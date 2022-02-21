Where are the top uncommitted 2023 football recruits trending?

The 2023 football recruiting cycle is still in its infant stages and many top prospects are still in the process of figuring out which school is the best fit for them.
21 of the top 25 class of 2023 recruits are currently uncommitted. Some of those recruits have already narrowed down their offer list to a group of finalists, while others remain wide open in their recruitments.
With a little help from the 247Sports Crystal Ball, let’s take a look at where the top uncommitted 2022 recruits are trending right now.
QB Arch Manning
High School: Isidore Newman (La.)
Recruit Ranking: No. 1 overall, No. 1 quarterback, No. 1 Louisiana
Top Schools: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss, Texas
247Sports Crystal Ball: N/A
CB Cormani McClain
High School: Lake Gibson (Fla.)
Recruit Ranking: No. 3 overall, No. 1 cornerback, No. 1 Florida
Top Schools: Alabama, BYU, Florida, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State
247Sports Crystal Ball: 50% Florida, 50% Florida State
DL David Hicks
High School: Allen (Texas)
Recruit Ranking: No. 4 overall, No. 1 defensive lineman, No. 1 Texas
Top Schools: Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Notre Dame, Texas, Texas A&M
247Sports Crystal Ball: 100% Texas A&M
OT Kadyn Proctor
High School: Southeast Polk (Iowa)
Recruit Ranking: No. 5 overall, No. 1 offensive tackle, No. 1 Iowa
Top Schools: Alabama, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, Penn State
247Sports Crystal Ball: N/A
QB Dante Moore
High School: Martin Luther King (Mich.)
Recruit Ranking: No. 6 overall, No. 3 quarterback, No. 1 Michigan
Top Schools: Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Penn State
247Sports Crystal Ball: N/A
QB Nicholaus Iamaleava
High School: Warren (Calif.)
Recruit Ranking: No. 7 overall, No. 4 quarterback, No. 2 California
Top Schools: Alabama, Georgia, Oregon, UCLA
247Sports Crystal Ball: N/A
OT Francis Mauigoa
High School: IMG Academy (Fla.)
Recruit Ranking: No. 8 overall, No. 2 offensive tackle, No. 2 Florida
Top Schools: Alabama, Oregon, USC
247Sports Crystal Ball: N/A
WR Brandon Inniss
High School: American Heritage (Fla.)
Recruit Ranking: No. 9 overall, No. 1 wide receiver, No. 3 Florida
Top Schools: Alabama, Miami, Ohio State, USC
247Sports Crystal Ball: 69% Oklahoma (decommitted on Nov. 28, 2021), 31% USC
LB Anthony Hill
High School: Ryan (Texas)
Recruit Ranking: No. 10 overall, No. 1 linebacker, No. 2 Texas
Top Schools: Alabama, Miami, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M, USC
247Sports Crystal Ball: N/A
S Caleb Downs
High School: Mill Creek (Ga.)
Recruit Ranking: No. 11 overall, No. 1 Georgia, No. 1 safety
Top Schools: Alabama, Clemson, Florida State, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State
247Sports Crystal Ball: N/A
DL James Smith
High School: Carver (Ala.)
Recruit Ranking: No. 12 overall, No. 2 defensive lineman, No. 1 Alabama
Top Schools: None. Smith is still wide open in his recruitment. Alabama, Auburn, Georgia and LSU are standing out early, but Smith will take visits during the spring before narrowing his list down.
247Sports Crystal Ball: N/A
ATH Samuel M'Pemba
High School: IMG Academy (Fla.)
Recruit Ranking: No. 13 overall, No. 1 athlete, No. 4 Florida
Top Schools: Miami, Michigan, Missouri and Notre Dame have either received visits or will receive visits from M’Pemba. He is still open otherwise.
247Sports Crystal Ball: 100% Miami
CB Tony Mitchell
High School: Thompson (Ala.)
Recruit Ranking: No. 14 overall, No. 2 cornerback, No. 2 Alabama
Top Schools: Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Texas A&M
247Sports Crystal Ball: 75% Alabama, 16.7% LSU, 8.3% Florida State
ATH Nyckoles Harbor
High School: Archbishop Carroll (Washington D.C.)
Recruit Ranking: No. 17 overall, No. 2 athlete, No. 1 Washington D.C.
Top Schools: Alabama, Maryland, Michigan, Oklahoma
247Sports Crystal Ball: 100% Oklahoma
RB Richard Young
High School: Lehigh Senior (Fla.)
Recruit Ranking: No. 18 overall, No. 1 running back, No. 6 Florida
Top Schools: Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State
247Sports Crystal Ball: N/A
CB AJ Harris
High School: Central (Ala.)
Recruit Ranking: No. 19 overall, No. 3 cornerback, No. 3 Alabama
Top Schools: Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, North Carolina, Ohio State
247Sports Crystal Ball: 75% Georgia, 25% Alabama
EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei
High School: St. John Bosco (Calif.)
Recruit Ranking: No. 20 overall, No. 2 EDGE, No. 3 California
Top Schools: Uiagalelei, the brother of Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, is currently wide open in his recruitment.
247Sports Crystal Ball: N/A
WR Carnell Tate
High School: IMG Academy (Fla.)
Recruit Ranking: No. 21 overall, No. 3 wide receiver, No. 7 Florida
Top Schools: Notre Dame, Ohio State, Tennessee
247Sports Crystal Ball: 50% Notre Dame, 50% Ohio State
CB Jahlil Hurley
High School: Florence (Ala.)
Recruit Ranking: No. 22 overall, No. 4 cornerback, No. 4 Alabama
Top Schools: Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Michigan, Texas A&M
247Sports Crystal Ball: 100% Alabama
EDGE Malik Bryant
High School: Jones (Fla.)
Recruit Ranking: No. 23 overall, No. 3 EDGE, No. 8 Florida
Top Schools: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Miami
247Sports Crystal Ball: N/A
TE Duce Robinson
High School: Pinnacle (Ariz.)
Recruit Ranking: No. 24 overall, No. 1 tight end, No. 1 Arizona
Top Schools: None right now. Robinson isn’t close to coming to a decision and will take visits during the spring.
247Sports Crystal Ball: N/A