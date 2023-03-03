Top shots from latest high school basketball action

High school basketball has been the primetime headliner of the sports calendar as boys and girls teams tipped off tournament play across the country.

Regional and divisional rounds have recently provided the playoff excitement, with plenty of must-see moments taking place on the hardwood.

As more playoff action and title celebrations await, here are some of our favorite shots captured so far…

Solon guard Callie Levin (23) shoots the ball during the class 3A semifinals of the Iowa high school girls state basketball tournament at Wells Fargo Arena on Thursday, March 2, 2023.

Assumption’s Lauren Campisano looks to score as Central’s Diamond Roach and Central’s Amaya Asher guard at the 2023 Seventh Region semifinal Thursday March 2, 2023.

Dallas Center-Grimes forward Emma Miner (50) shoots a three over Ballard forward Alliyah Thompson (21) during the class 4A semifinals of the Iowa high school girls state basketball tournament at Wells Fargo Arena on Thursday, March 2, 2023.

Dallas Center-Grimes senior Finley Fitzgerald (24) runs back to celebrate with her teammates after defeating Ballard during the class 4A semifinals to advance to the championship game of the the Iowa high school girls state basketball tournament at Wells Fargo Arena on Thursday, March 2, 2023. The Mustangs defeated the Boomers, 33-32.

North Polk guard Liza Schaffer (11) shoots over Bishop Heelan guard Maddie Demke (1) during the class 4A semifinals of the Iowa high school girls state basketball tournament at Wells Fargo Arena on Thursday, March 2, 2023.

Bishop Heelan guard Brooklyn Stanley (11) drives to the basket against North Polk guard MaKayla Boatman (4) during the class 4A semifinals of the Iowa high school girls state basketball tournament at Wells Fargo Arena on Thursday, March 2, 2023.

Sacred Heart’s Angelina Pelayo tries to gain control of a loose ball from DuPont Manual’s Londyn James and DuPont Manual’s Jakayla Thompson at the 2023 Seventh Region semifinal Thursday March 2, 2023.

Polytech’s Xavier Brewington (left) vies for a rebound with Salesianum’s R.J. Johnson in Salesianum’s 72-53 win at home in the second round of the DIAA high school state tournament, Thursday, March 2, 2023.

Bishop Heelan seniors Kenley Meis (15), Jada Newberg (23) and junior Brooklyn Stanley (11) reacts to the last couple of second of the class 4A semifinals of the Iowa high school girls state basketball tournament at Wells Fargo Arena on Thursday, March 2, 2023. The Comets defeated the Crusaders, 53-41.

Lakeview sophomore Bradyn McGill takes a shot during a game at Marshall High School on Thursday, March 2, 2023.

Jackson vs Green Division I district semifinal game at Alliance High School Thursday , March 2, 2023.

Mar 2, 2023; Phoenix, AZ, USA; The Flagstaff Eagles celebrate their 68-65 win over the Pueblo Warriors’ for the 4A Championship at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Ryan Commoss of Marblehead leaps into the air as he looks to pass the ball while pressured by Pembroke players (l-r) Brady Spencer, Joey Dwyer and Andrew Chahed during the MIAA D2 Round of 32 basketball game at Marblehead High School on Thursday, March 2, 2023. Marblehead defeated Pembroke 60-55.

The Pima Roughriders hold up their trophy after they win the 2a Boys Basketball Championship at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Feb. 25, 2023, in Phoenix.

Isaiah of Marblehead looks to make a pass while pressured by Brady Spencer of Pembroke during the MIAA D2 Round of 32 basketball game at Marblehead High School on Thursday, March 2, 2023. Marblehead defeated Pembroke 60-55.

Independence’s Jett Montgomery (1) works past Columbia Central’s Kayden Mccoy (20) during the second quarter at Columbia Central High School in Columbia, Tenn., Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.

Salesianum’s Justin Hinds slams early in the first half of Salesianum’s 72-53 win at home in the second round of the DIAA high school state tournament, Thursday, March 2, 2023.

Salesianum’s Kareem Thomas finishes an alley-oop dunk in the second half of Salesianum’s 72-53 win against Polytech at home in the second round of the DIAA high school state tournament, Thursday, March 2, 2023.

Wausau West High School’s Ayla Christensen (11) goes up for a layup against Hortonville High School during a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at SPASH in Stevens Point, Wis. Hortonville won the game, 69-41.Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Wausau West High School’s Alexis White (22) saves the ball from going out of bounds against Hortonville High School during a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at SPASH in Stevens Point, Wis. Hortonville won the game, 69-41.Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Mansfield Senior High School’s Duke Reese (0) drives in for a shot against Sandusky High School’s Aa’Zoriyon Bonner (3) during their Division II district semifinal high school boys basketball game at Ashland High School Thursday, March 2, 2023. TOM E. PUSKAR/NEWS JOURNAL

Lexington High School’s Brayden Fogle (2) shoots against Shelby High School’s Bryson Baker (12) during their Division II district semifinal high school boys basketball game at Ashland High School Thursday, March 2, 2023. TOM E. PUSKAR/NEWS JOURNAL

Linden and Paterson East Side boys high school basketball teams met Thursday, March 2 2023 evening at the Thomas G. Dunn Sports Center at Elizabeth high school in Elizabeth.

Linden and Paterson East Side boys high school basketball teams met Thursday, March 2 2023 evening at the Thomas G. Dunn Sports Center at Elizabeth high school in Elizabeth.

Sacred Heart’s Triniti Ralston gets help up after being fouled hard by Manual at the 2023 Seventh Region semifinal Thursday March 2, 2023.

The Overton Wolverines Xavier Alexander (2) floats a shot against the East High Mustangs J. Thompson (23) in the Regional 8-4A championship game on Mar. 2, 2023 at Houston High School in Memphis, TN.

Fox Valley Lutheran High School’s Riley Pink (13) against Green Bay Notre Dame Academy’s Trista Fayta (10) during their WIAA Division 2 girls basketball sectional semifinal basketball game on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at Ashwaubenon High School, in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Notre Dame defeated FVL 72-24.Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.

DuPont Manual head coach Ashley Franklin celebrates just as much as her players after DuPont Manual’s Lexi Weaver hit a three-point shot in the first half against Sacred Heart at the 2023 Seventh Region semifinal Thursday March 2, 2023.

Green’s Nikola Bundalo stretches out for a dunk as Jackson’s Owen Woolbert trails on the play during a Division I district semifinal at Alliance High School on Thursday, March 2, 2023.

Jackson’s Mitch Finefrock (3) and Anthony Fuline (20) celebrate their win over Green in a Division I boys basketball district semifinal at Alliance High School on Thursday, March 2, 2023.

Windsor’s Raegan Johnson (13) dribbles in a girls high school basketball quarterfinal playoff game against Mead at the Denver Coliseum on Thursday, Mar. 2, 2023 in Denver, Colo. The Wizards won 44-41.

Oostburg’s Caris Jaeger (10) eyes the basket against Kewaskum at Germantown High School, Thursday March 2, 2023, in Germantown, Wis.

Alliance’s J.R. Jackson puts up a shot against Chaney in a district semifinal Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Boardman High School.

Cardinal Mooney’s Quentin Hillaker goes for a layup during the Cardinals’ 50-48 loss to Madison Heights Bishop Foley at Cardinal Mooney High School in Marine City on Thursday, March 2, 2023.

Windsor’s Sam Darnell (32) shoots a layup in a girls high school basketball quarterfinal playoff game against Mead at the Denver Coliseum on Thursday, Mar. 2, 2023, in Denver, Colo. The Wizards won 44-41.

Windsor’s Sam Darnell (32) scores a free throw in a girls high school basketball quarterfinal playoff game against Mead at the Denver Coliseum on Thursday, Mar. 2, 2023, in Denver, Colo. The Wizards won 44-41.

Battle guards Maliyah Miller (2), Nautica Washinton (4) and Kaelyn Johnson (far left) celebrate during a district playoff game against Blue Springs South on March 2, 2023, at Battle High School.

DuPont Manual’s Sydne Tolbert takes a shot as Sacred Heart’s ZaKiyah Johnson defends at the 2023 Seventh Region semifinal Thursday March 2, 2023.

Deer Valley Skyhawks’ Travis Vasquez (11) lays the ball up past Peoria Panthers’ Elijah Ward (10) at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix on March 2, 2023.

Peoria Panthers celebrate their 4A State Championship win over the Deer Valley Skyhawks at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix on March 2, 2023.

Pueblo Warriors’ Neveah Sandoval (31) shoots the ball over Flagstaff Eagles’ Bella Burcar (10) during their 4A Championship game at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix on March 2, 2023.

The Flagstaff Eagles celebrate their 68-65 win over the Pueblo Warriors for the 4A Championship at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix on March 2, 2023.

