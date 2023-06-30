2024 National Recruiting Rankings: Updated top 25 teams

The Georgia Bulldogs are dominating every angle of college football these days. Not only have they won the last two national championships, but they are also throttling the competition in the recruiting race.

After adding the No. 1 overall prospect in the class of 2024 – quarterback Dylan Raiola – Georgia has risen to the top spot in the national recruiting rankings for this cycle. But the rest of the pack has shifted a ton as the 2023 season nears, with Florida jumping Michigan at No. 3 and nearing Ohio State at No. 2.

As the recruiting cycle heads into July, here are the complete updated top 25 teams, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.