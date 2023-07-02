All-time high school QB rankings: Midwest region

Look through the record books of the regions and you’ll find some of the greatest high school quarterbacks of all time.
For the all-time high school QB rankings in the Midwest, we picked players from Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, West Virginia and Wisconsin.
1
Tim Couch: Leslie County (Ky.) 1995
A legendary all-around athlete, Couch had a prolific high school career in two sports. In basketball he scored over 3,000 points and in football he threw for 12,104 passing yards and 132 touchdowns. In college he won SEC Player of the Year in 1998 while playing for Kentucky, then he went on to be picked first overall in the 1999 NFL draft by the Cleveland Browns. He won 22 starts in five years.
2
Jeff George: Warren Central (Ind.) 1985
At Warren George threw for 8,126 total yards and led his team to two perfect 14-0 seasons, also winning two state titles. In college George played one year at Purdue and two at Illinois. Then, the Indianapolis Colts picked him first overall in the 1990 NFL draft. He went on to play in 131 career games in 12 years with five different teams.
3
Briah Brohm: Trinity (Ky.) 2003
Brohm went 39-5 as a starter at Trinity, where he led his team to three straight state championships. As a Senior at Louisville he was a Heisman candidate after posting 4,024 yards and 30 touchdowns. After that, he was drafted by the Green Bay Packers, but he only appeared in three games in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills.
4
Donovan McNabb: Mount Carmel (Ill.) 1994
As a Senior at Mount Carmel, McNabb led his team to a state championship and won Chicago Sun Times Athlete of the Year. Next, McNabb moved on to play at Syrcause in college, where he went 35-14 and won All-Big East Offensive Player of the Year three times. In the NFL, McNabb was a six-time Pro Bowler for the Philadelphia Eagles and was part of one of the greatest teams of all time to not win a Super Bowl.
5
Eric Crouch: Millard North (Neb.) 2000
At Millard North High School, Crouch was a two-time all-state selection. His greatest success came at the college level, where he won the Heisman in 2001 for Nebraska. Later on he played briefly for the Rams and Packers in the NFL and the Toronto Argonauts in the CFL.