Every ACC team's top recruit in the class of 2023

Every ACC team's top recruit in the class of 2023

Recruiting

Every ACC team's top recruit in the class of 2023

By November 2, 2022 2:15 pm

By |

Miami scored a substantial recruiting victory last week when they got a commitment from Cormani McClain, the best-undecided recruit in the country. A freakishly athletic turnover machine at cornerback, McClain is ranked No. 2 overall in his class behind to-be Texas QB Arch Manning. He has the potential to reshape Miami’s plans for the future and their rivals.

The competition is far from over, though. Let’s take a look around the rest of the ACC conference at the top 2023 recruits for each team.

More recruiting

Top 2023 SEC commits

Top 2023 Pac-12 commits

Top 2023 Big Ten commits

Boston College: Datrell Jones

Andrew Ivins, 247 Sports

High school: Catholic Memorial (Mass.)

Position: Running back

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 175 pounds

Clemson: Christopher Vizzina

247 Sports

High school: Briarwood Christian (Ala.)

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 207 pounds

Get all the latest Tigers news with USA TODAY Sports’ Clemson Wire.

Duke: Semaj Turner

Jacquie Francuilli

High school: Reagan (N.C.)

Position: Defensive line

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 235 pounds

Florida State: Hykeem Williams

Travis Register, 247 Sports

High school: Stranahan (Fla.)

Position: Wide receiver

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 200 pounds

Georgia Tech: Javin Simpkins

Andrew Ivins, 247 Sports

High school: Norland (Fla.)

Position: Running back

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 183 pounds

Louisville: Rueben Owens

Photo: Nick Harris, 247Sports

High school: El Campo (Texas)

Position: Running back

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 190 pounds

Miami: Cormani McClain

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High school: Lakeland (Fla.)

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 165 pounds

North Carolina: Jaybron Harvey

Jim Hawkins/Inside Carolina

High school: Southern (N.C.)

Position: Edge

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 215 pounds

Get all the latest UNC news at USA TODAY Sports’ Tarheels Wire.

NC State: Daemon Fagan

Michael Clark, 247Sports

High school: American Heritage (Fla.)

Position: Safety

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 180 pounds

Notre Dame: Peyton Bowen

Jordan Scruggs – 247 Sports

High school: Guyer (Texas)

Position: Safety

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 185 pounds

Get all the latest Notre Dame news at USA TODAY Sports’ Fighting Irish Wire.

Pittsburgh: Kenny Minchey

Photo: Elite 11

High school: Pope John Paul II (Tenn.)

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 207 pounds

Syracuse: LaNorris Sellers

Hale McGranahan, 247 Sports

High school: South Florence (S.C.)

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 217 pounds

Virginia: Kamren Robinson

Jacquie Franciulli, 247 Sports

High school: Essex (Va.)

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 215 pounds

Virginia Tech: Layth Ghannam

Scooter Waller, 247 Sports

High school: George Washington (W.Va.)

Position: Interior offensive line

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 280 pounds

Wake Forest: Antonio Robinson

Andrew Ivins, 247 Sports

High school: Beechwood (Ky.)

Position: Cornerback

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 181 pounds

, , , , , , , , , , , Recruiting

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home