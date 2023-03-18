Top shots from latest 2023 high school basketball playoff action

The madness of March isn’t just an NCAA basketball phenomenon — plenty of the high school hardwood action has provided the same type of exhilarating hoops highlights as both boys and girls teams battle for sectional and state titles.
As the playoff action nears an end, we’ve scoured the basketball photos from across the country, selecting our favorite images of the past few weeks.
These were our picks as the top shots…
Penn’s Josh Gatete (23) and Joey Garwood (1) react to made basket during the Penn-Hammond Central high school 4A Semi-State Semi-Final basketball game on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Michigan City High School in Michigan City, Indiana. USAT
Fairview High School senior Sara Gennuso scores on a short jumper against Blackhawk during a PIAA Class 4A basketball quarterfinal playoff game at Sharon High School on March 18, 2023. USAT
Blackhawk High School senior Kassie Potts, left, is guarded by Fairview senior Sara Gennuso during a PIAA Class 4A basketball quarterfinal playoff game at Sharon High School on March 18, 2023. USAT
Southwood Knights guard Nathan Leher (10) attempts a shot during the IHSAA 1A Semi-State boys’ basketball game, Saturday, Mar. 18, 2023, at Lafayette Jefferson High School in Lafayette, Ind. Southwood won 63-57. USAT
Penn’s Maverick Brown (31) goes up for a shot during the Penn-Hammond Central high school 4A Semi-State Semi-Final basketball game on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Michigan City High School in Michigan City, Indiana. USAT
South Fayette High School senior Maddie Webber (34) sinks a game-winning three-point shot to help defeat Cathedral Prep 40-37 in a PIAA Class 5A basketball quarterfinal playoff game at Sharon High School on March 18, 2023. Prep senior Tori Mayes defends on the play. USAT
Newman Catholic High School’s Elijah Gustafson (24) raises the state trophy after Cardinals’ victory over McDonell Central Catholic High School during their WIAA Division 5 state championship boys basketball game on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. Newman won the game 66-54.Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Neenah High School’s Luke Jung (33) and Arrowhead High School’s Bennett Basich (14) fight for a rebound during a WIAA Division 1 state semifinal boys basketball game on Friday, March 17, 2023, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. Arrowhead won the game, 73-61, to advance to the state championship game.Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
De Pere High School’s Zach Kinziger (4) blocks a shot by Kettle Moraine High School’s Will Stuckey (3) during a WIAA Division 1 state semifinal boys basketball game on Friday, March 17, 2023, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. De Pere won the game, 55-44, to advance to the state championship game.Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
De Pere High School’s Will Hornseth (13) dunks the ball against Kettle Moraine High School during a WIAA Division 1 state semifinal boys basketball game on Friday, March 17, 2023, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. De Pere won the game, 55-44, to advance to the state championship game.Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Neenah High School’s Brady Corso (12) puts up a shot against Arrowhead High School during a WIAA Division 1 state semifinal boys basketball game on Friday, March 17, 2023, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. Arrowhead won the game, 73-61, to advance to the state championship game.Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
St. Mary Catholic High School’s Michael Fairweather (3) goes up for a layup against Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic Academy during a WIAA Division 4 state semifinal boys basketball game on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic won the game, 83-72, to advance to the championship game.Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Brillion High School’s Bennett Olson (12) shoots a 3-pointer against Lakeside Lutheran High School during a WIAA Division 3 state semifinal boys basketball game on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. Brillion won the game, 57-55, to advance to the championship game against West Salem High School.Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Rattan’s Jace May shoots over Okarche’s P.K. Harris during class A boys state basketball tournament game between Rattan and Okarche at the State Fair Arena in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, March 1, 2023. USAT
Edmond players celebrate after winning the girls high school basketball championship game between Norman and Edmond North at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, March 11, 2023. USAT
Archbishop Wood junior Ava Renninger carries the ball through Villa Maria defense at Bensalem High School on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. Archbishop Wood girls basketball defeated Villa Maria Academy in the second round of PIAA championship in class 5A, 42-29. USAT
Brandywine players celebrate with the trophy after the Brandywine-Centreville high school Division 3 regional championship basketball game on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Coloma High School in Coloma, Michigan. USAT
The starting five for the Delone Catholic Squirettes smile for the camera before their game vs. Allentown Central Catholic Vikings. They met at Cedar Crest High School in the PIAA Class 4A State Basketball Playoffs. The Vikings defeated the Squires 51-37. USAT
Head coach Tim Koisti brings the championship trophy to Hamlin High School’s girls basketball players after they defeated Wagner 58-55 in the state Class A championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in the Watertown Civic Arena. USAT
Archbishop Wood senior Delaney Finnegan jumps to shoot before a foul at Bensalem High School on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. Archbishop Wood girls basketball defeated Villa Maria Academy in the second round of PIAA championship in class 5A, 42-29. USAT
East Lansing’s Jayce Branson dunks as Battle Creek Central’s Ke’Marion Tucker, right, looks on during the fourth quarter on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, DeWitt High School. USAT
Millis High School’s Kyra Rice fights for a rebound against Hoosac Valley in the state Div. 5 semifinals at the Springfield High School of Science and Technology, March 15, 2023. USAT
Archbishop Williams Josh Campbell slam dunks the basketball during a game versus Cardinal Spellman at Scituate High School on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. USAT
Battle Creek Central’s Kierre Young, left, shoots as East Lansing’s Cameron Hutson defends during the third quarter on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, DeWitt High School. USAT
Greensburg Central Catholic freshman Erica Gribble, left, guards Maplewood High School junior Savannah O’Hara during a PIAA Class 2A second-round basketball playoff game at Slippery Rock University in Slippery Rock on March 14, 2023. USAT
Archbishop Wood senior Gus Salem shoots a 3-point over CB East’s Jacob Cummiskey at Archbishop Ryan High School in Philadelphia on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Archbishop Wood boys basketball defeated CB East in the first round of the PIAA Class 6A championships, 61-37. USAT
Highlands’ Braydyn Foster attempts to block a shot by Lincoln Park’s Meleek Thomas during Tuesday’s PIAA Class 4A playoff game at North Allegheny High School. USAT
Sandusky’s Ally Jansen drives baseline during the Wolves’ 34-32 loss to Madison Heights Bishop Foley in a Division 3 state quarterfinal at West Bloomfield High School on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. USAT
Abington senior Cire Worley looks up to shoot at Plymouth Whitemarsh High School on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Abington girls basketball defeated Springfield in the second round of PIAA championship 40-35. USAT
Holland Christian’s Camryn VandenBosch looks to the basket as she dodges a West Catholic defender Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Hopkins High School. USAT
Fowler’s Avery Koenigsknecht, right, celebrates her 3-pointer against Kingston with teammates, from left, Emma Riley and Taylor Weber during the fourth quarter on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Elisabeth Ann Johnson Memorial High School in Mt. Morris. USAT
Marshall senior Zavion Russ takes a shot during a game against Hamilton at Vicksburg High School on Monday, March 13, 2023. USAT
Griswold senior Jacob Strain shoots over Weaver defender John Paul Jones during the Wolverines’ 62-59 win Monday at Griswold High School. USAT
Waupun High School’s Gracie Gopalan (21) is fouled as she puts up a shot against Milwaukee Academy of Science’s Parker Johnson (24) and Milwaukee Academy of Science’s Lalani Ellis (0) during their WIAA Division 3 girls basketball semifinal game Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
East Lansing’s Cameron Hutson, left, is fouled by Kalamazoo Central’s Quey Calvin during the third quarter on Monday, March 13, 2023, at DeWitt High School.
Immaculate Heart Academy vs. Saddle River Day in the Bergen County girls basketball final at Fair Lawn High School on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. Senior Jessica Carter (35) holds the trophy aloft as Saddle River Day celebrates defeating IHA.
Laconia High School’s Reece Keel (23) raises the trophy after defeating Aquinas High School during their WIAA Division 4 girls basketball championship game Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Newburgh’s Deondre Johnson (11) in action against North Rockland during the boys Class AA regional final playoff game at Yorktown High School March 11, 2023. North Rockland won the game 53-46.