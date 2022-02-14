Where are the top 2023 football recruits currently committed?

Photo: Shotgun Spratling, 247Sports

Recruiting

By February 14, 2022 7:09 am

The 2023 football recruiting cycle is still in its infant stages, but many top prospects have already signaled their commitments to powerhouse programs across college football.

10 of the top 60 class of 2023 recruits according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite rankings have already made pledges to college coaching staffs — including No. 2 overall prospect Malachi Nelson. Many more are inching closer to commitments with the spring approaching.

Recruiting is always fluid and early commitments do not become official until prospects put pen to paper either during the Early Signing Period in December or National Signing Day in February. With that being said, let’s take a look at which top recruits are already committed and where they are heading.

Malachi Nelson — USC

Photo: Shotgun Spratling, 247Sports

Position: Quarterback

High School: Los Alamitos (Calif.)

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 180 pounds

Recruit Ranking: No. 2 overall, No. 2 quarterback, No. 1 California

Zachariah Branch — USC

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Position: Wide Receiver

High School: Bishop Gorman (Nev.)

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 172 pounds

Recruit Ranking: No. 13 overall, No. 2 wide receiver, No. 1 Nevada

Keon Keeley — Notre Dame

Photo: 247Sports

Position: EDGE

High School: Berkeley Prep (Fla.)

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 230 pounds

Recruit Ranking: No. 21 overall, No. 3 EDGE, No. 2 Florida

Makai Lemon — USC

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Position: Athlete

High School: Los Alamitos (Calif.)

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 180 pounds

Recruit Ranking: No. 25 overall, No. 2 athlete, No. 4 California

Alex Birchmeier — Penn State

Photo: Don Callahan, 247Sports

Position: Interior Offensive Lineman

High School: Broad Run (Va.)

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 275 pounds

Recruit Ranking: No. 31 overall, No. 1 interior offensive lineman, No. 1 Virginia

Drayk Bowen — Notre Dame

Photo: Tom Loy, 247Sports

Position: Linebacker

High School: Andrean (Ind.)

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 215 pounds

Recruit Ranking: No. 36 overall, No. 2 linebacker, No. 1 Indiana

Marcus Washington — Georgia

Photo: Rusty Mansell, 247Sports

Position: Cornerback

High School: Grovetown (Ga.)

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 170 pounds

Recruit Ranking: No. 51 overall, No. 7 cornerback, No. 4 Georgia

Bo Hughley — Georgia

Photo: 247Sports

Position: Offensive Tackle

High School: Langston Hughes (Ga.)

Height: 6-foot-7

Weight: 290 pounds

Recruit Ranking: No. 53 overall, No. 5 offensive tackle, No. 5 Georgia

Peyton Bowen — Notre Dame

Photo: Collin Kennedy, 247Sports

Position: Safety

High School: Guyer (Texas)

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 185 pounds

Recruit Ranking: No. 57 overall, No. 4 safety, No. 11 Texas

Luke Hasz — Arkansas

Photo: Tim Verghese, 247Sports

Position: Tight End

High School: Bixby (Okla.)

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 220 pounds

Recruit Ranking: No. 58 overall, No. 2 tight end, No. 1 Oklahoma

