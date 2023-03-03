Top shots from latest high school basketball action

High school basketball has been the primetime headliner of the sports calendar as boys and girls teams tipped off tournament play across the country.

Regional and divisional rounds have recently provided the playoff excitement, with plenty of must-see moments taking place on the hardwood.

As more playoff action and title celebrations await, here are some of our favorite shots captured so far…

Exclusive offer for USA TODAY High School Sports readers:

$3 Off First Month of New NFHS Network Subscription with Code: USATODAY3

The best of High School Basketball in images Related The best of High School Basketball in images Related The best of High School Basketball in images Related The best of High School Basketball in images Related The best of High School Basketball in images Related The best of High School Basketball in images Related The best of High School Basketball in images Related The best of High School Basketball in images Related The best of High School Basketball in images Related The best of High School Basketball in images Related The best of High School Basketball in images Related The best of High School Basketball in images Related The best of High School Basketball in images Related The best of High School Basketball in images Related The best of High School Basketball in images Related The best of High School Basketball in images Related The best of High School Basketball in images Related The best of High School Basketball in images Related The best of High School Basketball in images Related The best of High School Basketball in images Related The best of High School Basketball in images Related The best of High School Basketball in images Related The best of High School Basketball in images Related The best of High School Basketball in images Related The best of High School Basketball in images Related The best of High School Basketball in images Related The best of High School Basketball in images Related The best of High School Basketball in images Related The best of High School Basketball in images Related The best of High School Basketball in images Related The best of High School Basketball in images Related The best of High School Basketball in images Related The best of High School Basketball in images Related The best of High School Basketball in images Related The best of High School Basketball in images Related The best of High School Basketball in images Related The best of High School Basketball in images Related The best of High School Basketball in images Related The best of High School Basketball in images Related The best of High School Basketball in images Related The best of High School Basketball in images Related The best of High School Basketball in images Related