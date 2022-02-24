23 in '23: The top quarterback recruits in the class of 2023

February 24, 2022

With National Signing Day and the 2022 recruiting cycle in the books, it’s time to get to know the next wave of elite high school football recruits.

The class of 2023 is loaded from top to bottom with stars at each position. In order to explore the depths of the class, USA Today High School Sports is going position-by-position to spotlight the top-end prospects who are set to take their talents to the college ranks next year.

What better place to get the ball rolling than under center? Let’s meet the top 23 quarterback recruits in the class of 2023.

1
Arch Manning

Photo: The Daily Advertiser

High School: Isidore Newman (La.)

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 215 pounds

2
Malachi Nelson

Photo: Shotgun Spratling, 247Sports

High School: Los Alamitos (Calif.)

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 180 pounds

College Commitment: USC

3
Dante Moore

Syndication: Detroit Free Press

High School: Martin Luther King (Mich.)

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 195 pounds

4
Nicholaus Iamaleava

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: Warren (Calif.)

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 195 pounds

5
Jaden Rashada

Photo: Jackson Moore, 247Sports

High School: Pittsburg (Calif.)

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 185 pounds

6
Jackson Arnold

Photo: Collin Kennedy, 247Sports

High School: Guyer (Texas)

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 195 pounds

College Commitment: Oklahoma

7
Christopher Vizzina

Photo: Jason Caldwell, 247Sports

High School: Briarwood Christian (Ala.)

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 200 pounds

8
Eli Holstein

Photo: Brian Perroni, 247Sports

High School: Zachary (La.)

Height: 6-foot-3.5

Weight: 226 pounds

College Commitment: Texas A&M

9
Dylan Lonergan

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: Brookwood (Ga.)

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 215 pounds

10
Pierce Clarkson

Photo: Greg Biggins, 247Sports

High School: St. John Bosco (Calif.)

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 195 pounds

College Commitment: Louisville

11
Avery Johnson

Photo: Ryan Wallace, 247Sports

High School: Maize (Kan.)

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 170 pounds

12
Gabarri Johnson

Photo: Brandon Huffman, 247Sports

High School: Lincoln (Wash.)

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 200 pounds

13
Brayden Dorman

Photo: Blair Angulo, 247Sports

High School: Vista Ridge (Colo.)

Height: 6-foot-4.5

Weight: 206 pounds

College Commitment: Arizona

14
Rickie Collins

Photo: Brian Perroni, 247Sports

High School: Woodlawn (La.)

Height: 6-foot-3.5

Weight: 185 pounds

College Commitment: Purdue

15
Tad Hudson

Photo: Don Callahan, 247Sports

High School: William Amos Hough (N.C.)

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 220 pounds

College Commitment: North Carolina

16
Chris Parson

Photo: Andrew Hattersley, 247Sports

High School: Ravenwood (Tenn.)

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 190 pounds

College Commitment: Florida State

17
Marco Lainez III

Photo: Brian Dohn, 247Sports

High School: Hun School (N.J.)

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 220 pounds

College Commitment: Iowa

18
JJ Kohl

Photo: Sean Bock, 247Sports

High School: Ankeny (Iowa)

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 227 pounds

19
Marcel Reed

Photo: Ryan Callahan, 247Sports

High School: Montgomery Bell Academy (Tenn.)

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 175 pounds

20
Mack Howard

Photo: Gene Swindoll, 247Sports

High School: Heritage Academy (Miss.)

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 185 pounds

21
Austin Novosad

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: Dripping Springs (Texas)

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 180 pounds

College Commitment: Baylor

22
Marcus Stokes

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: Nease (Fla.)

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 185 pounds

23
Vic Sutton

Photo: Gene Swindoll, 247Sports

High School: Madison Central (Miss.)

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 200 pounds

