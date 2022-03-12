23 in '23: The top edges in the class of 2023

With National Signing Day and the 2022 recruiting cycle in the books, it’s time to get to know the next wave of elite high school football recruits.
The class of 2023 is loaded from top to bottom with stars at each position. In order to explore the depths of the class, USA Today High School sports is going position-by-position to spotlight the top-end prospects who are set to take their talents to the college ranks next year.
Let’s meet the top 23 edges in the class of 2023.
Read more of our 23 in ’23 series: Quarterback | Running Back | Wide Receiver | Tight End | Offensive Linemen
1
Keon Keeley
High School: Berkeley Prep (Fla.)
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 240 pounds
College Commitment: Notre Dame
2
Matayo Uiagalelei
High School: St. John Bosco (Calif.)
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 255 pounds
3
Chandavian Bradley
High School: Platte County (Mo.)
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 210 pounds
4
Jaquavious Russaw
High School: Carver (Ala.)
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 230 pounds
5
Tausili Akana
High School: Skyridge (Utah)
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 225 pounds
6
Caleb Herring
High School: Riverdale (Tenn.)
Height: 6-foot-5.5
Weight: 205 pounds
7
Gabriel Harris
High School: Valdosta (Ga.)
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 237 pounds
8
Ta'Mere Robinson
High School: Brashear (Pa.)
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 210 pounds
9
Desmond Umeozulu
High School: Charles Herbert Flowers (Md.)
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 220 pounds
10
Isaiah Crawford
High School: Post (Texas)
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 210 pounds
College Commitment: Texas Tech
11
Rico Walker
High School: Hickory (N.C.)
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 233 pounds
12
Bai Jobe
High School: Community Christian School (Okla.)
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 215 pounds
13
Cameron Lenhardt
High School: IMG Academy (Fla.)
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 240 pounds
14
Lamont Green Jr.
High School: Gulliver Prep (Fla.)
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 215 pounds
College Commitment: Florida State
15
Dylan Gooden
High School: Our Lady Good Counsel (Md.)
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 204 pounds
16
David Ojiegbe
High School: St. John’s (Washington D.C.)
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 235 pounds
17
Joshua Mickens
High School: Lawrence Central (Ind.)
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 225 pounds
18
Hunter Clegg
High School: American Fork (Utah)
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 235 pounds
19
Neeo Avery
High School: Our Lady Good Counsel (Md.)
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 230 pounds
College Commitment: Penn State
20
Daniel Harris
High School: Palm Bay Senior (Fla.)
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 180 pounds
21
Princewill Umanmielen
High School: Manor (Texas)
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 215 pounds
22
Jaybron Harvey
High School: Southern (N.C.)
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 215 pounds