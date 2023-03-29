Sections

Photos, recap from 2023 McDonald's All-American Boys Game

The East pulled off an epic second-half comeback to win the 2023 McDonald’s All-American Game, 109-106, behind a solid effort by the MVP and Kentucky commit D.J. Wagner.

Heading into the 4th quarter, the West led, 85-78, held steady by several notable performances, including Bronny James, who knocked down five 3-pointers on the night.

In the end, though, the East converted from the line when the West didn’t, as Isaiah Collier failed to hit a tying free throw late while Wagner sunk his. From there, it was the luck of the bounce, the West missing a last-second heave toward the rim for a potential game-tying shocker.

Here’s a look at some of the images from the instant classic…

Mar 28, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; McDonald’s All American West guard Bronny James (6) warms up prior to the game against the McDonald’s All American East at Toyota Center. Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 28, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; McDonald’s All American West guard Isaiah Collier (4) shoots over McDonald’s All American East guard D.J. Wagner (21) during the first half at Toyota Center. Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 28, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; McDonald’s All American West guard Isaiah Collier (4) shoots the ball over McDonald’s All American East forward Xavier Booker (34) during the first half at Toyota Center. Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 28, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; McDonald’s All American West guard Isaiah Collier (4) is fouled by McDonald’s All American East guard Cody Williams (10) during the first half at Toyota Center. Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 28, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; McDonald’s All American West guard Bronny James (6) shoots a three point basket over McDonald’s All American East guard Stephon Castle (7) during the first half at Toyota Center. Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 28, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; McDonald’s All American West guard JaKobe Walter (14) shoots the ball during the first half against the McDonald’s All American East at Toyota Center. Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 28, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; McDonald’s All American West forward Omaha Biliew (0) drives to the basket as McDonald’s All American East guard Matas Buzelis (13) defends during the first half at Toyota Center. Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

