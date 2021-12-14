USA Today Sports

Each ACC football program's highest-ranked 2022 commit

Recruiting

December 14, 2021

USA TODAY High School Sports unveiled its top 100 recruiting rankings for the class of 2022 in September. With the beginning of the early signing period now just two days away, it is time to take a deeper look at the crop of prospects ascending to the college ranks in the coming weeks months.

After starting out with the SEC and then jumping to the Big Ten, it’s time to look at the ACC. Clemson and other traditional conference powers had down years in 2021, but the conference has still recruited well and features four top 25 recruiting classes — North Carolina, Clemson, Virginia Tech and Boston College.

Let’s get right into it.

Note: List is subject to change pending the outcome of the early signing period and decisions of currently uncommitted recruits.

Boston College: Sione Hala

Photo: Blair Angulo, 247Sports

High School: St. John Bosco (Calif.)

Position: Safety

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 190 pounds

Clemson: Cade Klubnik

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

High School: Westlake (Texas)

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-foot-2.5

Weight: 186 pounds

Duke: Steven Nahmias

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Marist School (Ga.)

Position: Interior Offensive Lineman

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 290 pounds

Florida State: Travis Hunter

Photo: Rusty Mansell, 247Sports

High School: Collins Hill (Ga.)

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 165 pounds

Georgia Tech: Janiran Bonner

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: Cedar Grove (Ga.)

Position: Wide Receiver

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 193 pounds

Louisville: Selah Brown

Photo: Jody Demling, 247Sports

High School: Male (Ky.)

Position: Defensive Lineman

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 251 pounds

Miami: Khamauri Rogers

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Holmes County (Miss.)

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 165 pounds

NC State: Michael Allen

Photo: Jared Bun, 247Sports

High School: J.H. Rose (N.C.)

Position: Running Back

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 203 pounds

North Carolina: Travis Shaw

Photo: Jim Hawkins, 247Sports

High School: Grimsley (N.C.)

Position: Defensive Lineman

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 310 pounds

Pittsburgh: Ryan Baer

Photo via Ryan Baer’s Twitter

High School: North (Ohio)

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-7

Weight: 320 pounds

Syracuse: Dom Foster

Photo via Dom Foster’s Twitter

High School: Warren G Harding (Ohio)

Position: Athlete

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 175 pounds

Virginia: Dakota Twitty

Photo: Michael Clark, 247Sports

High School: Thomas Jefferson Class Academy (N.C.)

Position: Wide Receiver

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 215 pounds

Virginia Tech: Gunner Givens

Photo: Don Callahan, 247Sports

High School: Lord Botetourt (Va.)

Position: Interior Offensive Lineman

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 270 pounds

Wake Forest: Wesley Grimes

Photo: Nick Faulkner, 247Sports

High School: Millbrook (N.C.)

Position: Wide Receiver

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 180 pounds

