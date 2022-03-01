23 in '23: The top tight end recruits in the class of 2023

Photo: Brandon Huffman, 247Sports

Recruiting

By March 1, 2022 7:26 am

With National Signing Day and the 2022 recruiting cycle in the books, it’s time to get to know the next wave of elite high school football recruits.

The class of 2023 is loaded from top to bottom with stars at each position. In order to explore the depths of the class, USA Today High School sports is going position-by-position to spotlight the top-end prospects who are set to take their talents to the college ranks next year.

Let's meet the top 23 tight end recruits in the class of 2023.

Read more of our 23 in ’23 series: Quarterback | Running Back | Wide Receiver

1
Duce Robinson

Photo: Brandon Huffman, 247Sports

High School: Pinnacle (Ariz.)

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 225 pounds

2
Luke Hasz

Photo: Tim Verghese, 247Sports

High School: Bixby (Okla.)

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 220 pounds

College Commitment: Arkansas

3
Pearce Spurlin

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: South Walton (Fla.)

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 220 pounds

College Commitment: Georgia

4
Walker Lyons

Photo: Brandon Huffman, 247Sports

High School: Folsom (Calif.)

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 230 pounds

5
Mac Markway

Photo: Steve Wiltfong, 247Sports

High School: DeSmet Jesuit (Mo.)

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 250 pounds

6
Riley Williams

Photo: Brandon Huffman, 247Sports

High School: Central Catholic (Ore.)

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 230 pounds

7
Ty Lockwood

Photo: Brandon Huffman, 247Sports

High School: Independence (Tenn.)

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 225 pounds

College Commitment: Ohio State

8
Ethan Davis

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: Collins Hill (Ga.)

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 221 pounds

College Commitment: Tennessee

9
Shamar Easter

Photo via Twitter/@easter_shamar

High School: Ashdown (Ark.)

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 225 pounds

College Commitment: Arkansas

10
Jelani Thurman

Photo: Jason Caldwell, 247Sports

High School: Langston Hughes (Ga.)

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 230 pounds

11
Cooper Flanagan

Photo: Brandon Huffman, 247Sports

High School: De La Salle (Calif.)

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 228 pounds

College Commitment: Notre Dame

12
Brett Norfleet

Photo via Twitter/@brettnorfleet15

High School: Francis Howell (Mo.)

Height: 6-foot-7

Weight: 220 pounds

College Commitment: Missouri

13
Lawson Luckie

Photo: Gaby Urrutia, 247Sports

High School: Norcross (Ga.)

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 225 pounds

College Commitment: Georgia

14
Jackson Bowers

Photo: Blair Angulo, 247Sports

High School: Mountain View (Ariz.)

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 225 pounds

15
Jaden Platt

Photo: Andrew Hattersley, 247Sports

High School: Eaton (Texas)

Height: 6-foot-4.5

Weight: 235 pounds

College Commitment: Stanford

16
Jaden Hamm

Photo: Ryan Wallace, 247Sports

High School: Eudora (Kan.)

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 225 pounds

College Commitment: Arkansas

17
Javonte Vereen

Photo: Don Callahan, 247Sports

High School: Havelock (N.C.)

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 205 pounds

18
Brennan Parachek

Photo: Allen Trieu, 247Sports

High School: Dexter (Mich.)

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 235 pounds

College Commitment: Michigan State

19
Andrew Rappleyea

Photo: HUDL

High School: Milton Academy (Mass.)

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 235 pounds

College Commitment: Michigan

20
Adam Moore

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: Booker T. Washington (Fla.)

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 220 pounds

21
Randy Pittman

Photo: Zach Blostein, 247Sports

High School: A. Crawford Mosley (Fla.)

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 230 pounds

College Commitment: Florida State

22
Khamari Anderson

Photo: Allen Trieu, 247Sports

High School: Cass Technical (Mich.)

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 225 pounds

College Commitment: Cincinnati

23
Deakon Tonielli

Photo: Ryan Callahan, 247Sports

High School: Oswego (Ill.)

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 215 pounds

