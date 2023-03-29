Photos, recap from 2023 McDonald's All-American Boys Game

The East pulled off an epic second-half comeback to win the 2023 McDonald’s All-American Game, 109-106, behind a solid effort by the MVP and Kentucky commit D.J. Wagner.

Heading into the 4th quarter, the West led, 85-78, held steady by several notable performances, including Bronny James, who knocked down five 3-pointers on the night.

In the end, though, the East converted from the line when the West didn’t, as Isaiah Collier failed to hit a tying free throw late while Wagner sunk his. From there, it was the luck of the bounce, the West missing a last-second heave toward the rim for a potential game-tying shocker.

Here’s a look at some of the images from the instant classic…