Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

23 in '23: The top wide receiver recruits in the class of 2023

By February 28, 2022 7:22 am

With National Signing Day and the 2022 recruiting cycle in the books, it’s time to get to know the next wave of elite high school football recruits.

The class of 2023 is loaded from top to bottom with stars at each position. In order to explore the depths of the class, USA Today High School sports is going position-by-position to spotlight the top-end prospects who are set to take their talents to the college ranks next year.

Let’s meet the top 23 wide receiver recruits in the class of 2023.

1
Brandon Inniss

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: American Heritage (Fla.)

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 190 pounds

2
Zachariah Branch

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: Bishop Gorman (Nev.)

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 172 pounds

College Commitment: USC

3
Carnell Tate

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: IMG Academy (Fla.)

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 185 pounds

4
Jalen Brown

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: Gulliver Prep (Fla.)

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 170 pounds

5
Jalen Hale

Photo: Collin Kennedy, 247Sports

High School: Longview (Texas)

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 175 pounds

6
Shelton Sampson Jr.

Photo: Shea Dixon, 247Sports

High School: Catholic (La.)

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 181 pounds

7
Johntay Cook II

Photo: Andrew Hattersley, 247Sports

High School: DeSoto (Texas)

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 170 pounds

8
Jaquaize Pettaway

Photo: Nick Harris, 247Sports

High School: Langham Creek (Texas)

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 170 pounds

9
Hykeem Williams

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: Stranahan (Fla.)

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 195 pounds

10
DeAndre Moore Jr.

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Los Alamitos (Calif.)

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 185 pounds

11
Noah Rogers

Photo: Jim Hawkins, 247Sports

High School: Rolesville (N.C.)

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 180 pounds

12
Braylon James

Photo: Andrew Hattersley, 247Sports

High School: Del Valle (Texas)

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 175 pounds

13
Karmello English

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: Central (Ala.)

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 175 pounds

14
Raymond Cottrell

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: Milton (Fla.)

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 203 pounds

College Commitment: Georgia

15
Daquayvious Sorey

High School: Chipley (Fla.)

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 185 pounds

16
Nathaniel Joseph

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: Edison (Fla.)

Height: 5-foot-8

Weight: 170 pounds

College Commitment: Clemson

17
Adam Hopkins

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: Thomas County Central (Ga.)

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 170 pounds

18
Jaden Greathouse

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

High School: Austin Westlake (Texas)

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 206 pounds

19
Omarion Williams

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: North Caddo (La.)

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 190 pounds

College Commitment: LSU

20
Kyler Kasper

Photo: Brandon Huffman, 247Sports

High School: Williams Field (Ariz.)

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 195 pounds

21
Adarius Redmond

Syndication: The Tennessean

High School: Powell (Tenn.)

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 185 pounds

22
Christian Hamilton

Photo: Jim Hawkins, 247Sports

High School: Hickory Ridge (N.C.)

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 175 pounds

23
Rico Flores

Photo: Brandon Huffman, 247Sports

High School: Folsom (Calif.)

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 190 pounds

