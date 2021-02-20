22 in '22: The top wide receiver recruits in the class of 2022

With National Signing Day and the 2021 recruiting cycle in the books, it’s time to get to know the next wave of elite high school football recruits.
The class of 2022 is loaded from top to bottom with stars at each position. In order to explore the depths of the class, USA Today High School sports is going position-by-position to spotlight the top-end prospects who are set to take their talents to the college ranks next year.
Let’s meet the top 2022 wide receiver recruits in the class of 2022.
Read more of our 22 in ’22 series: Quarterback | Running Back
1
Caleb Burton
High School: Del Valle (Texas)
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 165 pounds
College: Ohio State
2
Tetairoa McMillan
High School: Servite (Calif.)
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 185 pounds
College: Undecided
3
Kevin Coleman
High School: St. Mary’s (Mo.)
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 175 pounds
College: Undecided
4
C.J. Williams
High School: Mater Dei (Calif.)
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 193 pounds
College: Undecided
5
Evan Stewart
High School: Liberty (Texas)
Height: 6-foot-
Weight: 175 pounds
College: Texas
6
Kaleb Brown
High School: St. Rita
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 177 pounds
College: Undecided
7
Talyn Shettron
High School: Santa Fe (Okla.)
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 185 pounds
College: Oklahoma
8
Shaleak Knotts
High School: Monroe (N.C.)
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 175 pounds
College: Undecided
9
Shazz Preston
High School: St. James (La.)
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 190 pounds
College: Undecided
10
Luther Burden
High School: Cardinal Ritter College Prep (Mo.)
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 194 pounds
College: Oklahoma
11
Tyler Morris
High School: Nazareth Academy (Ill.)
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 175 pounds
College: Undecided
12
Armani Winfield
High School: Lewisville (Texas)
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 180 pounds
College: Texas
13
Tobias Merriweather
High School: Union (Wash.)
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 185 pounds
College: Undecided
14
Mekhi Flowers
High School: Steelton-Highspire (Pa.)
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 190 pounds
College: Penn State
15
Jordan Hudson
High School: Garland (Texas)
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 180 pounds
College: Oklahoma
16
Darrius Clemons
High School: Westview (Ore.)
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 205 pounds
College: Undecided
17
Kaden Saunders
High School: Westerville South (Ohio)
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 172 pounds
College: Penn State
18
Kojo Antwi
High School: Lambert (Ga.)
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 185 pounds
College: Undecided
19
Tychaun Chapman
High School: Princess Anne (Va.)
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 160 pounds
College: North Carolina
20
Andre Greene Jr.
High School: St. Christopher’s School (Va.)
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 180 pounds
College: Undecided
21
Adam Randall
High School: Myrtle Beach (S.C.)
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 198 pounds
College: Clemson
22
Anthony Ivey
High School: Manheim Township (Pa.)
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 170 pounds
College: Penn State