Best fan-submitted photos of the week

Fans capturing the action as it happens is an all-time great element of high school sports. Breakaways and last-second shots. Defensive stops. And those impressive headers during a soccer game—like the one pictured above from the Spencerville Bearcats (Ohio)-Bluffton Pirates (Ohio) matchup.

Now, as the digital age has created an entirely new camera-ready crew from the stands and sidelines, we’re getting to enjoy cover-worthy images from across the high school landscape—including the fan-submitted shots from our partners at ScoreStream.

All season long, we’ll be featuring some of their top photos, the must-see moments that most would only get to hear about—had it not been for a fan who was quick with the camera (or mobile phone)!

As we move forward in the early stages of the fall season, here are some of the top images we have seen!

(Interested in joining ScoreStream fan? Head here for more info.)

To the house!

(via ScoreStream)

Fan photo from Madison Comprehensive Rams (Mansfield, Ohio) vs. West Holmes Knights (Millersburgh, Ohio).

The tough yards in the trenches.

(via ScoreStream)

Fan photo from Clay Eagles (Oregon, Ohio) vs. Lima Senior Spartans (Ohio).

7 sees 6!

(via ScoreStream)

Fan photo from Maple Mountain Golden Eagles (Spanish Fork, Utah) vs. Springville Red Devils (Utah).

SHOUT IT!

(via ScoreStream)

Fan photo from Morton Panthers (Miss.) vs. Newton County Cougars (Decatur, Miss.).

On the money...

(via ScoreStream)

Fan photo from Kirtland Hornets (Ohio) vs. Shaker Heights Red Raiders (Ohio).

Perfection from the pitch!

(via ScoreStream)

Fan photo from St. Francis Fighting Saints (Minn.) vs. North Branch Vikings (Minn.).

A race to the edge!

(via ScoreStream)

Fan photo from Carrollton Trojans (Mo.) vs. Sweet Springs/Malta Bend Greyhounds (Sweet Springs, Mo.).

Game-time feeling!

(via ScoreStream)

Fan photo from Finneytown Wildcats (Cincinnati, Ohio) vs. Reading Blue Devils (Ohio).

I go!

(via ScoreStream)

Fan photo from Sunnyvale Raiders (Texas) vs. Van Alstyne Panthers (Texas).

Flyby!

(via ScoreStream)

Fan photo from Monroe Hornets (Ohio) vs. Franklin Wildcats (Ohio).

Picture perfect...

(via ScoreStream)

Fan photo from Hilliard Bradley Jaguars (Ohio) vs. Marysville Monarchs (Ohio).

