USA TODAY High School Sports Top 100: 2023 Recruiting Rankings

Leading up to the highly anticipated early signing period, we’ve kept an eye on the top 100 football recruits in the country according to the USA TODAY High School Sports Composite Player Rankings, which averages the grades from the three biggest recruiting services: 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals.
Some athletes have already made verbal commitments, but now the real fun begins, as the top recruits make it official and sign on the dotted line.
Here are the top 100 recruits from the class of 2023.
(Note: the recruit’s measurements and position are courtesy of 247Sports.)
1. Arch Manning, Isidore Newman (La.)
Position: Quarterback
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 215 pounds
Composite ranking: 1.33
2. Malachi Nelson, Los Alamitos (Calif.)
Position: Quarterback
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 180 pounds
Composite ranking: 3.00
3. Cormani McClain, Lake Gibson (Fla.)
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 165 pounds
Composite ranking: 3.33
4. Dante Moore, Martin Luther King (Mich.)
Position: Quarterback
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 195 pounds
Composite ranking: 3.67
5. Zachariah Branch, Bishop Gorman (Nev.)
Position: Wide receiver
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 172 pounds
Composite ranking: 7.67
6. Francis Mauigoa, IMG Academy (Fla.)
Position: Offensive tackle
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 330 pounds
Composite ranking: 9.67
t-7. Kadyn Proctor, Southeast Polk (Iowa)
Position: Offensive tackle
Height: 6-foot-7
Weight: 330 pounds
Composite ranking: 11.67
t-7. Nicholaus Iamaleava, Warren (Calif.)
Position: Quarterback
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 195 pounds
Composite ranking: 11.67
t-7Anthony Hill, Ryan (Texas)
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 225 pounds
Composite ranking: 11.67
10. David Hicks Jr., Paetow (Texas)
Position: Defensive line
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 250 pounds
Composite ranking: 12.33
11. Samson Okunlola, Thayer Academy (Mass.)
Position: Offensive tackle
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 295 pounds
Composite ranking: 14.00
12. Nyckoles Harbor, Archbishop Carroll (D.C.)
Position: Athlete
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 225 pounds
Composite ranking: 16.00
13. Keon Keeley, Berkeley Prep (Fla.)
Position: EDGE
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 240 pounds
Composite ranking: 16.67
14. Caleb Downs, Mill Creek (Ga.)
Position: Safety
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 185 pounds
Composite ranking: 17.33
t-15. Brandon Inniss, American Heritage (Fla.)
Position: Wide receiver
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 190 pounds
Composite ranking: 21.33
t-15. Samuel M'Pemba, IMG Academy (Fla.)
Position: ATH
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 230 pounds
Composite ranking: 21.33
t-17. Richard Young, Lehigh Senior (Fla.)
Position: RB
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 200 pounds
Composite ranking: 25
t-17. Rueben Owens, El Campo (Texas)
Position: RB
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 190 pounds
Composite ranking: 25
19. James Smith, Carver (Ala.)
Position: DL
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 310 pounds
Composite ranking: 27
20. A.J. Harris, Central (Ala.)
Position: CB
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 180 pounds
Composite ranking: 30
21. Tony Mitchell, Thompson (Ala.)
Position: CB
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 180 pounds
Composite ranking: 31
22. Jahlil Hurley, Florence (Ala.)
Position: CB
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 170 pounds
Composite ranking: 31.33
23. Peter Woods, Thompson (Ala.)
Position: DL
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 259 pounds
Composite ranking: 33.33
t-24. Chandavian Bradley, Platte County (Mo.)
Position: EDGE
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 210 pounds
Composite ranking: 34
t-24. Hykeem Williams, Stranahan (Fla.)
Position: WR
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 195 pounds
Composite ranking: 34
t-26. Javien Toviano, Martin (Texas)
Position: CB
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 185 pounds
Composite ranking: 34.67
t-26. Duce Robinson, Pinnacle (Ariz.)
Position: TE
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 225 pounds
Composite ranking: 34.67
28. Jaquavious Russaw, Carver (Ala.)
Position: EDGE
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 230 pounds
Composite ranking: 35.33
29. Jayden Wayne, Lincoln (Wash.)
Position: DL
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 245 pounds
Composite ranking: 37
30. Malik Bryant, Jones (Fla.)
Position: LB
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 235 pounds
Composite ranking: 37.67
31. Jaden Rashada, Pittsburg (Calif.)
Position: QB
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 185 pounds
Composite ranking: 38
32. Jackson Arnold, Guyer (Texas)
Position: QB
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 198 pounds
Composite ranking: 39.33
t-33. Matayo Uiagalelei, St. John Bosco (Calif.)
Position: EDGE
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 255 pounds
Composite ranking: 40.67
t-33. Jalen Hale, Longview (Texas)
Position: WR
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 175 pounds
Composite ranking: 40.67
35. Shelton Sampson Jr., Catholic (La.)
Position: WR
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 181 pounds
Composite ranking: 41.67
36. Jalen Brown, Gulliver Prep (Fla.)
Position: WR
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 170 pounds
Composite ranking: 43.33
37. Johntay Cook II, DeSoto (Texas)
Position: WR
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 175 pounds
Composite ranking: 46.33
38. Makai Lemon, Los Alamitos (Calif.)
Position: ATH
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 180 pounds
Composite ranking: 47.33
39. Bravion Rogers, La Grange (Texas)
Position: CB
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 185 pounds
Composite ranking: 47.67
40. Vic Burley, Warner Robins (Ga.)
Position: DL
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 275 pounds
Composite ranking: 48
41. Malik Muhammad, South Oak Cliff (Texas)
Position: CB
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 175 pounds
Composite ranking: 49
42. Alex Birchmeier, Broad Run (Va.)
Position: Interior offensive line
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 275 pounds
Composite ranking: 50
43. Luke Montgomery, Findlay (Findlay, Ohio)
Position: Offensive tackle
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 280 pounds
Composite ranking: 51
44. Chase Bisontis, Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.)
Position: Interior offensive line
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 290 pounds
Composite ranking: 53.33
45. Jaquaize Pettaway, Langham Creek (Houston, Texas)
Position: Wide receiver
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 170 pounds
Composite ranking: 54.67
t-46. Joenel Aguero, St. John's Prep (Lynn, Mass.)
Position: Safety
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 195 pounds
Composite ranking: 55
t-46. Jason Moore, DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, MD)
Position: Offensive tackle
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 255 pounds
Composite ranking: 55
48. Cayden Green, Lee's Summit North (Lees Summit, Mo.)
Position: Offensive tackle
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 315 pounds
Composite ranking: 57.33
49. Kelby Collins, Gardendale (Gardendale, Ala.)
Position: Defensive line
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 270 pounds
Composite ranking: 59.67
t-50. Carnell Tate, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)
Position: Wide receiver
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 185 pounds
Composite ranking: 61.67
t-50. Suntarine Perkins, Raleigh (Raleigh, Miss.)
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 200 pounds
Composite ranking: 61.67
t-50. Troy Bowles, Jesuit (Tampa, Fla.)
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 205 pounds
Composite ranking: 61.67
53. Eli Holstein, Zachary (La.)
Position: Quarterback
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 222 pounds
Composite ranking: 63.00
54. Noah Rogers, Rolesville (N.C.)
Position: Wide receiver
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 195 pounds
Composite ranking: 64.67
55. Cedric Baxter Jr., Edgewater (Orlando, FL)
Position: Running back
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 215 pounds
Composite ranking: 70.33
56. Jeremiyah Love, Christian Brothers College (Saint Louis, Mo.)
Position: Athlete
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 190 pounds
Composite ranking: 70.67
57. Drayk Bowen, Andrean (Merrillville, Ind.)
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 225 pounds
Composite ranking: 71
58. Charles Jagusah, Alleman (Rock Island, Ill.)
Position: Offensive tackle
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 308 pounds
Composite ranking: 72
59. Dashawn Womack, St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.)
Position: Defensive line
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 240 pounds
Composite ranking: 72.67
60. Zalance Heard, Neville (Monroe, La.)
Position: Offensive tackle
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 300 pounds
Composite ranking: 77.67
61. DeAndre Moore Jr., St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.)
Position: Wide receiver
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 185 pounds
Composite ranking: 79.33
62. Jayvon Thomas, South Oak Cliff (Dallas, Texas)
Position: Cornerback
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 170 pounds
Composite ranking: 80.33
63. Raylen Wilson, Lincoln (Tallahassee, Fla.)
Position: Linebacker
Weight: 6-foot-2
Weight: 213 pounds
Composite ranking: 81.67
64. JJ Kohl, Ankeny (Iowa)
Position: Quarterback
Height: 6-foot-7
Weight: 230 pounds
Composite ranking: 84.33
65. Dalton Brooks, Shiner (exas)
Position: Running back
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 187 pounds
Composite ranking: 84.67
66. Dylan Lonergan, Brookwood (Ga.)
Position: Quarterback
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 215 pounds
Composite ranking: 85.67
67. Jordan Renaud, Legacy (Texas)
Position: Defensive end
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 240 pounds
Composite ranking: 86
68. Monroe Freeling, Oceanside Collegiate Academy (Mount Pleasant, S.C.)
Position: Offensive tackle
Height: 6-foot-7
Weight: 283 pounds
Composite ranking: 87
69. Wilkin Formby, Northridge (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)
Position: Offensive tackle
Height: 6-foot-7
Weight: 295 pounds
Composite ranking: 87.33
70. Gabriel Harris, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)
Position: EDGE
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 237 pounds
Composite ranking: 88.67
t-71. Aidan Mizell, Boone (Orlando, FL)
Position: Wide receiver
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 180 pounds
Composite ranking: 89
t-71. Harris Sewell, Permian (Texas)
Position: Interior offensive line
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 300 pounds
Composite ranking: 89
73. Makari Vickers, Robert Monroe (Fla.)
Position: Safety
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 180 pounds
Composite ranking: 90
74. Dijon Johnson, Wharton (Tampa, Fla.)
Position: Safety
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 190 pounds
Composite ranking: 92
75. Tausili Akana, Skyridge (Lehi, Utah)
Position: EDGE
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 225 pounds
Composite ranking: 93
76. Yhonzae Pierre, Eufaula (Ala.)
Position: EDGE
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 220 pounds
Composite ranking: 94.67
77. Christian Gray, DeSmet (Mo.)
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 175 pounds
Composite rankings: 96.33
78. Tackett Curtis, Many (La.)
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 218 pounds
Composite ranking: 97
79. Malachi Coleman, Lincoln East (Neb.)
Position: Athlete
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 205 pounds
Composite ranking: 98.67
80. J'ven Williams, Wyomissing (Reading, Pa.)
Position: Offensive tackle
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 285 pounds
Composite ranking: 100.67
81. Ryan Niblett, Aldine Eisenhower (Houston, Texas)
Position: Wide receiver
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 170 pounds
Composite ranking: 102.33
82. Caleb Herring, Riverdale (Tenn.)
Position: Outside linebacker
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 210 pounds
Composite ranking: 103
83. Micah Bell, Kinkaid (Texas)
Position: Cornerback
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 165 pounds
Composite ranking: 103.67
84. Riley Williams, IMG Academy (Fla.)
Position: Tight end
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 240 pounds
Composite ranking: 106
85. Pearce Spurlin, South Walton (Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.)
Position: Tight end
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 220 pounds
Composite ranking: 108.33
86. Bai Jobe, Community Christian School (Norman, Okla.)
Position: EDGE
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 215 pounds
Composite ranking: 110.67
87. Rueben Bain, Miami Central (Fla.)
Position: Defensive line
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 250 pounds
Composite ranking: 115
88. Rodrick Pleasant, Junipero Serra (Gardena, Calif.)
Position: Cornerback
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 180 pounds
Composite ranking: 115.67
89. Jacobe Johnson, Mustang (Okla.)
Position: Athlete
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 183 pounds
Composite ranking: 116
90. Tony Rojas, Fairfax (Va.)
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 200 pounds
Composite ranking: 117.33
91. Keldric Faulk, Highland Home (Ala.)
Position: Defensive line
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 240 pounds
Composite ranking: 119.67
92. John Walker, Osceola (Kissimmee, Fla.)
Position: Defensive line
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 310 pounds
Composite ranking: 123
93. Tomarrion Parker, Central (Ala.)
Position: Defensive line
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 250 pounds
Composite ranking: 133.67
94. Samuel Omosigho, Crandall (Texas)
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 208 pounds
Composite ranking: 136.67
95. Calvin Simpson-Hunt, Waxahachie (Texas)
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 175 pounds
Composite ranking: 137
t-96. Miles McVay, East St. Louis (Ill.)
Position: Offensive tackle
Height: 6-foot-7
Weight: 336 pounds
Composite ranking: 148.33
t-96. Braylan Shelby, Friendswood (Texas)
Position: EDGE
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 235 pounds
Composite ranking: 148.33
98. Hunter Osborne, Hewitt Trussville (Ala.)
Position: Defensive end
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 255 pounds
Composite ranking: 157.33
99. Kaleb Jackson, Liberty Magnet (La.)
Position: Running back
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 200 pounds
Composite ranking: 168
100. Rico Flores, Folsom (Calif.)
Position: Wide receiver
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 190 pounds
Composite ranking: 187.33