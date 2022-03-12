23 in '23: The top edges in the class of 2023

With National Signing Day and the 2022 recruiting cycle in the books, it’s time to get to know the next wave of elite high school football recruits.

The class of 2023 is loaded from top to bottom with stars at each position. In order to explore the depths of the class, USA Today High School sports is going position-by-position to spotlight the top-end prospects who are set to take their talents to the college ranks next year.

Let’s meet the top 23 edges in the class of 2023.

Read more of our 23 in ’23 series: Quarterback | Running Back | Wide Receiver | Tight End | Offensive Linemen

1 Keon Keeley High School: Berkeley Prep (Fla.) Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 240 pounds College Commitment: Notre Dame Related 2 Matayo Uiagalelei High School: St. John Bosco (Calif.) Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 255 pounds Related 3 Chandavian Bradley High School: Platte County (Mo.) Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 210 pounds Related 4 Jaquavious Russaw High School: Carver (Ala.) Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 230 pounds Related 5 Tausili Akana High School: Skyridge (Utah) Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 225 pounds Related 6 Caleb Herring High School: Riverdale (Tenn.) Height: 6-foot-5.5 Weight: 205 pounds Related 7 Gabriel Harris High School: Valdosta (Ga.) Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 237 pounds Related 8 Ta'Mere Robinson High School: Brashear (Pa.) Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 210 pounds Related 9 Desmond Umeozulu High School: Charles Herbert Flowers (Md.) Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 220 pounds Related 10 Isaiah Crawford High School: Post (Texas) Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 210 pounds College Commitment: Texas Tech Related 11 Rico Walker High School: Hickory (N.C.) Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 233 pounds Related 12 Bai Jobe High School: Community Christian School (Okla.) Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 215 pounds Related 13 Cameron Lenhardt High School: IMG Academy (Fla.) Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 240 pounds Related 14 Lamont Green Jr. High School: Gulliver Prep (Fla.) Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 215 pounds College Commitment: Florida State Related 15 Dylan Gooden High School: Our Lady Good Counsel (Md.) Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 204 pounds Related 16 David Ojiegbe High School: St. John’s (Washington D.C.) Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 235 pounds Related 17 Joshua Mickens High School: Lawrence Central (Ind.) Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 225 pounds Related 18 Hunter Clegg High School: American Fork (Utah) Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 235 pounds Related 19 Neeo Avery High School: Our Lady Good Counsel (Md.) Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 230 pounds College Commitment: Penn State Related 20 Daniel Harris High School: Palm Bay Senior (Fla.) Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 180 pounds Related 21 Princewill Umanmielen High School: Manor (Texas) Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 215 pounds Related 22 Jaybron Harvey High School: Southern (N.C.) Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 215 pounds Related