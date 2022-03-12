23 in '23: The top edges in the class of 2023

23 in '23: The top edges in the class of 2023

March 12, 2022

With National Signing Day and the 2022 recruiting cycle in the books, it’s time to get to know the next wave of elite high school football recruits.

The class of 2023 is loaded from top to bottom with stars at each position. In order to explore the depths of the class, USA Today High School sports is going position-by-position to spotlight the top-end prospects who are set to take their talents to the college ranks next year.

Let’s meet the top 23 edges in the class of 2023.

1
Keon Keeley

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Berkeley Prep (Fla.)

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 240 pounds

College Commitment: Notre Dame

2
Matayo Uiagalelei

Photo: Greg Biggins, 247Sports

High School: St. John Bosco (Calif.)

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 255 pounds

3
Chandavian Bradley

Photo: Parker Thune, 247Sports

High School: Platte County (Mo.)

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 210 pounds

4
Jaquavious Russaw

Photo: Jason Caldwell, 247Sports

High School: Carver (Ala.)

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 230 pounds

5
Tausili Akana

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: Skyridge (Utah)

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 225 pounds

6
Caleb Herring

Photo: Ryan Callahan, 247Sports

High School: Riverdale (Tenn.)

Height: 6-foot-5.5

Weight: 205 pounds

7
Gabriel Harris

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: Valdosta (Ga.)

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 237 pounds

8
Ta'Mere Robinson

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Brashear (Pa.)

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 210 pounds

9
Desmond Umeozulu

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Charles Herbert Flowers (Md.)

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 220 pounds

10
Isaiah Crawford

Photo: Twitter

High School: Post (Texas)

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 210 pounds

College Commitment: Texas Tech

11
Rico Walker

Photo: Don Callahan, 247Sports

High School: Hickory (N.C.)

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 233 pounds

12
Bai Jobe

Photo: Brian Perroni, 247Sports

High School: Community Christian School (Okla.)

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 215 pounds

13
Cameron Lenhardt

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: IMG Academy (Fla.)

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 240 pounds

14
Lamont Green Jr.

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: Gulliver Prep (Fla.)

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 215 pounds

College Commitment: Florida State

15
Dylan Gooden

Photo: Brian Dohn, 247Sports

High School: Our Lady Good Counsel (Md.)

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 204 pounds

16
David Ojiegbe

Photo: Brian Dohn, 247Sports

High School: St. John’s (Washington D.C.)

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 235 pounds

17
Joshua Mickens

Photo: Steve Wiltfong, 247Sports

High School: Lawrence Central (Ind.)

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 225 pounds

18
Hunter Clegg

Photo: Blair Angulo, 247Sports

High School: American Fork (Utah)

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 235 pounds

19
Neeo Avery

Photo: Mark Brennan, 247Sports

High School: Our Lady Good Counsel (Md.)

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 230 pounds

College Commitment: Penn State

20
Daniel Harris

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: Palm Bay Senior (Fla.)

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 180 pounds

21
Princewill Umanmielen

Photo: Brian Perroni, 247Sports

High School: Manor (Texas)

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 215 pounds

22
Jaybron Harvey

Photo: Don Callahan, 247Sports

High School: Southern (N.C.)

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 215 pounds

