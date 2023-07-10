Sections

Advertisement

2023 MLB draft: The 10 highest-picked prospects directly out of high school

The 2023 MLB draft began last night in Seattle at Lumen Field, the home stadium of the NFL’s Seahawks. Unlike the NFL draft or the NBA draft, MLB teams are allowed to pick players right out of high school and then bring them up slowly—or, sometimes, rapidly—through their respective farm systems.

Here are the 10 highest-picked baseball prospects right out of high school from the first round of the draft.

CF Max Clark: Detroit Tigers (No. 3)

Michelle Pemberton / USA TODAY NETWORK

High school: Franklin Community (Ind.)

OF Walter Jenkins: Minnesota Twins (No. 5)

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

High school: South Brunswick (N.C.)

C Blake Mitchell: Kansas City Royals (No. 8)

Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

High school: Sinton (Texas)

P Noble Meyer: Miami Marlins (No. 10)

Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

High school: Jesuit (Ore.)

P Bryce Eldridge: San Francisco Giants (No. 16)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

High school: Madison (Va.)

SS Arjun Nimmala: Toronto Blue Jays (No. 20)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

High school: Strawberry Crest (Fla.)

SS Colt Emerson: Seattle Mariners (No. 22)

Brandon Hannahs/Times Recorder/2023 archived photo / USA TODAY NETWORK

High school: John Glenn (Ohio)

1B/C Ralphy Velasquez: Cleveland Guardians (No. 23)

Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK

High school: Huntington Beach (Calif.)

CF Dillon Head: San Diego Padres (No. 25)

(Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

High school: Homewood-Flossmoor (Ill.)

SS George Lombard Jr.: New York Yankees (No. 26)

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

High school: Gulliver Prep (Fla.)

More Baseball