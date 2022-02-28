23 in '23: The top wide receiver recruits in the class of 2023

With National Signing Day and the 2022 recruiting cycle in the books, it’s time to get to know the next wave of elite high school football recruits.
The class of 2023 is loaded from top to bottom with stars at each position. In order to explore the depths of the class, USA Today High School sports is going position-by-position to spotlight the top-end prospects who are set to take their talents to the college ranks next year.
Let’s meet the top 23 wide receiver recruits in the class of 2023.
1
Brandon Inniss
High School: American Heritage (Fla.)
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 190 pounds
2
Zachariah Branch
High School: Bishop Gorman (Nev.)
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 172 pounds
College Commitment: USC
3
Carnell Tate
High School: IMG Academy (Fla.)
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 185 pounds
4
Jalen Brown
High School: Gulliver Prep (Fla.)
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 170 pounds
5
Jalen Hale
High School: Longview (Texas)
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 175 pounds
6
Shelton Sampson Jr.
High School: Catholic (La.)
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 181 pounds
7
Johntay Cook II
High School: DeSoto (Texas)
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 170 pounds
8
Jaquaize Pettaway
High School: Langham Creek (Texas)
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 170 pounds
9
Hykeem Williams
High School: Stranahan (Fla.)
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 195 pounds
10
DeAndre Moore Jr.
High School: Los Alamitos (Calif.)
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 185 pounds
11
Noah Rogers
High School: Rolesville (N.C.)
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 180 pounds
12
Braylon James
High School: Del Valle (Texas)
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 175 pounds
13
Karmello English
High School: Central (Ala.)
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 175 pounds
14
Raymond Cottrell
High School: Milton (Fla.)
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 203 pounds
College Commitment: Georgia
15
Daquayvious Sorey
High School: Chipley (Fla.)
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 185 pounds
16
Nathaniel Joseph
High School: Edison (Fla.)
Height: 5-foot-8
Weight: 170 pounds
College Commitment: Clemson
17
Adam Hopkins
High School: Thomas County Central (Ga.)
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 170 pounds
18
Jaden Greathouse
High School: Austin Westlake (Texas)
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 206 pounds
19
Omarion Williams
High School: North Caddo (La.)
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 190 pounds
College Commitment: LSU
20
Kyler Kasper
High School: Williams Field (Ariz.)
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 195 pounds
21
Adarius Redmond
High School: Powell (Tenn.)
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 185 pounds
22
Christian Hamilton
High School: Hickory Ridge (N.C.)
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 175 pounds
23
Rico Flores
High School: Folsom (Calif.)
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 190 pounds