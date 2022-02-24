23 in '23: The top quarterback recruits in the class of 2023

With National Signing Day and the 2022 recruiting cycle in the books, it’s time to get to know the next wave of elite high school football recruits.

The class of 2023 is loaded from top to bottom with stars at each position. In order to explore the depths of the class, USA Today High School Sports is going position-by-position to spotlight the top-end prospects who are set to take their talents to the college ranks next year.

What better place to get the ball rolling than under center? Let’s meet the top 23 quarterback recruits in the class of 2023.

1 Arch Manning High School: Isidore Newman (La.) Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 215 pounds 2 Malachi Nelson High School: Los Alamitos (Calif.) Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 180 pounds College Commitment: USC 3 Dante Moore High School: Martin Luther King (Mich.) Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 195 pounds 4 Nicholaus Iamaleava High School: Warren (Calif.) Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 195 pounds 5 Jaden Rashada High School: Pittsburg (Calif.) Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 185 pounds 6 Jackson Arnold High School: Guyer (Texas) Height: 6-foot-1 Weight: 195 pounds College Commitment: Oklahoma 7 Christopher Vizzina High School: Briarwood Christian (Ala.) Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 200 pounds 8 Eli Holstein High School: Zachary (La.) Height: 6-foot-3.5 Weight: 226 pounds College Commitment: Texas A&M 9 Dylan Lonergan High School: Brookwood (Ga.) Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 215 pounds 10 Pierce Clarkson High School: St. John Bosco (Calif.) Height: 6-foot Weight: 195 pounds College Commitment: Louisville 11 Avery Johnson High School: Maize (Kan.) Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 170 pounds 12 Gabarri Johnson High School: Lincoln (Wash.) Height: 6-foot Weight: 200 pounds 13 Brayden Dorman High School: Vista Ridge (Colo.) Height: 6-foot-4.5 Weight: 206 pounds College Commitment: Arizona 14 Rickie Collins High School: Woodlawn (La.) Height: 6-foot-3.5 Weight: 185 pounds College Commitment: Purdue 15 Tad Hudson High School: William Amos Hough (N.C.) Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 220 pounds College Commitment: North Carolina 16 Chris Parson High School: Ravenwood (Tenn.) Height: 6-foot Weight: 190 pounds College Commitment: Florida State 17 Marco Lainez III High School: Hun School (N.J.) Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 220 pounds College Commitment: Iowa 18 JJ Kohl High School: Ankeny (Iowa) Height: 6-foot-6 Weight: 227 pounds 19 Marcel Reed High School: Montgomery Bell Academy (Tenn.) Height: 6-foot-1 Weight: 175 pounds 20 Mack Howard High School: Heritage Academy (Miss.) Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 185 pounds 21 Austin Novosad High School: Dripping Springs (Texas) Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 180 pounds College Commitment: Baylor 22 Marcus Stokes High School: Nease (Fla.) Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 185 pounds 23 Vic Sutton High School: Madison Central (Miss.) Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 200 pounds