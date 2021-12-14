Each ACC football program's highest-ranked 2022 commit

USA TODAY High School Sports unveiled its top 100 recruiting rankings for the class of 2022 in September. With the beginning of the early signing period now just two days away, it is time to take a deeper look at the crop of prospects ascending to the college ranks in the coming weeks months.

After starting out with the SEC and then jumping to the Big Ten, it’s time to look at the ACC. Clemson and other traditional conference powers had down years in 2021, but the conference has still recruited well and features four top 25 recruiting classes — North Carolina, Clemson, Virginia Tech and Boston College.

Let’s get right into it.

RELATED: Top 100: 2022 Recruiting Rankings

Note: List is subject to change pending the outcome of the early signing period and decisions of currently uncommitted recruits.

Boston College: Sione Hala High School: St. John Bosco (Calif.) Position: Safety Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 190 pounds Related Clemson: Cade Klubnik High School: Westlake (Texas) Position: Quarterback Height: 6-foot-2.5 Weight: 186 pounds Related Duke: Steven Nahmias High School: Marist School (Ga.) Position: Interior Offensive Lineman Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 290 pounds Related Florida State: Travis Hunter High School: Collins Hill (Ga.) Position: Cornerback Height: 6-foot-1 Weight: 165 pounds Related Georgia Tech: Janiran Bonner High School: Cedar Grove (Ga.) Position: Wide Receiver Height: 6-foot-1 Weight: 193 pounds Related Louisville: Selah Brown High School: Male (Ky.) Position: Defensive Lineman Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 251 pounds Related Miami: Khamauri Rogers High School: Holmes County (Miss.) Position: Cornerback Height: 6-foot Weight: 165 pounds Related NC State: Michael Allen High School: J.H. Rose (N.C.) Position: Running Back Height: 5-foot-9 Weight: 203 pounds Related North Carolina: Travis Shaw High School: Grimsley (N.C.) Position: Defensive Lineman Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 310 pounds Related Pittsburgh: Ryan Baer High School: North (Ohio) Position: Offensive Tackle Height: 6-foot-7 Weight: 320 pounds Related Syracuse: Dom Foster High School: Warren G Harding (Ohio) Position: Athlete Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 175 pounds Related Virginia: Dakota Twitty High School: Thomas Jefferson Class Academy (N.C.) Position: Wide Receiver Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 215 pounds Related Virginia Tech: Gunner Givens High School: Lord Botetourt (Va.) Position: Interior Offensive Lineman Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 270 pounds Related Wake Forest: Wesley Grimes High School: Millbrook (N.C.) Position: Wide Receiver Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 180 pounds Related