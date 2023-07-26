Sections

Advertisement

23 prospects to watch during ESPN's 2023 High School Football Kickoff

ESPN will be broadcasting seven games during the first week of the 2023 season as the GEICO ESPN Football Kickoff enters its 14th year. The first will take place on Friday, August 18, when two Georgia powerhouses face off as Langston Hughes visits Carrollton.

The following Friday, there’s Saraland (Ala.) hosting Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.), then on Saturday the 26th, there’s a ton of games. The showcase ends on Sunday, the 27th, with Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.) vs. St. Edward (Ohio). You can find the complete schedule here.

This will be our first chance to see the top recruits in the nation playing this season. Here are the top 23 prospects to watch, going by ESPN’s rankings.

23
St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) WR Chance Robinson

Chance Robinson

Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

22
IMG Academy (Fla.) WR Jerrae Hawkins

Jerrae Hawkins

Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

21
Lipscomb (Tenn.) CB Kaleb Beasley

Kaleb Beasley

Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

20
IMG Academy (Fla.) WR NiTareon Tuggle

NiTareon Tuggle

Mick Walker, 247Sports

19
St. John Bosco (Calif.) OLB Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa

247Sports

18
St. Frances Academy (Md.) CB Ify Obidegwu

Ify Obidegwu

247Sports

17
Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.) RB Dilin Jones

Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

16
Carrollton (Ga.) TE Caleb Odom

Caleb Odom

Benjamin Wolk, 247Sports

15
St. John Bosco (Calif.) S Peyton Woodyard

Greg Biggins, 247Sports

14
St. John Bosco (Calif.) CB Marcelles Williams

Marcelles Williams

Meg Oliphant, Getty

13
IMG Academy (Fla.) CB Jordon Johnson-Rubell

Jordon Johnson-Rubell

Andrew Ivins, 247 Sports

12
IMG Academy (Fla.) G Jordan Seaton

Jordan Seaton

Gary Urrutia, 247Sports

11
Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) S Zaquan Patterson

Zaquan Patterson

Zach Blostein, 247Sports

10
Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.) LB Aaron Chiles

Aaron Chiles

Andrew Ivins, 247sports

9
IMG Academy (Fla.) ATH Jonathan Echols

Jonathan Echols

Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

8
IMG Academy (Fla.) RB Jerrick Gibson

247Sports

7
Langston Hughes (Ga.) QB Air Noland

Air Noland

247Sports

6
St. Frances Academy (Md.) QB Michael Van Buren

Michael Van Buren

Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

5
Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) WR Joshisa Trader

Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

4
Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) WR Jeremiah Smith

Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

3
IMG Academy (Fla.) DT David Stone

David Stone

Sean Scherer, 247 Sports

2
Carlsbad (Calif.) QB Julian Sayin

(247Sports)

1
IMG Academy (Fla.) CB Ellis Robinson IV

Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

More Football