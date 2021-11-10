USA Today Sports

USA TODAY High School Sports recruiting rankings Power 5 spotlight: ACC

Football

By November 10, 2021 1:00 pm

As recruiting for the high school football class of 2022 picks up, more and more schools are seeing who may be its superstars of the future.

The ACC is starting to gather serious talent from the class, boasting five five-star players, including three in the top-10, and 30 four-star players, as of Nov. 10.

Here’s a dive into the top-10 ranked players, according to the USA TODAY High School Sports Composite Player Rankings, The list averages the grades from the three biggest recruiting services: 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals. 

For conferences that do not have 10 players in the top-100, the remainder of the list came from the 247Sports Composite Ranking.

(Note: The recruit’s measurements and position are courtesy of 247Sports.)

1. Travis Hunter - Collins Hill (Ga.)

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Position: CB

Height/Weight: 6-1/165

College: Florida State

Composite Ranking: 2

2. Travis Shaw - Grimsley (N.C.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: DT

Height/Weight: 6-5/310

College: North Carolina

Composite Ranking: 6

3. Zach Rice - Liberty Christian Academy (Va.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: OT

Height/Weight: 6-6/282

College: North Carolina

Composite Ranking: 9

4. Cade Klubnik - Westlake (Texas)

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Position: QB

Height/Weight: 6-2.5/186

College: Clemson

Composite Ranking: 32

5. Jeadyn Lukus - Mauldin (S.C.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: CB

Height/Weight: 6-2/185

College: Clemson

Composite Ranking: 33

6. Sam McCall - Lake Gibson (Fla.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: ATH

Height/Weight: 6-1/180

College: Florida State

Composite Ranking: T-35

7. Daylen Everette - IMG Academy (Fla.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: CB

Height/Weight: 6-1/185

College: Clemson

Composite Ranking: 44

8. Khamauri Rogers - Holmes County (Miss.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: CB

Height/Weight: 6-0/165

College: Miami

Composite Ranking: 56

9. A.J. Duffy - IMG Academy (Fla.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: QB

Height/Weight: 6-2/203

College: Florida State

Composite Ranking: T-61

10. Keon Sabb - IMG Academy (Fla.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: S

Height/Weight: 6-2/200

College: Clemson

Composite Ranking: T-88

