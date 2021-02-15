USA Today Sports

22 in '22: The top running back recruits in the class of 2022

Football

By February 15, 2021 7:30 am

With National Signing Day and the 2021 recruiting cycle in the books, it’s time to get to know the next wave of elite high school football recruits.

The class of 2022 is loaded from top to bottom with stars at each position. In order to explore the depths of the class, USA Today High School sports is going position-by-position to spotlight the top-end prospects who are set to take their talents to the college ranks next year.

Let’s meet the top 2022 running back recruits in the class of 2022.

1
Emmanuel Henderson

Photo: Jason Caldwell, 247Sports

High School: Geneva County (Ala.)

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 185 pounds

College: Undecided

2
Gavin Sawchuk

Photo: Andy Cross, 247Sports

High School: Valor Christian (Colo.)

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 175 pounds

College: Undecided

3
Raleek Brown

Photo: Mike Roach, 247Sports

High School: Mater Dei (Calif.)

Height: 5-foot-8

Weight: 185 pounds

College: Oklahoma

4
Jaydon Blue

Photo: Mike Roach, 247Sports

High School: Klein Cain (Texas)

Height: 5-foot-11.5

Weight: 205 pounds

College: Texas

5
Le'veon Moss

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Istrouma Senior (La.)

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 190 pounds

College: Undecided

6
Jovantae Barnes

Photo: Brandon Huffman, 247Sports

High School: Desert Pines (Nev.)

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 190 pounds

College: Undecided

7
Nicholas Singleton

Photo: Mark Brennan, 247Sports

High School: Governor Mifflin (Pa.)

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 210 pounds

College: Undecided

8
Kaytron Allen

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: IMG Academy (Fla.)

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 206 pounds

College: Undecided

9
George Pettaway

Photo: Don Callahan, 247Sports

High School: Nansemond-Suffolk Academy (Va.)

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 185 pounds

College: Undecided

10
Omarion Hampton

Photo: Michael Clark, 247Sports

High School: Cleveland (N.C.)

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 215 pounds

College: Undecided

11
Trevor Etienne

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Jennings (La.)

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 200 pounds

College: Undecided

12
Tevin White

Photo: 247Sports

High School: North Stafford (Va.)

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 190 pounds

College: Undecided

13
Michael Allen

Photo: 247Sports

High School: J.H. Rose (N.C.)

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 203 pounds

College: Undecided

14
Tavorus Jones

Photo: Mike Roach, 247Sports

High School: Burges (Texas)

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 180 pounds

College: Undecided

15
Gi'Bran Payne

Photo: Brice Marich, 247Sports

High School: LaSalle (Ohio)

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 190 pounds

College: Undecided

16
Terrance Gibbs

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: Winter Park (Fla.)

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 190 pounds

College: Undecided

17
Jordan James

Photo: Ryan Callahan, 247Sports

High School: Oakland (Tenn.)

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 205 pounds

College: Undecided

18
Rayshon Luke

Photo: Blair Angulo, 247Sports

High School: St. John Bosco (Calif.)

Height: 5-foot-8

Weight: 160 pounds

College: Undecided

19
Jamarion Miller

Photo: Nick Harris, 247Sports

High School: Tyler Legacy (Texas)

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 185 pounds

College: Undecided

20
TreVonte' Citizen

Photo: HUDL

High School: Lake Charles College Prep (La.)

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 212 pounds

College: Undecided

21
Ramon Brown

Photo: Steve Wiltfong, 247Sports

High School: Manchester (Va.)

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 202 pounds

College: Undecided

22
Jadarian Price

Photo: Mike Roach, 247Sports

High School: Denison (Texas)

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 180 pounds

College: Undecided

