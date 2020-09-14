Best fan-submitted photos of the week

Fans capturing the action as it happens is an all-time great element of high school sports. Breakaways and last-second shots. Defensive stops. And those impressive headers during a soccer game—like the one pictured above from the Spencerville Bearcats (Ohio)-Bluffton Pirates (Ohio) matchup.

Now, as the digital age has created an entirely new camera-ready crew from the stands and sidelines, we’re getting to enjoy cover-worthy images from across the high school landscape—including the fan-submitted shots from our partners at ScoreStream.

All season long, we’ll be featuring some of their top photos, the must-see moments that most would only get to hear about—had it not been for a fan who was quick with the camera (or mobile phone)!

As we move forward in the early stages of the fall season, here are some of the top images we have seen!

(Interested in joining ScoreStream fan? Head here for more info.)