Each ACC football program's highest-rated 2021 commit

Early Signing Period

By December 15, 2020 8:30 am

Last month, USA Today High School Sports unveiled its top 100 football recruiting ranking for the class of 2021. With the beginning of the early signing period now only three days away, it’s now time to take a deeper look at the crop of prospects ascending to the college ranks in the coming weeks months.

After starting out with the SEC and then jumping to the Big Ten, it’s time to take a look at each ACC football program’s top-ranked 2021 commit, according to 247Sports. Let’s get right into it.

Note: List is subject to change pending the outcome of the early signing period and decisions of currently uncommitted recruits. Notre Dame is included at the bottom of this list due to its participation in the ACC this college football season.

Boston College: Clinton Burton Jr.

Brian Dohn, 247Sports

School: St. Frances Academy (Md.)

Position: Cornerback

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 170 pounds

Clemson: Will Shipley

Don Callahan, 247Sports

School: Weddington (N.C.)

Position: Running Back

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 198 pounds

Duke: Andrew Jones

Photo via Twitter/@Andrewjj60

School: Reagan (N.C.)

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 255 pounds

Florida State: Hunter Washington

Brian Perroni, 247Sports

School: Katy (Texas)

Position: Cornerback

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 178 pounds

Georgia Tech: James BlackStrain

Photo: 247Sports

School: Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy (Fla.)

Position: Wide Receiver

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 180 pounds

Louisville: Jaraye Williams

Monika Samek, 247Sports

School: Kennedy Catholic (Wash.)

Position: Outside Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 197 pounds

Miami: Leonard Taylor

Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

School: Miami Palmetto (Fla.)

Position: Defensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 265 pounds

NC State: Micah Crowell

Michael Clark, 247Sports

School: East Forsyth (N.C.)

Position: Wide Receiver

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 205 pounds

North Carolina: Keeshawn Silver

Photo: 247Sports

School: Rocky Mount (N.C.)

Position: Defensive End

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 275 pounds

Pittsburgh: Elliot Donald

Photo: 247Sports

School: Central Catholic

Position: Defensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 250 pounds

Syracuse: Duce Chestnut

Brian Dohn, 247Sports

School: Camden

Position: Cornerback

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 180 pounds

Virginia: Bryce Carter

Photo: 247Sports

School: Life Christian Academy (Va.)

Position: Defensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 250 pounds

Virginia Tech: DJ Harvey

Shotgun Spratling, 247Sports

School: Sierra Canyon (Calif.)

Position: Cornerback

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 166 pounds

Wake Forest: Will Towns

Photo via Twitter/@WillTowns

School: Jackson Memorial (N.J.)

Position: Running Back

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 190 pounds

Notre Dame: Blake Fisher

Steve Wiltfong, 247Sports

School: Avon (Ind.)

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-5.5

Weight: 336 pounds

