Friday Night Notes: The Arch Manning Effect, updated 2023 quarterback commits, plus more

USA TODAY High School Sports‘ Friday Night Notes is a weekly high school football recruiting recap that looks at the latest news from around the country—from the Class of 2022 to ’23 and beyond.

Arch Manning ended the massive storm of landing-spot speculation on Thursday, announcing that he’ll be headed to the Texas Longhorns in 2023.

It’s a major recruiting win for the program and coach Steve Sarkisian, who will continue to face the pressures that arise from the Longhorn community’s expectations—which have been spiraling in a gray area, at best, the past few seasons.

And with that Longhorn victory comes the opposite side of the proverbial coin: An above-average loss for the other football programs that hoped to have Arch under center for the next several years. Among them were Georgia, Alabama, LSU, Clemson, and Virginia.

Of course, overemphasizing such a missed chance when talking about teenagers still in a developmental arc makes little sense, even if it’s a Manning. Sure, he’s the top-rated recruit—on all platforms and scouting boards—but certainly not the only play-caller in the class who has a chance at greatness.

So, who’s left? What’s after Arch?

The best of the best still available is growing smaller by the week and each official visit, so let’s look into the updated notebook at the top QBs from the class of 2023 and see what’s what.