Where are the top 2023 football recruits currently committed?

The 2023 football recruiting cycle is still in its infant stages, but many top prospects have already signaled their commitments to powerhouse programs across college football.

10 of the top 60 class of 2023 recruits according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite rankings have already made pledges to college coaching staffs — including No. 2 overall prospect Malachi Nelson. Many more are inching closer to commitments with the spring approaching.

Recruiting is always fluid and early commitments do not become official until prospects put pen to paper either during the Early Signing Period in December or National Signing Day in February. With that being said, let’s take a look at which top recruits are already committed and where they are heading.

List Meet the top 25 football recruits in the class of 2023

Malachi Nelson — USC Position: Quarterback High School: Los Alamitos (Calif.) Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 180 pounds Recruit Ranking: No. 2 overall, No. 2 quarterback, No. 1 California Related Zachariah Branch — USC Position: Wide Receiver High School: Bishop Gorman (Nev.) Height: 5-foot-9 Weight: 172 pounds Recruit Ranking: No. 13 overall, No. 2 wide receiver, No. 1 Nevada Related Keon Keeley — Notre Dame Position: EDGE High School: Berkeley Prep (Fla.) Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 230 pounds Recruit Ranking: No. 21 overall, No. 3 EDGE, No. 2 Florida Related Makai Lemon — USC Position: Athlete High School: Los Alamitos (Calif.) Height: 6-foot Weight: 180 pounds Recruit Ranking: No. 25 overall, No. 2 athlete, No. 4 California Related Alex Birchmeier — Penn State Position: Interior Offensive Lineman High School: Broad Run (Va.) Height: 6-foot-6 Weight: 275 pounds Recruit Ranking: No. 31 overall, No. 1 interior offensive lineman, No. 1 Virginia Related Drayk Bowen — Notre Dame Position: Linebacker High School: Andrean (Ind.) Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 215 pounds Recruit Ranking: No. 36 overall, No. 2 linebacker, No. 1 Indiana Related Marcus Washington — Georgia Position: Cornerback High School: Grovetown (Ga.) Height: 6-foot Weight: 170 pounds Recruit Ranking: No. 51 overall, No. 7 cornerback, No. 4 Georgia Related Bo Hughley — Georgia Position: Offensive Tackle High School: Langston Hughes (Ga.) Height: 6-foot-7 Weight: 290 pounds Recruit Ranking: No. 53 overall, No. 5 offensive tackle, No. 5 Georgia Related Peyton Bowen — Notre Dame Position: Safety High School: Guyer (Texas) Height: 6-foot Weight: 185 pounds Recruit Ranking: No. 57 overall, No. 4 safety, No. 11 Texas Related Luke Hasz — Arkansas Position: Tight End High School: Bixby (Okla.) Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 220 pounds Recruit Ranking: No. 58 overall, No. 2 tight end, No. 1 Oklahoma Related