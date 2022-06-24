Friday Night Notes: The Arch Manning Effect, updated 2023 quarterback commits, plus more

USA TODAY High School Sports‘ Friday Night Notes is a weekly high school football recruiting recap that looks at the latest news from around the country—from the Class of 2022 to ’23 and beyond.

Arch Manning ended the massive storm of landing-spot speculation on Thursday, announcing that he’ll be headed to the Texas Longhorns in 2023.

It’s a major recruiting win for the program and coach Steve Sarkisian, who will continue to face the pressures that arise from the Longhorn community’s expectations—which have been spiraling in a gray area, at best, the past few seasons.

And with that Longhorn victory comes the opposite side of the proverbial coin: An above-average loss for the other football programs that hoped to have Arch under center for the next several years. Among them were Georgia, Alabama, LSU, Clemson, and Virginia.

Of course, overemphasizing such a missed chance when talking about teenagers still in a developmental arc makes little sense, even if it’s a Manning. Sure, he’s the top-rated recruit—on all platforms and scouting boards—but certainly not the only play-caller in the class who has a chance at greatness.

So, who’s left? What’s after Arch?

The best of the best still available is growing smaller by the week and each official visit, so let’s look into the updated notebook at the top QBs from the class of 2023 and see what’s what.

1. Arch Manning — Isidore Newman (La.)

Photo: The Daily Advertiser

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 215 pounds

Commitment: Texas

More: Texas climbing up the 2023 recruiting class ranks

2. Malachi Nelson — Los Alamitos (Calif.)

Photo: Blair Angulo, 247Sports

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 180 pounds

Commitment: USC

More: Malachi Nelson opens up on relationship with Caleb Williams

3. Dante Moore — Martin Luther King (Mich.)

USA TODAY Network

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 195 pounds

Commitment: Undecided

More: Oregon Ducks now listed as favorites to land 5-star QB Dante Moore

4. Nicholaus Iamaleava — Warren (Calif.)

(Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports)

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 195 pounds

Commitment: Tennessee

5. Jaden Rashada — Pittsburg (Calif.)

Photo: 247Sports

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 185 pounds

Commitment: Undecided

6. Jackson Arnold — Guyer (Texas)

USA TODAY Network

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 195 pounds

Commitment: Oklahoma

More: Sooners 2023 QB commit Jackson Arnold earns five-star rating in 247Sports composite

7. Christopher Vizzina — Briarwood Christian (Ala.)

Photo: Jason Caldwell, 247Sports

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 200 pounds

Commitment: Clemson

8. Eli Holstein — Zachary (La.)

Photo: Brian Perroni, 247Sports

Height: 6-foot-3.5

Weight: 226 pounds

Commitment: Texas A&M

9. Dylan Lonergan — Brookwood (Ga.)

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 215 pounds

Commitment: Undecided

More: Georgia’s top remaining 2023 QB targets after Arch Manning news

10. Pierce Clarkson — St. John Bosco (Calif.)

Photo: Greg Biggins, 247Sports

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 195 pounds

Commitment: Louisville

11. Avery Johnson — Maize (Kan.)

Photo: Ryan Wallace, 247Sports

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 170 pounds

Commitment: Undecided

12. Gabarri Johnson — Lincoln (Wash.)

Photo: Brandon Huffman, 247Sports

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 200 pounds

Commitment: Missouri

