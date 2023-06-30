Sections

2024 National Recruiting Rankings: Updated top 25 teams

The Georgia Bulldogs are dominating every angle of college football these days. Not only have they won the last two national championships, but they are also throttling the competition in the recruiting race.

After adding the No. 1 overall prospect in the class of 2024 – quarterback Dylan Raiola – Georgia has risen to the top spot in the national recruiting rankings for this cycle. But the rest of the pack has shifted a ton as the 2023 season nears, with Florida jumping Michigan at No. 3 and nearing Ohio State at No. 2.

As the recruiting cycle heads into July, here are the complete updated top 25 teams, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

1. Georgia: 297.97 points

USAT

2. Ohio State: 267.89 points

Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

3. Florida: 266.11 points

Greg Biggins, 247Sports

4. Michigan: 263.63 points

Jadyn Davis

247Sports

5. Notre Dame: 255.02 points

[Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]

6. Penn State: 247.40 points

(Photo: Matthew O’Haren/USA TODAY Sports)

7. USC: 247.15 points

(Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

8. Oregon: 233.18 points

Ify Obidegwu

247Sports

9. LSU: 232.06 points

LSU Sports

10. Clemson: 228.85 points

(Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

11. Stanford: 227.24

John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

12. Tennessee: 219.77 points

@jakemerklinger

@jakemerklinger

13. Nebraska: 217.18 points

fSteven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

14. South Carolina: 215.92 points

247Sports

15. Texas A&M: 213.43 points

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

16. Minnesota: 207.65 points

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

17. North Carolina: 206.92 points

Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

18. Ole Miss: 202.42 points

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

19. Mississippi State: 202.08 points

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

20. Georgia Tech: 200.12 points

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

21. Purdue: 199.95 points

USAT

22. Pitt: 198.48 points

Ric'Darious Farmer

247Sports

23. Duke: 195.87 points

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

24. Rutgers: 195.58 points

USAT

25. Arkansas: 195.21 points

Andrew Hattersly, 247Sports

