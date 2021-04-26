USA Today Sports

Each ACC basketball program's highest-ranked 2021 commit

Boys Basketball

By April 26, 2021 7:30 am

By

With the fall signing period long in the books and the spring signing period underway, it’s time to take a deeper look at the crop of prospects ascending to the college ranks in the coming weeks months.

2020 was a down year for the ACC on the court, but the conference is primed to bounce back in a big way next season thanks to an influx via the recruiting trail. Duke’s 2021 recruiting class ranks atop the conference, but the Blue Devils are not the only ACC team set to welcome a host of talent into their program next season.

Let’s take a look at the highest-ranked commit in each ACC program’s 2021 recruiting class.

Note: List is subject to change pending the outcome of the spring signing period and decisions of currently uncommitted recruits.

Boston College: Gianni Thompson

Photo: Brimmer and May School

High School: Brimmer and May School (Mass.)

Position: Power Forward

Height: 6-foot-8

Weight: 205 pounds

Clemson: Joshua Beadle

Photo: John Whittle, 247Sports

High School: Cardinal Newman School (S.C.)

Position: Combo Guard

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 168 pounds

Duke: Paolo Banchero

Photo: Getty

High School: O’Dea (Wash.)

Position: Power Forward

Height: 6-foot-9

Weight: 235 pounds

Florida State: Matthew Cleveland

Photo: Jody Demling, 247Sports

High School: Pace Academy (Ga.)

Position: Small Forward

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 190 pounds

Georgia Tech: Dallan Coleman

Photo: Keith Niebuhr, 247Sports

High School: West Nassau County (Fla.)

Position: Shooting Guard

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 210 pounds

Louisville: Roosevelt Wheeler

Photo: Cory Smith, 247Sports

High School: John Marshall (Va.)

Position: Center

Height: 6-foot-10

Weight: 220 pounds

Miami: Jakai Robinson

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Rock Creek Christian Academy (Md.)

Position: Small Forward

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 200 pounds

NC State: Ernest Ross

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Santa Fe (Fla.)

Position: Power Forward

Height: 6-foot-9

Weight: 210 pounds

North Carolina: Dontrez Styles

Photo: Jim Hawkins, 247Sports

High School: Kinston (N.C.)

Position: Small Forward

Height: 6-foot-7

Weight: 205 pounds

Notre Dame: Blake Wesley

Photo: Mike Pegram, 247Sports

High School: Riley (Ind.)

Position: Shooting Guard

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 170 pounds

Pittsburgh: Nate Santos

Photo: Loomis Chaffee School

High School: Loomis Chaffee School (Conn.)

Position: Small Forward

Height: 6-foot-7

Weight: 205 pounds

Syracuse: Benny Williams

Photo: 247Sports

High School: IMG Academy (Fla.)

Position: Small Forward

Height: 6-foot-8

Weight: 180 pounds

Virginia: Taine Murray

Photo via Taine Murray’s Instagram

High School: N/A (International recruit from New Zealand)

Position: Shooting Guard

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 190 pounds

Virginia Tech: Sean Pedulla

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Memorial (Okla.)

Position: Combo Guard

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 175 pounds

Wake Forest: Cameron Hildreth

Photo: FIBA

High School: N/A (International recruit from England)

Position: Shooting Guard

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 180 pounds

