22 in '22: The top running back recruits in the class of 2022

With National Signing Day and the 2021 recruiting cycle in the books, it’s time to get to know the next wave of elite high school football recruits.
The class of 2022 is loaded from top to bottom with stars at each position. In order to explore the depths of the class, USA Today High School sports is going position-by-position to spotlight the top-end prospects who are set to take their talents to the college ranks next year.
Let’s meet the top 2022 running back recruits in the class of 2022.
1
Emmanuel Henderson
High School: Geneva County (Ala.)
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 185 pounds
College: Undecided
2
Gavin Sawchuk
High School: Valor Christian (Colo.)
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 175 pounds
College: Undecided
3
Raleek Brown
High School: Mater Dei (Calif.)
Height: 5-foot-8
Weight: 185 pounds
College: Oklahoma
4
Jaydon Blue
High School: Klein Cain (Texas)
Height: 5-foot-11.5
Weight: 205 pounds
College: Texas
5
Le'veon Moss
High School: Istrouma Senior (La.)
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 190 pounds
College: Undecided
6
Jovantae Barnes
High School: Desert Pines (Nev.)
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 190 pounds
College: Undecided
7
Nicholas Singleton
High School: Governor Mifflin (Pa.)
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 210 pounds
College: Undecided
8
Kaytron Allen
High School: IMG Academy (Fla.)
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 206 pounds
College: Undecided
9
George Pettaway
High School: Nansemond-Suffolk Academy (Va.)
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 185 pounds
College: Undecided
10
Omarion Hampton
High School: Cleveland (N.C.)
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 215 pounds
College: Undecided
11
Trevor Etienne
High School: Jennings (La.)
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 200 pounds
College: Undecided
12
Tevin White
High School: North Stafford (Va.)
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 190 pounds
College: Undecided
13
Michael Allen
High School: J.H. Rose (N.C.)
Height: 5-foot-9
Weight: 203 pounds
College: Undecided
14
Tavorus Jones
High School: Burges (Texas)
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 180 pounds
College: Undecided
15
Gi'Bran Payne
High School: LaSalle (Ohio)
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 190 pounds
College: Undecided
16
Terrance Gibbs
High School: Winter Park (Fla.)
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 190 pounds
College: Undecided
17
Jordan James
High School: Oakland (Tenn.)
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 205 pounds
College: Undecided
18
Rayshon Luke
High School: St. John Bosco (Calif.)
Height: 5-foot-8
Weight: 160 pounds
College: Undecided
19
Jamarion Miller
High School: Tyler Legacy (Texas)
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 185 pounds
College: Undecided
20
TreVonte' Citizen
High School: Lake Charles College Prep (La.)
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 212 pounds
College: Undecided
21
Ramon Brown
High School: Manchester (Va.)
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 202 pounds
College: Undecided
22
Jadarian Price
High School: Denison (Texas)
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 180 pounds
College: Undecided