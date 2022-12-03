USA TODAY High School Sports Top 100: 2023 Recruiting Rankings

Leading up to the highly anticipated early signing period, we’ve kept an eye on the top 100 football recruits in the country according to the USA TODAY High School Sports Composite Player Rankings, which averages the grades from the three biggest recruiting services: 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals.

Some athletes have already made verbal commitments, but now the real fun begins, as the top recruits make it official and sign on the dotted line.

Here are the top 100 recruits from the class of 2023.

(Note: the recruit’s measurements and position are courtesy of 247Sports.)

1. Arch Manning, Isidore Newman (La.) Position: Quarterback Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 215 pounds Composite ranking: 1.33 Related 2. Malachi Nelson, Los Alamitos (Calif.) Position: Quarterback Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 180 pounds Composite ranking: 3.00 Related 3. Cormani McClain, Lake Gibson (Fla.) Position: Cornerback Height: 6-foot-1 Weight: 165 pounds Composite ranking: 3.33 Related 4. Dante Moore, Martin Luther King (Mich.) Position: Quarterback Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 195 pounds Composite ranking: 3.67 Related 5. Zachariah Branch, Bishop Gorman (Nev.) Position: Wide receiver Height: 5-foot-10 Weight: 172 pounds Composite ranking: 7.67 Related 6. Francis Mauigoa, IMG Academy (Fla.) Position: Offensive tackle Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 330 pounds Composite ranking: 9.67 Related t-7. Kadyn Proctor, Southeast Polk (Iowa) Position: Offensive tackle Height: 6-foot-7 Weight: 330 pounds Composite ranking: 11.67 Related t-7. Nicholaus Iamaleava, Warren (Calif.) Position: Quarterback Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 195 pounds Composite ranking: 11.67 Related t-7Anthony Hill, Ryan (Texas) Position: Linebacker Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 225 pounds Composite ranking: 11.67 Related 10. David Hicks Jr., Paetow (Texas) Position: Defensive line Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 250 pounds Composite ranking: 12.33 Related 11. Samson Okunlola, Thayer Academy (Mass.) Position: Offensive tackle Height: 6-foot-6 Weight: 295 pounds Composite ranking: 14.00 Related 12. Nyckoles Harbor, Archbishop Carroll (D.C.) Position: Athlete Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 225 pounds Composite ranking: 16.00 Related 13. Keon Keeley, Berkeley Prep (Fla.) Position: EDGE Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 240 pounds Composite ranking: 16.67 Related 14. Caleb Downs, Mill Creek (Ga.) Position: Safety Height: 6-foot-0 Weight: 185 pounds Composite ranking: 17.33 Related t-15. Brandon Inniss, American Heritage (Fla.) Position: Wide receiver Height: 6-foot-0 Weight: 190 pounds Composite ranking: 21.33 Related t-15. Samuel M'Pemba, IMG Academy (Fla.) Position: ATH Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 230 pounds Composite ranking: 21.33 Related t-17. Richard Young, Lehigh Senior (Fla.) Position: RB Height: 5-foot-11 Weight: 200 pounds Composite ranking: 25 Related t-17. Rueben Owens, El Campo (Texas) Position: RB Height: 5-foot-11 Weight: 190 pounds Composite ranking: 25 Related 19. James Smith, Carver (Ala.) Position: DL Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 310 pounds Composite ranking: 27 Related 20. A.J. Harris, Central (Ala.) Position: CB Height: 6-foot-1 Weight: 180 pounds Composite ranking: 30 Related 21. Tony Mitchell, Thompson (Ala.) Position: CB Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 180 pounds Composite ranking: 31 Related 22. Jahlil Hurley, Florence (Ala.) Position: CB Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 170 pounds Composite ranking: 31.33 Related 23. Peter Woods, Thompson (Ala.) Position: DL Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 259 pounds Composite ranking: 33.33 Related t-24. Chandavian Bradley, Platte County (Mo.) Position: EDGE Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 210 pounds Composite ranking: 34 Related t-24. Hykeem Williams, Stranahan (Fla.) Position: WR Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 195 pounds Composite ranking: 34 Related t-26. Javien Toviano, Martin (Texas) Position: CB Height: 6-foot-0 Weight: 185 pounds Composite ranking: 34.67 Related t-26. Duce Robinson, Pinnacle (Ariz.) Position: TE Height: 6-foot-6 Weight: 225 pounds Composite ranking: 34.67 Related 28. Jaquavious Russaw, Carver (Ala.) Position: EDGE Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 230 pounds Composite ranking: 35.33 Related 29. Jayden Wayne, Lincoln (Wash.) Position: DL Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 245 pounds Composite ranking: 37 Related 30. Malik Bryant, Jones (Fla.) Position: LB Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 235 pounds Composite ranking: 37.67 Related 31. Jaden Rashada, Pittsburg (Calif.) Position: QB Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 185 pounds Composite ranking: 38 Related 32. Jackson Arnold, Guyer (Texas) Position: QB Height: 6-foot-1 Weight: 198 pounds Composite ranking: 39.33 Related t-33. Matayo Uiagalelei, St. John Bosco (Calif.) Position: EDGE Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 255 pounds Composite ranking: 40.67 Related t-33. Jalen Hale, Longview (Texas) Position: WR Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 175 pounds Composite ranking: 40.67 Related 35. Shelton Sampson Jr., Catholic (La.) Position: WR Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 181 pounds Composite ranking: 41.67 Related 36. Jalen Brown, Gulliver Prep (Fla.) Position: WR Height: 6-foot-1 Weight: 170 pounds Composite ranking: 43.33 Related 37. Johntay Cook II, DeSoto (Texas) Position: WR Height: 6-foot-0 Weight: 175 pounds Composite ranking: 46.33 Related 38. Makai Lemon, Los Alamitos (Calif.) Position: ATH Height: 6-foot-0 Weight: 180 pounds Composite ranking: 47.33 Related 39. Bravion Rogers, La Grange (Texas) Position: CB Height: 5-foot-10 Weight: 185 pounds Composite ranking: 47.67 Related 40. Vic Burley, Warner Robins (Ga.) Position: DL Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 275 pounds Composite ranking: 48 Related 41. Malik Muhammad, South Oak Cliff (Texas) Position: CB Height: 6-foot-0 Weight: 175 pounds Composite ranking: 49 Related 42. Alex Birchmeier, Broad Run (Va.) Position: Interior offensive line Height: 6-foot-6 Weight: 275 pounds Composite ranking: 50 Related 43. Luke Montgomery, Findlay (Findlay, Ohio) Position: Offensive tackle Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 280 pounds Composite ranking: 51 Related 44. Chase Bisontis, Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.) Position: Interior offensive line Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 290 pounds Composite ranking: 53.33 Related 45. Jaquaize Pettaway, Langham Creek (Houston, Texas) Position: Wide receiver Height: 5-foot-11 Weight: 170 pounds Composite ranking: 54.67 Related t-46. Joenel Aguero, St. John's Prep (Lynn, Mass.) Position: Safety Height: 6-foot-0 Weight: 195 pounds Composite ranking: 55 Related t-46. Jason Moore, DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, MD) Position: Offensive tackle Height: 6-foot-6 Weight: 255 pounds Composite ranking: 55 Related 48. Cayden Green, Lee's Summit North (Lees Summit, Mo.) Position: Offensive tackle Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 315 pounds Composite ranking: 57.33 Related 49. Kelby Collins, Gardendale (Gardendale, Ala.) Position: Defensive line Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 270 pounds Composite ranking: 59.67 Related t-50. Carnell Tate, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) Position: Wide receiver Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 185 pounds Composite ranking: 61.67 Related t-50. Suntarine Perkins, Raleigh (Raleigh, Miss.) Position: Linebacker Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 200 pounds Composite ranking: 61.67 Related t-50. Troy Bowles, Jesuit (Tampa, Fla.) Position: Linebacker Height: 6-foot-1 Weight: 205 pounds Composite ranking: 61.67 Related 53. Eli Holstein, Zachary (La.) Position: Quarterback Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 222 pounds Composite ranking: 63.00 Related 54. Noah Rogers, Rolesville (N.C.) Position: Wide receiver Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 195 pounds Composite ranking: 64.67 Related 55. Cedric Baxter Jr., Edgewater (Orlando, FL) Position: Running back Height: 6-foot-1 Weight: 215 pounds Composite ranking: 70.33 Related 56. Jeremiyah Love, Christian Brothers College (Saint Louis, Mo.) Position: Athlete Height: 6-foot-0 Weight: 190 pounds Composite ranking: 70.67 Related 57. Drayk Bowen, Andrean (Merrillville, Ind.) Position: Linebacker Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 225 pounds Composite ranking: 71 Related 58. Charles Jagusah, Alleman (Rock Island, Ill.) Position: Offensive tackle Height: 6-foot-6 Weight: 308 pounds Composite ranking: 72 Related 59. Dashawn Womack, St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.) Position: Defensive line Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 240 pounds Composite ranking: 72.67 Related 60. Zalance Heard, Neville (Monroe, La.) Position: Offensive tackle Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 300 pounds Composite ranking: 77.67 Related 61. DeAndre Moore Jr., St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) Position: Wide receiver Height: 6-foot-0 Weight: 185 pounds Composite ranking: 79.33 Related 62. Jayvon Thomas, South Oak Cliff (Dallas, Texas) Position: Cornerback Height: 5-foot-11 Weight: 170 pounds Composite ranking: 80.33 Related 63. Raylen Wilson, Lincoln (Tallahassee, Fla.) Position: Linebacker Weight: 6-foot-2 Weight: 213 pounds Composite ranking: 81.67 Related 64. JJ Kohl, Ankeny (Iowa) Position: Quarterback Height: 6-foot-7 Weight: 230 pounds Composite ranking: 84.33 Related 65. Dalton Brooks, Shiner (exas) Position: Running back Height: 6-foot-1 Weight: 187 pounds Composite ranking: 84.67 Related 66. Dylan Lonergan, Brookwood (Ga.) Position: Quarterback Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 215 pounds Composite ranking: 85.67 Related 67. Jordan Renaud, Legacy (Texas) Position: Defensive end Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 240 pounds Composite ranking: 86 Related 68. Monroe Freeling, Oceanside Collegiate Academy (Mount Pleasant, S.C.) Position: Offensive tackle Height: 6-foot-7 Weight: 283 pounds Composite ranking: 87 Related 69. Wilkin Formby, Northridge (Tuscaloosa, Ala.) Position: Offensive tackle Height: 6-foot-7 Weight: 295 pounds Composite ranking: 87.33 Related 70. Gabriel Harris, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) Position: EDGE Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 237 pounds Composite ranking: 88.67 Related t-71. Aidan Mizell, Boone (Orlando, FL) Position: Wide receiver Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 180 pounds Composite ranking: 89 Related t-71. Harris Sewell, Permian (Texas) Position: Interior offensive line Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 300 pounds Composite ranking: 89 Related 73. Makari Vickers, Robert Monroe (Fla.) Position: Safety Height: 6-foot-1 Weight: 180 pounds Composite ranking: 90 Related 74. Dijon Johnson, Wharton (Tampa, Fla.) Position: Safety Height: 6-foot-1 Weight: 190 pounds Composite ranking: 92 Related 75. Tausili Akana, Skyridge (Lehi, Utah) Position: EDGE Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 225 pounds Composite ranking: 93 Related 76. Yhonzae Pierre, Eufaula (Ala.) Position: EDGE Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 220 pounds Composite ranking: 94.67 Related 77. Christian Gray, DeSmet (Mo.) Position: Cornerback Height: 6-foot-0 Weight: 175 pounds Composite rankings: 96.33 Related 78. Tackett Curtis, Many (La.) Position: Linebacker Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 218 pounds Composite ranking: 97 Related 79. Malachi Coleman, Lincoln East (Neb.) Position: Athlete Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 205 pounds Composite ranking: 98.67 Related 80. J'ven Williams, Wyomissing (Reading, Pa.) Position: Offensive tackle Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 285 pounds Composite ranking: 100.67 Related 81. Ryan Niblett, Aldine Eisenhower (Houston, Texas) Position: Wide receiver Height: 5-foot-10 Weight: 170 pounds Composite ranking: 102.33 Related 82. Caleb Herring, Riverdale (Tenn.) Position: Outside linebacker Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 210 pounds Composite ranking: 103 Related 83. Micah Bell, Kinkaid (Texas) Position: Cornerback Height: 5-foot-11 Weight: 165 pounds Composite ranking: 103.67 Related 84. Riley Williams, IMG Academy (Fla.) Position: Tight end Height: 6-foot-6 Weight: 240 pounds Composite ranking: 106 Related 85. Pearce Spurlin, South Walton (Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.) Position: Tight end Height: 6-foot-6 Weight: 220 pounds Composite ranking: 108.33 Related 86. Bai Jobe, Community Christian School (Norman, Okla.) Position: EDGE Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 215 pounds Composite ranking: 110.67 Related 87. Rueben Bain, Miami Central (Fla.) Position: Defensive line Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 250 pounds Composite ranking: 115 Related 88. Rodrick Pleasant, Junipero Serra (Gardena, Calif.) Position: Cornerback Height: 5-foot-11 Weight: 180 pounds Composite ranking: 115.67 Related 89. Jacobe Johnson, Mustang (Okla.) Position: Athlete Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 183 pounds Composite ranking: 116 Related 90. Tony Rojas, Fairfax (Va.) Position: Linebacker Height: 6-foot-1 Weight: 200 pounds Composite ranking: 117.33 Related 91. Keldric Faulk, Highland Home (Ala.) Position: Defensive line Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 240 pounds Composite ranking: 119.67 Related 92. John Walker, Osceola (Kissimmee, Fla.) Position: Defensive line Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 310 pounds Composite ranking: 123 Related 93. Tomarrion Parker, Central (Ala.) Position: Defensive line Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 250 pounds Composite ranking: 133.67 Related 94. Samuel Omosigho, Crandall (Texas) Position: Linebacker Height: 6-foot-1 Weight: 208 pounds Composite ranking: 136.67 Related 95. Calvin Simpson-Hunt, Waxahachie (Texas) Position: Cornerback Height: 6-foot-0 Weight: 175 pounds Composite ranking: 137 Related t-96. Miles McVay, East St. Louis (Ill.) Position: Offensive tackle Height: 6-foot-7 Weight: 336 pounds Composite ranking: 148.33 Related t-96. Braylan Shelby, Friendswood (Texas) Position: EDGE Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 235 pounds Composite ranking: 148.33 Related 98. Hunter Osborne, Hewitt Trussville (Ala.) Position: Defensive end Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 255 pounds Composite ranking: 157.33 Related 99. Kaleb Jackson, Liberty Magnet (La.) Position: Running back Height: 5-foot-11 Weight: 200 pounds Composite ranking: 168 Related 100. Rico Flores, Folsom (Calif.) Position: Wide receiver Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 190 pounds Composite ranking: 187.33 Related