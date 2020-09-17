USA Today Sports

Best fan-submitted photos of Week 2

By September 16, 2020 11:17 pm

Another week of high school sports action, another week of some great fan-submitted photos!

That’s right, high school sports fans: We’re back with an all-new round of the best of the best images from our partners at ScoreStream. And this week’s gallery didn’t disappoint. 

From next-level grabs on the football field to big-time spikes on the volleyball court, these were the must-see moments from this past week.

(Interested in becoming ScoreStream fan? Head here for more info.)

12
Goin' up and gettin' it!

(via ScoreStream)

Fan photo from Murray Spartans (Salt Lake City, Utah) vs. Maple Mountain Golden Eagles (Spanish Fork, Utah).

11
Crossover dribble...

(via ScoreStream)

Fan photo from Middletown Christian Eagles (Franklin, Ohio) vs. Legacy Christian Knights (Xenia, Ohio).

10
Downfield focus...

(via ScoreStream)

Fan photo from Asbury Rams (Albertville, Ala.) vs. Plainview Bears (Rainsville, Ala.).

9
(Audible)

(via ScoreStream)

Fan photo from West Forsyth Wolverines (Cumming, Ga.) vs. Cartersville Hurricanes (Ga.).

8
Squad goals!

(via ScoreStream)

Fan photo from Carrollton Trojans (Mo.) vs. Sweet Springs/Malta Bend Greyhounds (Sweet Springs, Mo.).

7
Empty set...

(via ScoreStream)

Fan photo from Hilliard Bradley Jaguars (Ohio) vs. Hilliard Davidson Wildcats (Ohio).

6
SMASH!

(via ScoreStream)

Fan photo from Brecksville-Broadview Heights Bees (Broadview Heights, Ohio) vs. Independence Blue Devils (Ohio).

5
The effort was worth it!

(via ScoreStream)

Fan photo from Gardendale Rockets (Ala.) vs. Clay-Chalkville Cougars (Pinson, Ala.).

4
At arm's length...

(via ScoreStream)

Fan photo from Ross Little Giants (Fremont, Ohio) vs. Lima Senior Spartans (Ohio).

3
Downhill running!

(via ScoreStream)

Fan photo from Heathwood Hall Episcopal Highlanders (Columbia, S.C.) vs. Cardinal Newman Cardinals (Columbia, S.C.).

2
Kicking off the evening

(via ScoreStream)

Fan photo from Athens Golden Eagles (North Athens, Ala.) vs. Hazel Green Trojans (Ala.)

1
Textbook

(via ScoreStream)

Fan photo from Orange Lions (Pepper Pike, Ohio) vs. Independence Blue Devils (Ohio).

