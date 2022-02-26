23 in '23: The top running back recruits in the class of 2023

With National Signing Day and the 2022 recruiting cycle in the books, it’s time to get to know the next wave of elite high school football recruits.

The class of 2023 is loaded from top to bottom with stars at each position. In order to explore the depths of the class, USA Today High School sports is going position-by-position to spotlight the top-end prospects who are set to take their talents to the college ranks next year.

Let’s meet the top 23 running back recruits in the class of 2023.

1 Richard Young High School: Lehigh Senior (Fla.) Height: 5-foot-11 Weight: 200 pounds 2 Rueben Owens High School: El Campo (Texas) Height: 5-foot-11 Weight: 190 pounds 3 Justice Haynes High School: Blessed Trinity Catholic (Ga.) Height: 5-foot-10 Weight: 200 pounds 4 Cedric Baxter Jr. High School: Edgewater (Fla.) Height: 6-foot-1 Weight: 215 pounds 5 Samuel Singleton High School: Fleming Park (Fla.) Height: 5-foot-11 Weight: 180 pounds 6 Treyaun Webb High School: Trinity Christian Academy (Fla.) Height: 6-foot-1 Weight: 205 pounds 7 Mark Fletcher High School: American Heritage (Fla.) Height: 6-foot-1 Weight: 225 pounds 8 John Randle Jr. High School: Heights (Kan.) Height: 6-foot Weight: 180 pounds 9 Trey Holly High School: Union Parish (La.) Height: 5-foot-8 Weight: 180 pounds 10 Tre Wisner High School: Connally (Texas) Height: 5-foot-11 Weight: 180 pounds 11 Kaleb Jackson High School: Liberty Magnet (La.) Height: 5-foot-10 Weight: 200 pounds 12 Quinten Joyner High School: Manor (Texas) Height: 5-foot-10 Weight: 190 pounds 13 Kendrick Reescano High School: New Caney (Texas) Height: 5-foot-11 Weight: 190 pounds College Commitment: Michigan State 14 Jayden Limar High School: Lake Stevens (Wash.) Height: 5-foot-11 Weight: 190 pounds 15 Marquese Williams High School: Bishop McDevitt (Pa.) Height: 5-foot-10 Weight: 185 pounds 16 Javin Simpkins High School: Norland (Fla.) Height: 5-foot-9 Weight: 175 pounds 17 Cole Cabana High School: Dexter (Mich.) Height: 6-foot Weight: 180 pounds College Commitment: Michigan 18 Sedrick Irvin Jr. High School: Columbus (Fla.) Height: 5-foot-10 Weight: 190 pounds College Commitment: Notre Dame 19 Jeremiah Cobb High School: Montgomery Catholic Preparatory (Ala.) Height: 5-foot-11 Weight: 180 pounds 20 Daylan Smothers High School: Julius L. Chambers (N.C.) Height: 5-foot-11 Weight: 182 pounds 21 Ike Daniels High School: Mountain View (Va.) Height: 5-foot-10 Weight: 185 pounds 22 A'Marion Peterson High School: Hirschi (Texas) Height: 6-foot Weight: 200 pounds 23 Roderick Robinson II High School: Lincoln (Calif.) Height: 6-foot-1 Weight: 230 pounds