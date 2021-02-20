USA Today Sports

22 in '22: The top wide receiver recruits in the class of 2022

Football

With National Signing Day and the 2021 recruiting cycle in the books, it’s time to get to know the next wave of elite high school football recruits.

The class of 2022 is loaded from top to bottom with stars at each position. In order to explore the depths of the class, USA Today High School sports is going position-by-position to spotlight the top-end prospects who are set to take their talents to the college ranks next year.

Let’s meet the top 2022 wide receiver recruits in the class of 2022.

Read more of our 22 in ’22 series: Quarterback | Running Back

1
Caleb Burton

High School: Del Valle (Texas)

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 165 pounds

College: Ohio State

2
Tetairoa McMillan

Photo: Greg Biggins, 247Sports

High School: Servite (Calif.)

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 185 pounds

College: Undecided

3
Kevin Coleman

Photo: Mike Roach, 247Sports

High School: St. Mary’s (Mo.)

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 175 pounds

College: Undecided

4
C.J. Williams

Photo: Shotgun Spratling, 247Sports

High School: Mater Dei (Calif.)

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 193 pounds

College: Undecided

5
Evan Stewart

Photo: Nick Harris, 247Sports

High School: Liberty (Texas)

Height: 6-foot-

Weight: 175 pounds

College: Texas

6
Kaleb Brown

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: St. Rita

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 177 pounds

College: Undecided

7
Talyn Shettron

Photo: Cody Nagel, 247Sports

High School: Santa Fe (Okla.)

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 185 pounds

College: Oklahoma

8
Shaleak Knotts

Photo: Jim Hawkins, 247Sports

High School: Monroe (N.C.)

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 175 pounds

College: Undecided

9
Shazz Preston

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: St. James (La.)

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 190 pounds

College: Undecided

10
Luther Burden

Photo via Twitter/@lutherburden3

High School: Cardinal Ritter College Prep (Mo.)

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 194 pounds

College: Oklahoma

11
Tyler Morris

Photo: Andrew Hattersley, 247Sports

High School: Nazareth Academy (Ill.)

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 175 pounds

College: Undecided

12
Armani Winfield

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: Lewisville (Texas)

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 180 pounds

College: Texas

13
Tobias Merriweather

Photo: Brandon Huffman, 247Sports

High School: Union (Wash.)

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 185 pounds

College: Undecided

14
Mekhi Flowers

Photo: Harvey Levine, 247Sports

High School: Steelton-Highspire (Pa.)

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 190 pounds

College: Penn State

15
Jordan Hudson

Photo: Collin Kennedy, 247Sports

High School: Garland (Texas)

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 180 pounds

College: Oklahoma

16
Darrius Clemons

Photo: Brandon Huffman, 247Sports

High School: Westview (Ore.)

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 205 pounds

College: Undecided

17
Kaden Saunders

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Westerville South (Ohio)

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 172 pounds

College: Penn State

18
Kojo Antwi

Photo via Twitter/@Kojo_Antwi2

High School: Lambert (Ga.)

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 185 pounds

College: Undecided

19
Tychaun Chapman

Photo: Don Callahan, 247Sports

High School: Princess Anne (Va.)

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 160 pounds

College: North Carolina

20
Andre Greene Jr.

Photo via Twitter/@NigelGreen2019

High School: St. Christopher’s School (Va.)

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 180 pounds

College: Undecided

21
Adam Randall

Photo: Don Callahan, 247Sports

High School: Myrtle Beach (S.C.)

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 198 pounds

College: Clemson

22
Anthony Ivey

Photo: Ed O’Brien, 247Sports

High School: Manheim Township (Pa.)

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 170 pounds

College: Penn State

, , , , Football, Recruiting

