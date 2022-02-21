Where are the top uncommitted 2023 football recruits trending?

Photo: The Daily Advertiser

By February 21, 2022 7:20 am

The 2023 football recruiting cycle is still in its infant stages and many top prospects are still in the process of figuring out which school is the best fit for them.

21 of the top 25 class of 2023 recruits are currently uncommitted. Some of those recruits have already narrowed down their offer list to a group of finalists, while others remain wide open in their recruitments.

With a little help from the 247Sports Crystal Ball, let’s take a look at where the top uncommitted 2022 recruits are trending right now.

QB Arch Manning

Syndication: The Daily Advertiser

High School: Isidore Newman (La.)

Recruit Ranking: No. 1 overall, No. 1 quarterback, No. 1 Louisiana

Top Schools: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss, Texas

247Sports Crystal Ball: N/A

CB Cormani McClain

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: Lake Gibson (Fla.)

Recruit Ranking: No. 3 overall, No. 1 cornerback, No. 1 Florida

Top Schools: Alabama, BYU, Florida, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State

247Sports Crystal Ball: 50% Florida, 50% Florida State

DL David Hicks

Photo: Parker Thune, 247Sports

High School: Allen (Texas)

Recruit Ranking: No. 4 overall, No. 1 defensive lineman, No. 1 Texas

Top Schools: Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Notre Dame, Texas, Texas A&M

247Sports Crystal Ball: 100% Texas A&M

OT Kadyn Proctor

Photo: Sean Bock, 247Sports

High School: Southeast Polk (Iowa)

Recruit Ranking: No. 5 overall, No. 1 offensive tackle, No. 1 Iowa

Top Schools: Alabama, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, Penn State

247Sports Crystal Ball: N/A

QB Dante Moore

Syndication: Lansing State Journal

High School: Martin Luther King (Mich.)

Recruit Ranking: No. 6 overall, No. 3 quarterback, No. 1 Michigan

Top Schools: Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Penn State

247Sports Crystal Ball: N/A

QB Nicholaus Iamaleava

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: Warren (Calif.)

Recruit Ranking: No. 7 overall, No. 4 quarterback, No. 2 California

Top Schools: Alabama, Georgia, Oregon, UCLA

247Sports Crystal Ball: N/A

OT Francis Mauigoa

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: IMG Academy (Fla.)

Recruit Ranking: No. 8 overall, No. 2 offensive tackle, No. 2 Florida

Top Schools: Alabama, Oregon, USC

247Sports Crystal Ball: N/A

WR Brandon Inniss

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: American Heritage (Fla.)

Recruit Ranking: No. 9 overall, No. 1 wide receiver, No. 3 Florida

Top Schools: Alabama, Miami, Ohio State, USC

247Sports Crystal Ball: 69% Oklahoma (decommitted on Nov. 28, 2021), 31% USC

LB Anthony Hill

Photo: Collin Kennedy, 247Sports

High School: Ryan (Texas)

Recruit Ranking: No. 10 overall, No. 1 linebacker, No. 2 Texas

Top Schools: Alabama, Miami, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M, USC

247Sports Crystal Ball: N/A

S Caleb Downs

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: Mill Creek (Ga.)

Recruit Ranking: No. 11 overall, No. 1 Georgia, No. 1 safety

Top Schools: Alabama, Clemson, Florida State, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State

247Sports Crystal Ball: N/A

DL James Smith

Photo: Jason Caldwell, 247Sports

High School: Carver (Ala.)

Recruit Ranking: No. 12 overall, No. 2 defensive lineman, No. 1 Alabama

Top Schools: None. Smith is still wide open in his recruitment. Alabama, Auburn, Georgia and LSU are standing out early, but Smith will take visits during the spring before narrowing his list down.

247Sports Crystal Ball: N/A

ATH Samuel M'Pemba

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: IMG Academy (Fla.)

Recruit Ranking: No. 13 overall, No. 1 athlete, No. 4 Florida

Top Schools: Miami, Michigan, Missouri and Notre Dame have either received visits or will receive visits from M’Pemba. He is still open otherwise.

247Sports Crystal Ball: 100% Miami

CB Tony Mitchell

Photo: Jason Caldwell, 247Sports

High School: Thompson (Ala.)

Recruit Ranking: No. 14 overall, No. 2 cornerback, No. 2 Alabama

Top Schools: Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Texas A&M

247Sports Crystal Ball: 75% Alabama, 16.7% LSU, 8.3% Florida State

ATH Nyckoles Harbor

Photo: Sam Webb, 247Sports

High School: Archbishop Carroll (Washington D.C.)

Recruit Ranking: No. 17 overall, No. 2 athlete, No. 1 Washington D.C.

Top Schools: Alabama, Maryland, Michigan, Oklahoma

247Sports Crystal Ball: 100% Oklahoma

RB Richard Young

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: Lehigh Senior (Fla.)

Recruit Ranking: No. 18 overall, No. 1 running back, No. 6 Florida

Top Schools: Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State

247Sports Crystal Ball: N/A

CB AJ Harris

Photo: Cory Fravel, 247Sports

High School: Central (Ala.)

Recruit Ranking: No. 19 overall, No. 3 cornerback, No. 3 Alabama

Top Schools: Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, North Carolina, Ohio State

247Sports Crystal Ball: 75% Georgia, 25% Alabama

EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei

Photo: Greg Biggins, 247Sports

High School: St. John Bosco (Calif.)

Recruit Ranking: No. 20 overall, No. 2 EDGE, No. 3 California

Top Schools: Uiagalelei, the brother of Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, is currently wide open in his recruitment.

247Sports Crystal Ball: N/A

WR Carnell Tate

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: IMG Academy (Fla.)

Recruit Ranking: No. 21 overall, No. 3 wide receiver, No. 7 Florida

Top Schools: Notre Dame, Ohio State, Tennessee

247Sports Crystal Ball: 50% Notre Dame, 50% Ohio State

CB Jahlil Hurley

Photo: Gaby Urrutia, 247Sports

High School: Florence (Ala.)

Recruit Ranking: No. 22 overall, No. 4 cornerback, No. 4 Alabama

Top Schools: Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Michigan, Texas A&M

247Sports Crystal Ball: 100% Alabama

EDGE Malik Bryant

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: Jones (Fla.)

Recruit Ranking: No. 23 overall, No. 3 EDGE, No. 8 Florida

Top Schools: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Miami

247Sports Crystal Ball: N/A

TE Duce Robinson

Photo: Brandon Huffman, 247Sports

High School: Pinnacle (Ariz.)

Recruit Ranking: No. 24 overall, No. 1 tight end, No. 1 Arizona

Top Schools: None right now. Robinson isn’t close to coming to a decision and will take visits during the spring.

247Sports Crystal Ball: N/A

