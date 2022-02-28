23 in '23: The top wide receiver recruits in the class of 2023

With National Signing Day and the 2022 recruiting cycle in the books, it’s time to get to know the next wave of elite high school football recruits.

The class of 2023 is loaded from top to bottom with stars at each position. In order to explore the depths of the class, USA Today High School sports is going position-by-position to spotlight the top-end prospects who are set to take their talents to the college ranks next year.

Let’s meet the top 23 wide receiver recruits in the class of 2023.

1 Brandon Inniss High School: American Heritage (Fla.) Height: 6-foot Weight: 190 pounds Related 2 Zachariah Branch High School: Bishop Gorman (Nev.) Height: 5-foot-10 Weight: 172 pounds College Commitment: USC Related 3 Carnell Tate High School: IMG Academy (Fla.) Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 185 pounds Related 4 Jalen Brown High School: Gulliver Prep (Fla.) Height: 6-foot-1 Weight: 170 pounds Related 5 Jalen Hale High School: Longview (Texas) Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 175 pounds Related 6 Shelton Sampson Jr. High School: Catholic (La.) Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 181 pounds Related 7 Johntay Cook II High School: DeSoto (Texas) Height: 6-foot Weight: 170 pounds Related 8 Jaquaize Pettaway High School: Langham Creek (Texas) Height: 5-foot-11 Weight: 170 pounds Related 9 Hykeem Williams High School: Stranahan (Fla.) Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 195 pounds Related 10 DeAndre Moore Jr. High School: Los Alamitos (Calif.) Height: 6-foot Weight: 185 pounds Related 11 Noah Rogers High School: Rolesville (N.C.) Height: 6-foot-1 Weight: 180 pounds Related 12 Braylon James High School: Del Valle (Texas) Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 175 pounds Related 13 Karmello English High School: Central (Ala.) Height: 5-foot-11 Weight: 175 pounds Related 14 Raymond Cottrell High School: Milton (Fla.) Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 203 pounds College Commitment: Georgia Related 15 Daquayvious Sorey High School: Chipley (Fla.) Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 185 pounds Related 16 Nathaniel Joseph High School: Edison (Fla.) Height: 5-foot-8 Weight: 170 pounds College Commitment: Clemson Related 17 Adam Hopkins High School: Thomas County Central (Ga.) Height: 6-foot Weight: 170 pounds Related 18 Jaden Greathouse High School: Austin Westlake (Texas) Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 206 pounds Related 19 Omarion Williams High School: North Caddo (La.) Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 190 pounds College Commitment: LSU Related 20 Kyler Kasper High School: Williams Field (Ariz.) Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 195 pounds Related 21 Adarius Redmond High School: Powell (Tenn.) Height: 6-foot-1 Weight: 185 pounds Related 22 Christian Hamilton High School: Hickory Ridge (N.C.) Height: 6-foot Weight: 175 pounds Related 23 Rico Flores High School: Folsom (Calif.) Height: 6-foot-1 Weight: 190 pounds Related