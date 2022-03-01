23 in '23: The top tight end recruits in the class of 2023

With National Signing Day and the 2022 recruiting cycle in the books, it’s time to get to know the next wave of elite high school football recruits.
The class of 2023 is loaded from top to bottom with stars at each position. In order to explore the depths of the class, USA Today High School sports is going position-by-position to spotlight the top-end prospects who are set to take their talents to the college ranks next year.
Let’s meet the top 23 running back recruits in the class of 2023.
1
Duce Robinson
High School: Pinnacle (Ariz.)
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 225 pounds
2
Luke Hasz
High School: Bixby (Okla.)
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 220 pounds
College Commitment: Arkansas
3
Pearce Spurlin
High School: South Walton (Fla.)
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 220 pounds
College Commitment: Georgia
4
Walker Lyons
High School: Folsom (Calif.)
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 230 pounds
5
Mac Markway
High School: DeSmet Jesuit (Mo.)
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 250 pounds
6
Riley Williams
High School: Central Catholic (Ore.)
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 230 pounds
7
Ty Lockwood
High School: Independence (Tenn.)
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 225 pounds
College Commitment: Ohio State
8
Ethan Davis
High School: Collins Hill (Ga.)
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 221 pounds
College Commitment: Tennessee
9
Shamar Easter
High School: Ashdown (Ark.)
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 225 pounds
College Commitment: Arkansas
10
Jelani Thurman
High School: Langston Hughes (Ga.)
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 230 pounds
11
Cooper Flanagan
High School: De La Salle (Calif.)
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 228 pounds
College Commitment: Notre Dame
12
Brett Norfleet
High School: Francis Howell (Mo.)
Height: 6-foot-7
Weight: 220 pounds
College Commitment: Missouri
13
Lawson Luckie
High School: Norcross (Ga.)
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 225 pounds
College Commitment: Georgia
14
Jackson Bowers
High School: Mountain View (Ariz.)
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 225 pounds
15
Jaden Platt
High School: Eaton (Texas)
Height: 6-foot-4.5
Weight: 235 pounds
College Commitment: Stanford
16
Jaden Hamm
High School: Eudora (Kan.)
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 225 pounds
College Commitment: Arkansas
17
Javonte Vereen
High School: Havelock (N.C.)
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 205 pounds
18
Brennan Parachek
High School: Dexter (Mich.)
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 235 pounds
College Commitment: Michigan State
19
Andrew Rappleyea
High School: Milton Academy (Mass.)
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 235 pounds
College Commitment: Michigan
20
Adam Moore
High School: Booker T. Washington (Fla.)
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 220 pounds
21
Randy Pittman
High School: A. Crawford Mosley (Fla.)
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 230 pounds
College Commitment: Florida State
22
Khamari Anderson
High School: Cass Technical (Mich.)
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 225 pounds
College Commitment: Cincinnati
23
Deakon Tonielli
High School: Oswego (Ill.)
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 215 pounds