Every ACC team's top recruit in the class of 2023

Miami scored a substantial recruiting victory last week when they got a commitment from Cormani McClain, the best-undecided recruit in the country. A freakishly athletic turnover machine at cornerback, McClain is ranked No. 2 overall in his class behind to-be Texas QB Arch Manning. He has the potential to reshape Miami’s plans for the future and their rivals.

The competition is far from over, though. Let’s take a look around the rest of the ACC conference at the top 2023 recruits for each team.

Boston College: Datrell Jones High school: Catholic Memorial (Mass.) Position: Running back Height: 5-foot-9 Weight: 175 pounds Related Clemson: Christopher Vizzina High school: Briarwood Christian (Ala.) Position: Quarterback Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 207 pounds Get all the latest Tigers news with USA TODAY Sports’ Clemson Wire. Related Duke: Semaj Turner High school: Reagan (N.C.) Position: Defensive line Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 235 pounds Related Florida State: Hykeem Williams High school: Stranahan (Fla.) Position: Wide receiver Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 200 pounds Related Georgia Tech: Javin Simpkins High school: Norland (Fla.) Position: Running back Height: 5-foot-9 Weight: 183 pounds Related Louisville: Rueben Owens High school: El Campo (Texas) Position: Running back Height: 5-foot-11 Weight: 190 pounds Related Miami: Cormani McClain High school: Lakeland (Fla.) Position: Cornerback Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 165 pounds Related North Carolina: Jaybron Harvey High school: Southern (N.C.) Position: Edge Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 215 pounds Get all the latest UNC news at USA TODAY Sports’ Tarheels Wire. Related NC State: Daemon Fagan High school: American Heritage (Fla.) Position: Safety Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 180 pounds Related Notre Dame: Peyton Bowen High school: Guyer (Texas) Position: Safety Height: 6-foot-0 Weight: 185 pounds Get all the latest Notre Dame news at USA TODAY Sports’ Fighting Irish Wire. Related Pittsburgh: Kenny Minchey High school: Pope John Paul II (Tenn.) Position: Quarterback Height: 6-foot-1 Weight: 207 pounds Related Syracuse: LaNorris Sellers High school: South Florence (S.C.) Position: Quarterback Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 217 pounds Related Virginia: Kamren Robinson High school: Essex (Va.) Position: Linebacker Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 215 pounds Related Virginia Tech: Layth Ghannam High school: George Washington (W.Va.) Position: Interior offensive line Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 280 pounds Related Wake Forest: Antonio Robinson High school: Beechwood (Ky.) Position: Cornerback Height: 5-foot-10 Weight: 181 pounds Related