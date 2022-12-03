USA TODAY High School Sports Top 100: 2023 Recruiting Rankings

Recruiting

By December 2, 2022 7:30 pm

Leading up to the highly anticipated early signing period, we’ve kept an eye on the top 100 football recruits in the country according to the USA TODAY High School Sports Composite Player Rankings, which averages the grades from the three biggest recruiting services: 247SportsESPN and Rivals

Some athletes have already made verbal commitments, but now the real fun begins, as the top recruits make it official and sign on the dotted line.

Here are the top 100 recruits from the class of 2023.

(Note: the recruit’s measurements and position are courtesy of 247Sports.)

1. Arch Manning, Isidore Newman (La.)

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 215 pounds

Composite ranking: 1.33

2. Malachi Nelson, Los Alamitos (Calif.)

Photo: Blair Angulo, 247Sports

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 180 pounds

Composite ranking: 3.00

3. Cormani McClain, Lake Gibson (Fla.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 165 pounds

Composite ranking: 3.33

4. Dante Moore, Martin Luther King (Mich.)

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 195 pounds

Composite ranking: 3.67

5. Zachariah Branch, Bishop Gorman (Nev.)

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Position: Wide receiver

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 172 pounds

Composite ranking: 7.67

6. Francis Mauigoa, IMG Academy (Fla.)

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Position: Offensive tackle

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 330 pounds

Composite ranking: 9.67

t-7. Kadyn Proctor, Southeast Polk (Iowa)

Reese Strickland-for the Register

Position: Offensive tackle

Height: 6-foot-7

Weight: 330 pounds

Composite ranking: 11.67

t-7. Nicholaus Iamaleava, Warren (Calif.)

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 195 pounds

Composite ranking: 11.67

t-7Anthony Hill, Ryan (Texas)

Photo: Collin Kennedy, 247Sports

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 225 pounds

Composite ranking: 11.67

10. David Hicks Jr., Paetow (Texas)

Brian Perroni, 247 Sports

Position: Defensive line

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 250 pounds

Composite ranking: 12.33

11. Samson Okunlola, Thayer Academy (Mass.)

Syndication: Enterprise News

Position: Offensive tackle

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 295 pounds

Composite ranking: 14.00

12. Nyckoles Harbor, Archbishop Carroll (D.C.)

Photo: Sam Webb, 247Sports

Position: Athlete

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 225 pounds

Composite ranking: 16.00

13. Keon Keeley, Berkeley Prep (Fla.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: EDGE

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 240 pounds

Composite ranking: 16.67

14. Caleb Downs, Mill Creek (Ga.)

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Position: Safety

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 185 pounds

Composite ranking: 17.33

t-15. Brandon Inniss, American Heritage (Fla.)

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Position: Wide receiver

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 190 pounds

Composite ranking: 21.33

t-15. Samuel M'Pemba, IMG Academy (Fla.)

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Position: ATH

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 230 pounds

Composite ranking: 21.33

t-17. Richard Young, Lehigh Senior (Fla.)

Syndication: The News-Press

Position: RB

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 200 pounds

Composite ranking: 25

t-17. Rueben Owens, El Campo (Texas)

Photo: Nick Harris, 247Sports

Position: RB

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 190 pounds

Composite ranking: 25

19. James Smith, Carver (Ala.)

USAT

Position: DL

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 310 pounds

Composite ranking: 27

20. A.J. Harris, Central (Ala.)

Photo: Rusty Mansell, 247Sports

Position: CB

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 180 pounds

Composite ranking: 30

21. Tony Mitchell, Thompson (Ala.)

Photo: Jason Caldwell, 247Sports

Position: CB

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 180 pounds

Composite ranking: 31

22. Jahlil Hurley, Florence (Ala.)

Photo: Gaby Urrutia, 247Sports

Position: CB

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 170 pounds

Composite ranking: 31.33

23. Peter Woods, Thompson (Ala.)

Photo: Jason Caldwell, 247Sports

Position: DL

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 259 pounds

Composite ranking: 33.33

t-24. Chandavian Bradley, Platte County (Mo.)

Photo: Parker Thune, 247Sports

Position: EDGE

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 210 pounds

Composite ranking: 34

t-24. Hykeem Williams, Stranahan (Fla.)

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Position: WR

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 195 pounds

Composite ranking: 34

t-26. Javien Toviano, Martin (Texas)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: CB

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 185 pounds

Composite ranking: 34.67

t-26. Duce Robinson, Pinnacle (Ariz.)

Photo: Brandon Huffman, 247Sports

Position: TE

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 225 pounds

Composite ranking: 34.67

28. Jaquavious Russaw, Carver (Ala.)

Photo: Jason Caldwell, 247Sports

Position: EDGE

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 230 pounds

Composite ranking: 35.33

29. Jayden Wayne, Lincoln (Wash.)

Photo: Brandon Huffman, 247Sports

Position: DL

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 245 pounds

Composite ranking: 37

30. Malik Bryant, Jones (Fla.)

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Position: LB

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 235 pounds

Composite ranking: 37.67

31. Jaden Rashada, Pittsburg (Calif.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: QB

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 185 pounds

Composite ranking: 38

32. Jackson Arnold, Guyer (Texas)

USAT

Position: QB

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 198 pounds

Composite ranking: 39.33

t-33. Matayo Uiagalelei, St. John Bosco (Calif.)

USAT

Position: EDGE

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 255 pounds

Composite ranking: 40.67

t-33. Jalen Hale, Longview (Texas)

Photo: Collin Kennedy, 247Sports

Position: WR

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 175 pounds

Composite ranking: 40.67

35. Shelton Sampson Jr., Catholic (La.)

Photo: Shea Dixon, 247Sports

Position: WR

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 181 pounds

Composite ranking: 41.67

36. Jalen Brown, Gulliver Prep (Fla.)

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Position: WR

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 170 pounds

Composite ranking: 43.33

37. Johntay Cook II, DeSoto (Texas)

Photo: Andrew Hattersley, 247Sports

Position: WR

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 175 pounds

Composite ranking: 46.33

38. Makai Lemon, Los Alamitos (Calif.)

Photo: Shotgun Spratling, 247Sports

Position: ATH

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 180 pounds

Composite ranking: 47.33

39. Bravion Rogers, La Grange (Texas)

Hudson Standish, 247Sports

Position: CB

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 185 pounds

Composite ranking: 47.67

40. Vic Burley, Warner Robins (Ga.)

Photo: Zach Blostein, 247Sports

Position: DL

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 275 pounds

Composite ranking: 48

41. Malik Muhammad, South Oak Cliff (Texas)

Photo: Collin Kennedy, 247Sports

Position: CB

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 175 pounds

Composite ranking: 49

42. Alex Birchmeier, Broad Run (Va.)

@alex_birchmeier

Position: Interior offensive line

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 275 pounds

Composite ranking: 50

43. Luke Montgomery, Findlay (Findlay, Ohio)

Mick Walker, 247 Sports

Position: Offensive tackle

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 280 pounds

Composite ranking: 51

44. Chase Bisontis, Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.)

Gary Urrutia, 247 Sports

Position: Interior offensive line

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 290 pounds

Composite ranking: 53.33

45. Jaquaize Pettaway, Langham Creek (Houston, Texas)

Nick Harris, 247 Sports

Position: Wide receiver

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 170 pounds

Composite ranking: 54.67

t-46. Joenel Aguero, St. John's Prep (Lynn, Mass.)

247 Sports

Position: Safety

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 195 pounds

Composite ranking: 55

t-46. Jason Moore, DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, MD)

Brian Dohn, 247 Sports

Position: Offensive tackle

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 255 pounds

Composite ranking: 55

48. Cayden Green, Lee's Summit North (Lees Summit, Mo.)

Parker Thune, 247 Sports

Position: Offensive tackle

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 315 pounds

Composite ranking: 57.33

49. Kelby Collins, Gardendale (Gardendale, Ala.)

Jason Caldwell, 247 Sports

Position: Defensive line

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 270 pounds

Composite ranking: 59.67

t-50. Carnell Tate, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

Andrew Ivins, 247 Sports

Position: Wide receiver

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 185 pounds

Composite ranking: 61.67

t-50. Suntarine Perkins, Raleigh (Raleigh, Miss.)

Chris Brooks, 247 Sports

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 200 pounds

Composite ranking: 61.67

t-50. Troy Bowles, Jesuit (Tampa, Fla.)

Andrew Ivins, 247 Sports

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 205 pounds

Composite ranking: 61.67

53. Eli Holstein, Zachary (La.)

247 Sports

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 222 pounds

Composite ranking: 63.00

54. Noah Rogers, Rolesville (N.C.)

Andrew Ivins, 247 Sports

Position: Wide receiver

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 195 pounds

Composite ranking: 64.67

55. Cedric Baxter Jr., Edgewater (Orlando, FL)

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Position: Running back

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 215 pounds

Composite ranking: 70.33

56. Jeremiyah Love, Christian Brothers College (Saint Louis, Mo.)

247 Sports

Position: Athlete

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 190 pounds

Composite ranking: 70.67

57. Drayk Bowen, Andrean (Merrillville, Ind.)

247 Sports

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 225 pounds

Composite ranking: 71

58. Charles Jagusah, Alleman (Rock Island, Ill.)

247 Sports

Position: Offensive tackle

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 308 pounds

Composite ranking: 72

59. Dashawn Womack, St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.)

Brian Dohn 247 Sports

Position: Defensive line

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 240 pounds

Composite ranking: 72.67

60. Zalance Heard, Neville (Monroe, La.)

Andrew Ivins, 247 Sports

Position: Offensive tackle

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 300 pounds

Composite ranking: 77.67

61. DeAndre Moore Jr., St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: Wide receiver

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 185 pounds

Composite ranking: 79.33

62. Jayvon Thomas, South Oak Cliff (Dallas, Texas)

Jordan Scruggs, 247 Sports

Position: Cornerback

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 170 pounds

Composite ranking: 80.33

63. Raylen Wilson, Lincoln (Tallahassee, Fla.)

Andrew Ivins, 247 Sports

Position: Linebacker

Weight: 6-foot-2

Weight: 213 pounds

Composite ranking: 81.67

64. JJ Kohl, Ankeny (Iowa)

Andrew Ivins, 247 Sports

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-foot-7

Weight: 230 pounds

Composite ranking: 84.33

65. Dalton Brooks, Shiner (exas)

Brian Perroni, 247 Sports

Position: Running back

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 187 pounds

Composite ranking: 84.67

66. Dylan Lonergan, Brookwood (Ga.)

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 215 pounds

Composite ranking: 85.67

67. Jordan Renaud, Legacy (Texas)

Andrew Ivins, 247 Sports

Position: Defensive end

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 240 pounds

Composite ranking: 86

68. Monroe Freeling, Oceanside Collegiate Academy (Mount Pleasant, S.C.)

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Position: Offensive tackle

Height: 6-foot-7

Weight: 283 pounds

Composite ranking: 87

69. Wilkin Formby, Northridge (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Yancy Porter, 247 Sports

Position: Offensive tackle

Height: 6-foot-7

Weight: 295 pounds

Composite ranking: 87.33

70. Gabriel Harris, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Position: EDGE

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 237 pounds

Composite ranking: 88.67

t-71. Aidan Mizell, Boone (Orlando, FL)

Aidan Mizell (Photo: 247Sports)

Position: Wide receiver

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 180 pounds

Composite ranking: 89

t-71. Harris Sewell, Permian (Texas)

Photo: Nick Harris, 247Sports

Position: Interior offensive line

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 300 pounds

Composite ranking: 89

73. Makari Vickers, Robert Monroe (Fla.)

Zach Blostein, 247 Sports

Position: Safety

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 180 pounds

Composite ranking: 90

74. Dijon Johnson, Wharton (Tampa, Fla.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: Safety

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 190 pounds

Composite ranking: 92

75. Tausili Akana, Skyridge (Lehi, Utah)

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Position: EDGE

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 225 pounds

Composite ranking: 93

76. Yhonzae Pierre, Eufaula (Ala.)

Zach Blostein, 247 Sports

Position: EDGE

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 220 pounds

Composite ranking: 94.67

77. Christian Gray, DeSmet (Mo.)

247Sports

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 175 pounds

Composite rankings: 96.33

78. Tackett Curtis, Many (La.)

Photo via Twitter/@curtis_tackett

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 218 pounds

Composite ranking: 97

79. Malachi Coleman, Lincoln East (Neb.)

Michael Bruntz, 247Sports

Position: Athlete

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 205 pounds

Composite ranking: 98.67

80. J'ven Williams, Wyomissing (Reading, Pa.)

Photo via J’Ven Williams’ Twitter

Position: Offensive tackle

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 285 pounds

Composite ranking: 100.67

81. Ryan Niblett, Aldine Eisenhower (Houston, Texas)

Jordan Scruggs, 247Sports

Position: Wide receiver

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 170 pounds

Composite ranking: 102.33

82. Caleb Herring, Riverdale (Tenn.)

Photo: Ryan Callahan, 247Sports

Position: Outside linebacker

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 210 pounds

Composite ranking: 103

83. Micah Bell, Kinkaid (Texas)

247sports

Position: Cornerback

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 165 pounds

Composite ranking: 103.67

84. Riley Williams, IMG Academy (Fla.)

Photo: Brandon Huffman, 247Sports

Position: Tight end

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 240 pounds

Composite ranking: 106

85. Pearce Spurlin, South Walton (Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.)

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Position: Tight end

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 220 pounds

Composite ranking: 108.33

86. Bai Jobe, Community Christian School (Norman, Okla.)

Photo: Brian Perroni, 247Sports

Position: EDGE

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 215 pounds

Composite ranking: 110.67

87. Rueben Bain, Miami Central (Fla.)

247Sports

Position: Defensive line

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 250 pounds

Composite ranking: 115

88. Rodrick Pleasant, Junipero Serra (Gardena, Calif.)

Photo: USCFootball.com/247Sportrs

Position: Cornerback

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 180 pounds

Composite ranking: 115.67

89. Jacobe Johnson, Mustang (Okla.)

Brandon Drumm – 247Sports

Position: Athlete

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 183 pounds

Composite ranking: 116

90. Tony Rojas, Fairfax (Va.)

Lions247

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 200 pounds

Composite ranking: 117.33

91. Keldric Faulk, Highland Home (Ala.)

247sports

Position: Defensive line

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 240 pounds

Composite ranking: 119.67

92. John Walker, Osceola (Kissimmee, Fla.)

Andrew Ivins 247sports

Position: Defensive line

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 310 pounds

Composite ranking: 123

93. Tomarrion Parker, Central (Ala.)

Corey Fravel, 247 Sports

Position: Defensive line

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 250 pounds

Composite ranking: 133.67

94. Samuel Omosigho, Crandall (Texas)

Parker Thune, 247sports

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 208 pounds

Composite ranking: 136.67

95. Calvin Simpson-Hunt, Waxahachie (Texas)

247sports

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 175 pounds

Composite ranking: 137

t-96. Miles McVay, East St. Louis (Ill.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: Offensive tackle

Height: 6-foot-7

Weight: 336 pounds

Composite ranking: 148.33

t-96. Braylan Shelby, Friendswood (Texas)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: EDGE

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 235 pounds

Composite ranking: 148.33

98. Hunter Osborne, Hewitt Trussville (Ala.)

Jason Caldwell, 247sports

Position: Defensive end

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 255 pounds

Composite ranking: 157.33

99. Kaleb Jackson, Liberty Magnet (La.)

Photo: Brian Perroni, 247Sports

Position: Running back

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 200 pounds

Composite ranking: 168

100. Rico Flores, Folsom (Calif.)

Photo: Brandon Huffman, 247Sports

Position: Wide receiver

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 190 pounds

Composite ranking: 187.33

