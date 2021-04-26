Each ACC basketball program's highest-ranked 2021 commit

With the fall signing period long in the books and the spring signing period underway, it’s time to take a deeper look at the crop of prospects ascending to the college ranks in the coming weeks months.
2020 was a down year for the ACC on the court, but the conference is primed to bounce back in a big way next season thanks to an influx via the recruiting trail. Duke’s 2021 recruiting class ranks atop the conference, but the Blue Devils are not the only ACC team set to welcome a host of talent into their program next season.
Let’s take a look at the highest-ranked commit in each ACC program’s 2021 recruiting class.
Note: List is subject to change pending the outcome of the spring signing period and decisions of currently uncommitted recruits.
Boston College: Gianni Thompson
High School: Brimmer and May School (Mass.)
Position: Power Forward
Height: 6-foot-8
Weight: 205 pounds
Clemson: Joshua Beadle
High School: Cardinal Newman School (S.C.)
Position: Combo Guard
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 168 pounds
Duke: Paolo Banchero
High School: O’Dea (Wash.)
Position: Power Forward
Height: 6-foot-9
Weight: 235 pounds
Florida State: Matthew Cleveland
High School: Pace Academy (Ga.)
Position: Small Forward
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 190 pounds
Georgia Tech: Dallan Coleman
High School: West Nassau County (Fla.)
Position: Shooting Guard
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 210 pounds
Louisville: Roosevelt Wheeler
High School: John Marshall (Va.)
Position: Center
Height: 6-foot-10
Weight: 220 pounds
Miami: Jakai Robinson
High School: Rock Creek Christian Academy (Md.)
Position: Small Forward
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 200 pounds
NC State: Ernest Ross
High School: Santa Fe (Fla.)
Position: Power Forward
Height: 6-foot-9
Weight: 210 pounds
North Carolina: Dontrez Styles
High School: Kinston (N.C.)
Position: Small Forward
Height: 6-foot-7
Weight: 205 pounds
Notre Dame: Blake Wesley
High School: Riley (Ind.)
Position: Shooting Guard
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 170 pounds
Pittsburgh: Nate Santos
High School: Loomis Chaffee School (Conn.)
Position: Small Forward
Height: 6-foot-7
Weight: 205 pounds
Syracuse: Benny Williams
High School: IMG Academy (Fla.)
Position: Small Forward
Height: 6-foot-8
Weight: 180 pounds
Virginia: Taine Murray
High School: N/A (International recruit from New Zealand)
Position: Shooting Guard
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 190 pounds
Virginia Tech: Sean Pedulla
High School: Memorial (Okla.)
Position: Combo Guard
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 175 pounds
Wake Forest: Cameron Hildreth
High School: N/A (International recruit from England)
Position: Shooting Guard
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 180 pounds