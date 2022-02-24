23 in '23: The top quarterback recruits in the class of 2023

With National Signing Day and the 2022 recruiting cycle in the books, it’s time to get to know the next wave of elite high school football recruits.
The class of 2023 is loaded from top to bottom with stars at each position. In order to explore the depths of the class, USA Today High School Sports is going position-by-position to spotlight the top-end prospects who are set to take their talents to the college ranks next year.
What better place to get the ball rolling than under center? Let’s meet the top 23 quarterback recruits in the class of 2023.
1
Arch Manning
High School: Isidore Newman (La.)
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 215 pounds
2
Malachi Nelson
High School: Los Alamitos (Calif.)
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 180 pounds
College Commitment: USC
3
Dante Moore
High School: Martin Luther King (Mich.)
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 195 pounds
4
Nicholaus Iamaleava
High School: Warren (Calif.)
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 195 pounds
5
Jaden Rashada
High School: Pittsburg (Calif.)
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 185 pounds
6
Jackson Arnold
High School: Guyer (Texas)
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 195 pounds
College Commitment: Oklahoma
7
Christopher Vizzina
High School: Briarwood Christian (Ala.)
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 200 pounds
8
Eli Holstein
High School: Zachary (La.)
Height: 6-foot-3.5
Weight: 226 pounds
College Commitment: Texas A&M
9
Dylan Lonergan
High School: Brookwood (Ga.)
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 215 pounds
10
Pierce Clarkson
High School: St. John Bosco (Calif.)
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 195 pounds
College Commitment: Louisville
11
Avery Johnson
High School: Maize (Kan.)
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 170 pounds
12
Gabarri Johnson
High School: Lincoln (Wash.)
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 200 pounds
13
Brayden Dorman
High School: Vista Ridge (Colo.)
Height: 6-foot-4.5
Weight: 206 pounds
College Commitment: Arizona
14
Rickie Collins
High School: Woodlawn (La.)
Height: 6-foot-3.5
Weight: 185 pounds
College Commitment: Purdue
15
Tad Hudson
High School: William Amos Hough (N.C.)
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 220 pounds
College Commitment: North Carolina
16
Chris Parson
High School: Ravenwood (Tenn.)
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 190 pounds
College Commitment: Florida State
17
Marco Lainez III
High School: Hun School (N.J.)
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 220 pounds
College Commitment: Iowa
18
JJ Kohl
High School: Ankeny (Iowa)
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 227 pounds
19
Marcel Reed
High School: Montgomery Bell Academy (Tenn.)
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 175 pounds
20
Mack Howard
High School: Heritage Academy (Miss.)
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 185 pounds
21
Austin Novosad
High School: Dripping Springs (Texas)
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 180 pounds
College Commitment: Baylor
22
Marcus Stokes
High School: Nease (Fla.)
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 185 pounds
23
Vic Sutton
High School: Madison Central (Miss.)
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 200 pounds