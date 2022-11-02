Every ACC team's top recruit in the class of 2023

Miami scored a substantial recruiting victory last week when they got a commitment from Cormani McClain, the best-undecided recruit in the country. A freakishly athletic turnover machine at cornerback, McClain is ranked No. 2 overall in his class behind to-be Texas QB Arch Manning. He has the potential to reshape Miami’s plans for the future and their rivals.
The competition is far from over, though. Let’s take a look around the rest of the ACC conference at the top 2023 recruits for each team.
Boston College: Datrell Jones
High school: Catholic Memorial (Mass.)
Position: Running back
Height: 5-foot-9
Weight: 175 pounds
Clemson: Christopher Vizzina
High school: Briarwood Christian (Ala.)
Position: Quarterback
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 207 pounds
Duke: Semaj Turner
High school: Reagan (N.C.)
Position: Defensive line
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 235 pounds
Florida State: Hykeem Williams
High school: Stranahan (Fla.)
Position: Wide receiver
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 200 pounds
Georgia Tech: Javin Simpkins
High school: Norland (Fla.)
Position: Running back
Height: 5-foot-9
Weight: 183 pounds
Louisville: Rueben Owens
High school: El Campo (Texas)
Position: Running back
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 190 pounds
Miami: Cormani McClain
High school: Lakeland (Fla.)
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 165 pounds
North Carolina: Jaybron Harvey
High school: Southern (N.C.)
Position: Edge
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 215 pounds
NC State: Daemon Fagan
High school: American Heritage (Fla.)
Position: Safety
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 180 pounds
Notre Dame: Peyton Bowen
High school: Guyer (Texas)
Position: Safety
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 185 pounds
Pittsburgh: Kenny Minchey
High school: Pope John Paul II (Tenn.)
Position: Quarterback
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 207 pounds
Syracuse: LaNorris Sellers
High school: South Florence (S.C.)
Position: Quarterback
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 217 pounds
Virginia: Kamren Robinson
High school: Essex (Va.)
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 215 pounds
Virginia Tech: Layth Ghannam
High school: George Washington (W.Va.)
Position: Interior offensive line
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 280 pounds
Wake Forest: Antonio Robinson
High school: Beechwood (Ky.)
Position: Cornerback
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 181 pounds