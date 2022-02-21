Where are the top uncommitted 2023 football recruits trending?

The 2023 football recruiting cycle is still in its infant stages and many top prospects are still in the process of figuring out which school is the best fit for them.

21 of the top 25 class of 2023 recruits are currently uncommitted. Some of those recruits have already narrowed down their offer list to a group of finalists, while others remain wide open in their recruitments.

With a little help from the 247Sports Crystal Ball, let’s take a look at where the top uncommitted 2022 recruits are trending right now.

QB Arch Manning High School: Isidore Newman (La.) Recruit Ranking: No. 1 overall, No. 1 quarterback, No. 1 Louisiana Top Schools: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss, Texas 247Sports Crystal Ball: N/A Related CB Cormani McClain High School: Lake Gibson (Fla.) Recruit Ranking: No. 3 overall, No. 1 cornerback, No. 1 Florida Top Schools: Alabama, BYU, Florida, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State 247Sports Crystal Ball: 50% Florida, 50% Florida State Related DL David Hicks High School: Allen (Texas) Recruit Ranking: No. 4 overall, No. 1 defensive lineman, No. 1 Texas Top Schools: Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Notre Dame, Texas, Texas A&M 247Sports Crystal Ball: 100% Texas A&M Related OT Kadyn Proctor High School: Southeast Polk (Iowa) Recruit Ranking: No. 5 overall, No. 1 offensive tackle, No. 1 Iowa Top Schools: Alabama, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, Penn State 247Sports Crystal Ball: N/A Related QB Dante Moore High School: Martin Luther King (Mich.) Recruit Ranking: No. 6 overall, No. 3 quarterback, No. 1 Michigan Top Schools: Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Penn State 247Sports Crystal Ball: N/A Related QB Nicholaus Iamaleava High School: Warren (Calif.) Recruit Ranking: No. 7 overall, No. 4 quarterback, No. 2 California Top Schools: Alabama, Georgia, Oregon, UCLA 247Sports Crystal Ball: N/A Related OT Francis Mauigoa High School: IMG Academy (Fla.) Recruit Ranking: No. 8 overall, No. 2 offensive tackle, No. 2 Florida Top Schools: Alabama, Oregon, USC 247Sports Crystal Ball: N/A Related WR Brandon Inniss High School: American Heritage (Fla.) Recruit Ranking: No. 9 overall, No. 1 wide receiver, No. 3 Florida Top Schools: Alabama, Miami, Ohio State, USC 247Sports Crystal Ball: 69% Oklahoma (decommitted on Nov. 28, 2021), 31% USC Related LB Anthony Hill High School: Ryan (Texas) Recruit Ranking: No. 10 overall, No. 1 linebacker, No. 2 Texas Top Schools: Alabama, Miami, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M, USC 247Sports Crystal Ball: N/A Related S Caleb Downs High School: Mill Creek (Ga.) Recruit Ranking: No. 11 overall, No. 1 Georgia, No. 1 safety Top Schools: Alabama, Clemson, Florida State, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State 247Sports Crystal Ball: N/A Related DL James Smith High School: Carver (Ala.) Recruit Ranking: No. 12 overall, No. 2 defensive lineman, No. 1 Alabama Top Schools: None. Smith is still wide open in his recruitment. Alabama, Auburn, Georgia and LSU are standing out early, but Smith will take visits during the spring before narrowing his list down. 247Sports Crystal Ball: N/A Related ATH Samuel M'Pemba High School: IMG Academy (Fla.) Recruit Ranking: No. 13 overall, No. 1 athlete, No. 4 Florida Top Schools: Miami, Michigan, Missouri and Notre Dame have either received visits or will receive visits from M’Pemba. He is still open otherwise. 247Sports Crystal Ball: 100% Miami Related CB Tony Mitchell High School: Thompson (Ala.) Recruit Ranking: No. 14 overall, No. 2 cornerback, No. 2 Alabama Top Schools: Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Texas A&M 247Sports Crystal Ball: 75% Alabama, 16.7% LSU, 8.3% Florida State Related ATH Nyckoles Harbor High School: Archbishop Carroll (Washington D.C.) Recruit Ranking: No. 17 overall, No. 2 athlete, No. 1 Washington D.C. Top Schools: Alabama, Maryland, Michigan, Oklahoma 247Sports Crystal Ball: 100% Oklahoma Related RB Richard Young High School: Lehigh Senior (Fla.) Recruit Ranking: No. 18 overall, No. 1 running back, No. 6 Florida Top Schools: Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State 247Sports Crystal Ball: N/A Related CB AJ Harris High School: Central (Ala.) Recruit Ranking: No. 19 overall, No. 3 cornerback, No. 3 Alabama Top Schools: Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, North Carolina, Ohio State 247Sports Crystal Ball: 75% Georgia, 25% Alabama Related EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei High School: St. John Bosco (Calif.) Recruit Ranking: No. 20 overall, No. 2 EDGE, No. 3 California Top Schools: Uiagalelei, the brother of Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, is currently wide open in his recruitment. 247Sports Crystal Ball: N/A Related WR Carnell Tate High School: IMG Academy (Fla.) Recruit Ranking: No. 21 overall, No. 3 wide receiver, No. 7 Florida Top Schools: Notre Dame, Ohio State, Tennessee 247Sports Crystal Ball: 50% Notre Dame, 50% Ohio State Related CB Jahlil Hurley High School: Florence (Ala.) Recruit Ranking: No. 22 overall, No. 4 cornerback, No. 4 Alabama Top Schools: Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Michigan, Texas A&M 247Sports Crystal Ball: 100% Alabama Related EDGE Malik Bryant High School: Jones (Fla.) Recruit Ranking: No. 23 overall, No. 3 EDGE, No. 8 Florida Top Schools: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Miami 247Sports Crystal Ball: N/A Related TE Duce Robinson High School: Pinnacle (Ariz.) Recruit Ranking: No. 24 overall, No. 1 tight end, No. 1 Arizona Top Schools: None right now. Robinson isn’t close to coming to a decision and will take visits during the spring. 247Sports Crystal Ball: N/A Related