23 in '23: The top offensive linemen in the class of 2023

With National Signing Day and the 2022 recruiting cycle in the books, it’s time to get to know the next wave of elite high school football recruits.
The class of 2023 is loaded from top to bottom with stars at each position. In order to explore the depths of the class, USA Today High School sports is going position-by-position to spotlight the top-end prospects who are set to take their talents to the college ranks next year.
Let’s meet the top 23 offensive linemen in the class of 2023.
1
OT Kadyn Proctor
High School: Southeast Polk (Iowa)
Height: 6-foot-7
Weight: 330 pounds
2
OT Francis Mauigoa
High School: IMG Academy (Fla.)
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 325 pounds
3
OT Samson Okunlola
High School: Thayer Academy (Mass.)
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 295 pounds
4
IOL Alex Birchmeier
High School: Broad Run (Va.)
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 275 pounds
College Commitment: Penn State
5
OT Luke Montgomery
High School: Findlay (Ohio)
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 270 pounds
College Commitment: Ohio State
6
OT Bo Hughley
High School: Langston Hughes (Ga.)
Height: 6-foot-7
Weight: 290 pounds
College Commitment: Georgia
7
OT Chase Bisontis
High School: Don Bosco Prep (N.J.)
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 290 pounds
8
OT Cayden Green
High School: Lee’s Summit North (Mo.)
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 310 pounds
9
OT Charles Jagusah
High School: Alleman (Ill.)
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 308 pounds
10
IOL Harris Sewell
High School: Permian (Texas)
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 290 pounds
11
OT Monroe Freeling
High School: Oceanside Collegiate Academy (S.C.)
Height: 6-foot-7
Weight: 283 pounds
12
IOL Madden Sanker
High School: South Paulding (Ga.)
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 305 pounds
13
OT Zechariah Owens
High School: Eagle’s Landing Christian (Ga.)
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 345 pounds
14
OT J'ven Williams
High School: Wyomissing (Pa.)
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 285 pounds
College Commitment: Penn State
15
OT Spencer Fano
High School: Timpview (Utah)
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 240 pounds
16
IOL TJ Shanahan
High School: Westlake (Texas)
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 325 pounds
17
IOL Markis Deal
High School: Naaman Forest (Texas)
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 290 pounds
18
OT Miles McVay
High School: East St. Louis (Ill.)
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 358 pounds
19
OT Olaus Alinen
High School: Loomis Chaffee School (Conn.)
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 315 pounds
20
IOL Joshua Padilla
High School: Wayne (Ohio)
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 265 pounds
College Commitment: Ohio State
21
OT Zalance Heard
High School: Neville (La.)
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 300 pounds
22
OT Isaiah Robinson
High School: Lamar (Texas)
Height: 6-foot-7
Weight: 280 pounds
23
IOL Iapani Laloulu
High School: St. Louis (Hawaii)
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 235 pounds