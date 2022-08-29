Arch Manning Tracker: Each game on Isidore Newman's 2022 schedule, plus final scores and QB stats

Football

By August 29, 2022 3:05 pm

As the 2022 High School Football season begins, there are plenty of high-profile recruits to keep an eye on. But the most-famous recruit around the country is Isidore Newman (La.) quarterback Arch Manning, who is the nephew of Super Bowl champions Peyton and Eli and has committed to playing his college ball at Texas.

True, some analysts believe that if Arch had a different last name he might only be a three-star recruit. Nevertheless, Manning is ranked the No. 1 player in the nation and is the biggest name to watch as the games unfold.

So, with that in mind, here is a look at Isidore Newman’s team’s full schedule.

Note: We’ll update each game with Arch’s stats as the season progresses.

Live-Stream Louisiana High School Football:

NFHS Network

Fri. Sept. 2: at Hahnville (La.) - 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Sept. 9: vs. Riverside Academy (La.) - 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Sept. 16: vs. Benton (La.) - 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Sept. 23: at Many (La.) - 7:00 p.m.

Fri Sept. 30: at Pearl River (La.) - 7:00 p.m.

Arch Manning

Fri. Oct. 7: at Belle Chasse (La.) - 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Oct. 21: vs. Metairie Park Country Day (La.) - 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Oct. 28: at King Charter (La.) - 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Nov. 4: vs. St. Charles Catholic (La.) - 7:00 p.m.

