Each ACC football program's highest-ranked 2022 commit

USA TODAY High School Sports unveiled its top 100 recruiting rankings for the class of 2022 in September. With the beginning of the early signing period now just two days away, it is time to take a deeper look at the crop of prospects ascending to the college ranks in the coming weeks months.
After starting out with the SEC and then jumping to the Big Ten, it’s time to look at the ACC. Clemson and other traditional conference powers had down years in 2021, but the conference has still recruited well and features four top 25 recruiting classes — North Carolina, Clemson, Virginia Tech and Boston College.
Let’s get right into it.
Note: List is subject to change pending the outcome of the early signing period and decisions of currently uncommitted recruits.
Boston College: Sione Hala
High School: St. John Bosco (Calif.)
Position: Safety
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 190 pounds
Clemson: Cade Klubnik
High School: Westlake (Texas)
Position: Quarterback
Height: 6-foot-2.5
Weight: 186 pounds
Duke: Steven Nahmias
High School: Marist School (Ga.)
Position: Interior Offensive Lineman
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 290 pounds
Florida State: Travis Hunter
High School: Collins Hill (Ga.)
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 165 pounds
Georgia Tech: Janiran Bonner
High School: Cedar Grove (Ga.)
Position: Wide Receiver
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 193 pounds
Louisville: Selah Brown
High School: Male (Ky.)
Position: Defensive Lineman
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 251 pounds
Miami: Khamauri Rogers
High School: Holmes County (Miss.)
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 165 pounds
NC State: Michael Allen
High School: J.H. Rose (N.C.)
Position: Running Back
Height: 5-foot-9
Weight: 203 pounds
North Carolina: Travis Shaw
High School: Grimsley (N.C.)
Position: Defensive Lineman
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 310 pounds
Pittsburgh: Ryan Baer
High School: North (Ohio)
Position: Offensive Tackle
Height: 6-foot-7
Weight: 320 pounds
Syracuse: Dom Foster
High School: Warren G Harding (Ohio)
Position: Athlete
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 175 pounds
Virginia: Dakota Twitty
High School: Thomas Jefferson Class Academy (N.C.)
Position: Wide Receiver
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 215 pounds
Virginia Tech: Gunner Givens
High School: Lord Botetourt (Va.)
Position: Interior Offensive Lineman
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 270 pounds
Wake Forest: Wesley Grimes
High School: Millbrook (N.C.)
Position: Wide Receiver
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 180 pounds