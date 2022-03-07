23 in '23: The top offensive linemen in the class of 2023

Recruiting

By March 7, 2022 7:00 am

With National Signing Day and the 2022 recruiting cycle in the books, it’s time to get to know the next wave of elite high school football recruits.

The class of 2023 is loaded from top to bottom with stars at each position. In order to explore the depths of the class, USA Today High School sports is going position-by-position to spotlight the top-end prospects who are set to take their talents to the college ranks next year.

Let’s meet the top 23 offensive linemen in the class of 2023.

1
OT Kadyn Proctor

Photo: Sean Bock, 247Sports

High School: Southeast Polk (Iowa)

Height: 6-foot-7

Weight: 330 pounds

2
OT Francis Mauigoa

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: IMG Academy (Fla.)

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 325 pounds

3
OT Samson Okunlola

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: Thayer Academy (Mass.)

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 295 pounds

4
IOL Alex Birchmeier

Photo: Don Callahan, 247Sports

High School: Broad Run (Va.)

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 275 pounds

College Commitment: Penn State

5
OT Luke Montgomery

Photo: Mark Brennan, 247Sports

High School: Findlay (Ohio)

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 270 pounds

College Commitment: Ohio State

6
OT Bo Hughley

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Langston Hughes (Ga.)

Height: 6-foot-7

Weight: 290 pounds

College Commitment: Georgia

7
OT Chase Bisontis

Photo: Brian Dohn, 247Sports

High School: Don Bosco Prep (N.J.)

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 290 pounds

8
OT Cayden Green

Photo: Parker Thune, 247Sports

High School: Lee’s Summit North (Mo.)

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 310 pounds

9
OT Charles Jagusah

Photo: Sean Bock, 247Sports

High School: Alleman (Ill.)

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 308 pounds

10
IOL Harris Sewell

Photo: Nick Harris, 247Sports

High School: Permian (Texas)

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 290 pounds

11
OT Monroe Freeling

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: Oceanside Collegiate Academy (S.C.)

Height: 6-foot-7

Weight: 283 pounds

12
IOL Madden Sanker

Photo: Gene Swindoll, 247Sports

High School: South Paulding (Ga.)

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 305 pounds

13
OT Zechariah Owens

Photo: Hale McGranahan, 247Sports

High School: Eagle’s Landing Christian (Ga.)

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 345 pounds

14
OT J'ven Williams

Photo via J’Ven Williams’ Twitter

High School: Wyomissing (Pa.)

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 285 pounds

College Commitment: Penn State

15
OT Spencer Fano

Photo: Blair Angulo, 247Sports

High School: Timpview (Utah)

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 240 pounds

16
IOL TJ Shanahan

Photo: Andrew Hattersley, 247Sports

High School: Westlake (Texas)

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 325 pounds

17
IOL Markis Deal

Photo: Andrew Hattersley, 247Sports

High School: Naaman Forest (Texas)

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 290 pounds

18
OT Miles McVay

Photo: 247Sports

High School: East St. Louis (Ill.)

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 358 pounds

19
OT Olaus Alinen

Photo: Brian Dohn, 247Sports

High School: Loomis Chaffee School (Conn.)

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 315 pounds

20
IOL Joshua Padilla

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Wayne (Ohio)

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 265 pounds

College Commitment: Ohio State

21
OT Zalance Heard

High School: Neville (La.)

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 300 pounds

22
OT Isaiah Robinson

Photo: Andrew Hattersley, 247Sports

High School: Lamar (Texas)

Height: 6-foot-7

Weight: 280 pounds

23
IOL Iapani Laloulu

High School: St. Louis (Hawaii)

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 235 pounds

