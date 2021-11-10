USA TODAY High School Sports recruiting rankings Power 5 spotlight: ACC

As recruiting for the high school football class of 2022 picks up, more and more schools are seeing who may be its superstars of the future.

The ACC is starting to gather serious talent from the class, boasting five five-star players, including three in the top-10, and 30 four-star players, as of Nov. 10.

Here’s a dive into the top-10 ranked players, according to the USA TODAY High School Sports Composite Player Rankings, The list averages the grades from the three biggest recruiting services: 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals.

For conferences that do not have 10 players in the top-100, the remainder of the list came from the 247Sports Composite Ranking.

(Note: The recruit’s measurements and position are courtesy of 247Sports.)

1. Travis Hunter - Collins Hill (Ga.) Position: CB Height/Weight: 6-1/165 College: Florida State Composite Ranking: 2 Related 2. Travis Shaw - Grimsley (N.C.) Position: DT Height/Weight: 6-5/310 College: North Carolina Composite Ranking: 6 Related 3. Zach Rice - Liberty Christian Academy (Va.) Position: OT Height/Weight: 6-6/282 College: North Carolina Composite Ranking: 9 Related 4. Cade Klubnik - Westlake (Texas) Position: QB Height/Weight: 6-2.5/186 College: Clemson Composite Ranking: 32 Related 5. Jeadyn Lukus - Mauldin (S.C.) Position: CB Height/Weight: 6-2/185 College: Clemson Composite Ranking: 33 Related 6. Sam McCall - Lake Gibson (Fla.) Position: ATH Height/Weight: 6-1/180 College: Florida State Composite Ranking: T-35 Related 7. Daylen Everette - IMG Academy (Fla.) Position: CB Height/Weight: 6-1/185 College: Clemson Composite Ranking: 44 Related 8. Khamauri Rogers - Holmes County (Miss.) Position: CB Height/Weight: 6-0/165 College: Miami Composite Ranking: 56 Related 9. A.J. Duffy - IMG Academy (Fla.) Position: QB Height/Weight: 6-2/203 College: Florida State Composite Ranking: T-61 Related 10. Keon Sabb - IMG Academy (Fla.) Position: S Height/Weight: 6-2/200 College: Clemson Composite Ranking: T-88 List USA TODAY High School Sports recruiting rankings Power 5 spotlight: SEC Related