23 in '23: The top offensive linemen in the class of 2023

With National Signing Day and the 2022 recruiting cycle in the books, it’s time to get to know the next wave of elite high school football recruits.

The class of 2023 is loaded from top to bottom with stars at each position. In order to explore the depths of the class, USA Today High School sports is going position-by-position to spotlight the top-end prospects who are set to take their talents to the college ranks next year.

Let’s meet the top 23 offensive linemen in the class of 2023.

Read more of our 23 in ’23 series: Quarterback | Running Back | Wide Receiver | Tight End

1 OT Kadyn Proctor High School: Southeast Polk (Iowa) Height: 6-foot-7 Weight: 330 pounds 2 OT Francis Mauigoa High School: IMG Academy (Fla.) Height: 6-foot-6 Weight: 325 pounds 3 OT Samson Okunlola High School: Thayer Academy (Mass.) Height: 6-foot-6 Weight: 295 pounds 4 IOL Alex Birchmeier High School: Broad Run (Va.) Height: 6-foot-6 Weight: 275 pounds College Commitment: Penn State 5 OT Luke Montgomery High School: Findlay (Ohio) Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 270 pounds College Commitment: Ohio State 6 OT Bo Hughley High School: Langston Hughes (Ga.) Height: 6-foot-7 Weight: 290 pounds College Commitment: Georgia 7 OT Chase Bisontis High School: Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 290 pounds 8 OT Cayden Green High School: Lee's Summit North (Mo.) Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 310 pounds 9 OT Charles Jagusah High School: Alleman (Ill.) Height: 6-foot-6 Weight: 308 pounds 10 IOL Harris Sewell High School: Permian (Texas) Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 290 pounds 11 OT Monroe Freeling High School: Oceanside Collegiate Academy (S.C.) Height: 6-foot-7 Weight: 283 pounds 12 IOL Madden Sanker High School: South Paulding (Ga.) Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 305 pounds 13 OT Zechariah Owens High School: Eagle's Landing Christian (Ga.) Height: 6-foot-6 Weight: 345 pounds 14 OT J'ven Williams High School: Wyomissing (Pa.) Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 285 pounds College Commitment: Penn State 15 OT Spencer Fano High School: Timpview (Utah) Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 240 pounds 16 IOL TJ Shanahan High School: Westlake (Texas) Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 325 pounds 17 IOL Markis Deal High School: Naaman Forest (Texas) Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 290 pounds 18 OT Miles McVay High School: East St. Louis (Ill.) Height: 6-foot-6 Weight: 358 pounds 19 OT Olaus Alinen High School: Loomis Chaffee School (Conn.) Height: 6-foot-6 Weight: 315 pounds 20 IOL Joshua Padilla High School: Wayne (Ohio) Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 265 pounds College Commitment: Ohio State 21 OT Zalance Heard High School: Neville (La.) Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 300 pounds 22 OT Isaiah Robinson High School: Lamar (Texas) Height: 6-foot-7 Weight: 280 pounds 23 IOL Iapani Laloulu High School: St. Louis (Hawaii) Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 235 pounds