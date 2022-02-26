23 in '23: The top running back recruits in the class of 2023

With National Signing Day and the 2022 recruiting cycle in the books, it’s time to get to know the next wave of elite high school football recruits.

The class of 2023 is loaded from top to bottom with stars at each position. In order to explore the depths of the class, USA Today High School sports is going position-by-position to spotlight the top-end prospects who are set to take their talents to the college ranks next year.

Let’s meet the top 23 running back recruits in the class of 2023.

1
Richard Young

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: Lehigh Senior (Fla.)

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 200 pounds

2
Rueben Owens

Photo: Nick Harris, 247Sports

High School: El Campo (Texas)

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 190 pounds

3
Justice Haynes

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Blessed Trinity Catholic (Ga.)

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 200 pounds

4
Cedric Baxter Jr.

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: Edgewater (Fla.)

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 215 pounds

5
Samuel Singleton

Photo: Samuel Singleton’s Twitter

High School: Fleming Park (Fla.)

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 180 pounds

6
Treyaun Webb

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: Trinity Christian Academy (Fla.)

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 205 pounds

7
Mark Fletcher

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: American Heritage (Fla.)

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 225 pounds

8
John Randle Jr.

Photo: Nathan Alspaw, 247Sports

High School: Heights (Kan.)

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 180 pounds

9
Trey Holly

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: Union Parish (La.)

Height: 5-foot-8

Weight: 180 pounds

10
Tre Wisner

Photo: Collin Kennedy, 247Sports

High School: Connally (Texas)

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 180 pounds

11
Kaleb Jackson

Photo: Brian Perroni, 247Sports

High School: Liberty Magnet (La.)

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 200 pounds

12
Quinten Joyner

Photo: Brian Perroni, 247Sports

High School: Manor (Texas)

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 190 pounds

13
Kendrick Reescano

Photo: Brian Perroni, 247Sports

High School: New Caney (Texas)

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 190 pounds

College Commitment: Michigan State

14
Jayden Limar

Photo: Brandon Huffman, 247Sports

High School: Lake Stevens (Wash.)

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 190 pounds

15
Marquese Williams

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Bishop McDevitt (Pa.)

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 185 pounds

16
Javin Simpkins

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: Norland (Fla.)

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 175 pounds

17
Cole Cabana

Photo: Allen Trieu, 247Sports

High School: Dexter (Mich.)

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 180 pounds

College Commitment: Michigan

18
Sedrick Irvin Jr.

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: Columbus (Fla.)

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 190 pounds

College Commitment: Notre Dame

19
Jeremiah Cobb

Photo: Zach Blostein, 247Sports

High School: Montgomery Catholic Preparatory (Ala.)

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 180 pounds

20
Daylan Smothers

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: Julius L. Chambers (N.C.)

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 182 pounds

21
Ike Daniels

Photo: Jared Bun, 247Sports

High School: Mountain View (Va.)

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 185 pounds

22
A'Marion Peterson

Photo via Twitter/@simplycoachO

High School: Hirschi (Texas)

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 200 pounds

23
Roderick Robinson II

Photo: Brandon Huffman, 247Sports

High School: Lincoln (Calif.)

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 230 pounds

