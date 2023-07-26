23 prospects to watch during ESPN's 2023 High School Football Kickoff

ESPN will be broadcasting seven games during the first week of the 2023 season as the GEICO ESPN Football Kickoff enters its 14th year. The first will take place on Friday, August 18, when two Georgia powerhouses face off as Langston Hughes visits Carrollton.

The following Friday, there’s Saraland (Ala.) hosting Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.), then on Saturday the 26th, there’s a ton of games. The showcase ends on Sunday, the 27th, with Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.) vs. St. Edward (Ohio). You can find the complete schedule here.

This will be our first chance to see the top recruits in the nation playing this season. Here are the top 23 prospects to watch, going by ESPN’s rankings.