23 in '23: The top running back recruits in the class of 2023

With National Signing Day and the 2022 recruiting cycle in the books, it’s time to get to know the next wave of elite high school football recruits.
The class of 2023 is loaded from top to bottom with stars at each position. In order to explore the depths of the class, USA Today High School sports is going position-by-position to spotlight the top-end prospects who are set to take their talents to the college ranks next year.
Let’s meet the top 23 running back recruits in the class of 2023.
Read more of our 23 in ’23 series: Quarterback
1
Richard Young
High School: Lehigh Senior (Fla.)
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 200 pounds
2
Rueben Owens
High School: El Campo (Texas)
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 190 pounds
3
Justice Haynes
High School: Blessed Trinity Catholic (Ga.)
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 200 pounds
4
Cedric Baxter Jr.
High School: Edgewater (Fla.)
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 215 pounds
5
Samuel Singleton
High School: Fleming Park (Fla.)
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 180 pounds
6
Treyaun Webb
High School: Trinity Christian Academy (Fla.)
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 205 pounds
7
Mark Fletcher
High School: American Heritage (Fla.)
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 225 pounds
8
John Randle Jr.
High School: Heights (Kan.)
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 180 pounds
9
Trey Holly
High School: Union Parish (La.)
Height: 5-foot-8
Weight: 180 pounds
10
Tre Wisner
High School: Connally (Texas)
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 180 pounds
11
Kaleb Jackson
High School: Liberty Magnet (La.)
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 200 pounds
12
Quinten Joyner
High School: Manor (Texas)
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 190 pounds
13
Kendrick Reescano
High School: New Caney (Texas)
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 190 pounds
College Commitment: Michigan State
14
Jayden Limar
High School: Lake Stevens (Wash.)
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 190 pounds
15
Marquese Williams
High School: Bishop McDevitt (Pa.)
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 185 pounds
16
Javin Simpkins
High School: Norland (Fla.)
Height: 5-foot-9
Weight: 175 pounds
17
Cole Cabana
High School: Dexter (Mich.)
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 180 pounds
College Commitment: Michigan
18
Sedrick Irvin Jr.
High School: Columbus (Fla.)
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 190 pounds
College Commitment: Notre Dame
19
Jeremiah Cobb
High School: Montgomery Catholic Preparatory (Ala.)
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 180 pounds
20
Daylan Smothers
High School: Julius L. Chambers (N.C.)
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 182 pounds
21
Ike Daniels
High School: Mountain View (Va.)
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 185 pounds
22
A'Marion Peterson
High School: Hirschi (Texas)
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 200 pounds
23
Roderick Robinson II
High School: Lincoln (Calif.)
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 230 pounds