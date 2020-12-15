Each ACC football program's highest-rated 2021 commit

Last month, USA Today High School Sports unveiled its top 100 football recruiting ranking for the class of 2021. With the beginning of the early signing period now only three days away, it’s now time to take a deeper look at the crop of prospects ascending to the college ranks in the coming weeks months.
After starting out with the SEC and then jumping to the Big Ten, it’s time to take a look at each ACC football program’s top-ranked 2021 commit, according to 247Sports. Let’s get right into it.
Note: List is subject to change pending the outcome of the early signing period and decisions of currently uncommitted recruits. Notre Dame is included at the bottom of this list due to its participation in the ACC this college football season.
Boston College: Clinton Burton Jr.
School: St. Frances Academy (Md.)
Position: Cornerback
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 170 pounds
Clemson: Will Shipley
School: Weddington (N.C.)
Position: Running Back
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 198 pounds
Duke: Andrew Jones
School: Reagan (N.C.)
Position: Offensive Tackle
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 255 pounds
Florida State: Hunter Washington
School: Katy (Texas)
Position: Cornerback
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 178 pounds
Georgia Tech: James BlackStrain
School: Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy (Fla.)
Position: Wide Receiver
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 180 pounds
Louisville: Jaraye Williams
School: Kennedy Catholic (Wash.)
Position: Outside Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 197 pounds
Miami: Leonard Taylor
School: Miami Palmetto (Fla.)
Position: Defensive Tackle
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 265 pounds
NC State: Micah Crowell
School: East Forsyth (N.C.)
Position: Wide Receiver
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 205 pounds
North Carolina: Keeshawn Silver
School: Rocky Mount (N.C.)
Position: Defensive End
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 275 pounds
Pittsburgh: Elliot Donald
School: Central Catholic
Position: Defensive Tackle
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 250 pounds
Syracuse: Duce Chestnut
School: Camden
Position: Cornerback
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 180 pounds
Virginia: Bryce Carter
School: Life Christian Academy (Va.)
Position: Defensive Tackle
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 250 pounds
Virginia Tech: DJ Harvey
School: Sierra Canyon (Calif.)
Position: Cornerback
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 166 pounds
Wake Forest: Will Towns
School: Jackson Memorial (N.J.)
Position: Running Back
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 190 pounds
Notre Dame: Blake Fisher
School: Avon (Ind.)
Position: Offensive Tackle
Height: 6-foot-5.5
Weight: 336 pounds
