23 in '23: The top tight end recruits in the class of 2023

With National Signing Day and the 2022 recruiting cycle in the books, it’s time to get to know the next wave of elite high school football recruits.

The class of 2023 is loaded from top to bottom with stars at each position. In order to explore the depths of the class, USA Today High School sports is going position-by-position to spotlight the top-end prospects who are set to take their talents to the college ranks next year.

Let’s meet the top 23 running back recruits in the class of 2023.

1 Duce Robinson High School: Pinnacle (Ariz.) Height: 6-foot-6 Weight: 225 pounds
2 Luke Hasz High School: Bixby (Okla.) Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 220 pounds College Commitment: Arkansas
3 Pearce Spurlin High School: South Walton (Fla.) Height: 6-foot-6 Weight: 220 pounds College Commitment: Georgia
4 Walker Lyons High School: Folsom (Calif.) Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 230 pounds
5 Mac Markway High School: DeSmet Jesuit (Mo.) Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 250 pounds
6 Riley Williams High School: Central Catholic (Ore.) Height: 6-foot-6 Weight: 230 pounds
7 Ty Lockwood High School: Independence (Tenn.) Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 225 pounds College Commitment: Ohio State
8 Ethan Davis High School: Collins Hill (Ga.) Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 221 pounds College Commitment: Tennessee
9 Shamar Easter High School: Ashdown (Ark.) Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 225 pounds College Commitment: Arkansas
10 Jelani Thurman High School: Langston Hughes (Ga.) Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 230 pounds
11 Cooper Flanagan High School: De La Salle (Calif.) Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 228 pounds College Commitment: Notre Dame
12 Brett Norfleet High School: Francis Howell (Mo.) Height: 6-foot-7 Weight: 220 pounds College Commitment: Missouri
13 Lawson Luckie High School: Norcross (Ga.) Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 225 pounds College Commitment: Georgia
14 Jackson Bowers High School: Mountain View (Ariz.) Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 225 pounds
15 Jaden Platt High School: Eaton (Texas) Height: 6-foot-4.5 Weight: 235 pounds College Commitment: Stanford
16 Jaden Hamm High School: Eudora (Kan.) Height: 6-foot-6 Weight: 225 pounds College Commitment: Arkansas
17 Javonte Vereen High School: Havelock (N.C.) Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 205 pounds
18 Brennan Parachek High School: Dexter (Mich.) Height: 6-foot-6 Weight: 235 pounds College Commitment: Michigan State
19 Andrew Rappleyea High School: Milton Academy (Mass.) Height: 6-foot-6 Weight: 235 pounds College Commitment: Michigan
20 Adam Moore High School: Booker T. Washington (Fla.) Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 220 pounds
21 Randy Pittman High School: A. Crawford Mosley (Fla.) Height: 6-foot-1 Weight: 230 pounds College Commitment: Florida State
22 Khamari Anderson High School: Cass Technical (Mich.) Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 225 pounds College Commitment: Cincinnati
23 Deakon Tonielli High School: Oswego (Ill.) Height: 6-foot-6 Weight: 215 pounds