No. 31 overall, No. 1 interior offensive lineman, No. 1 Virginia
Drayk Bowen — Notre Dame
Position: Linebacker
High School: Andrean (Ind.)
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 215 pounds
Recruit Ranking: No. 36 overall, No. 2 linebacker, No. 1 Indiana
Marcus Washington — Georgia
Position: Cornerback
High School: Grovetown (Ga.)
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 170 pounds
Recruit Ranking: No. 51 overall, No. 7 cornerback, No. 4 Georgia
Bo Hughley — Georgia
Position: Offensive Tackle
High School: Langston Hughes (Ga.)
Height: 6-foot-7
Weight: 290 pounds
Recruit Ranking: No. 53 overall, No. 5 offensive tackle, No. 5 Georgia
Peyton Bowen — Notre Dame
Position: Safety
High School: Guyer (Texas)
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 185 pounds
Recruit Ranking: No. 57 overall, No. 4 safety, No. 11 Texas
Luke Hasz — Arkansas
Position: Tight End
High School: Bixby (Okla.)
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 220 pounds
Recruit Ranking: No. 58 overall, No. 2 tight end, No. 1 Oklahoma