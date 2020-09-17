Best fan-submitted photos of Week 2

Another week of high school sports action, another week of some great fan-submitted photos!
That’s right, high school sports fans: We’re back with an all-new round of the best of the best images from our partners at ScoreStream. And this week’s gallery didn’t disappoint.
From next-level grabs on the football field to big-time spikes on the volleyball court, these were the must-see moments from this past week.
(Interested in becoming ScoreStream fan? Head here for more info.)
Related: Best fan-submitted photos of Week 1
12
Goin' up and gettin' it!
Fan photo from Murray Spartans (Salt Lake City, Utah) vs. Maple Mountain Golden Eagles (Spanish Fork, Utah).
11
Crossover dribble...
Fan photo from Middletown Christian Eagles (Franklin, Ohio) vs. Legacy Christian Knights (Xenia, Ohio).
10
Downfield focus...
Fan photo from Asbury Rams (Albertville, Ala.) vs. Plainview Bears (Rainsville, Ala.).
9
(Audible)
Fan photo from West Forsyth Wolverines (Cumming, Ga.) vs. Cartersville Hurricanes (Ga.).
8
Squad goals!
Fan photo from Carrollton Trojans (Mo.) vs. Sweet Springs/Malta Bend Greyhounds (Sweet Springs, Mo.).
7
Empty set...
Fan photo from Hilliard Bradley Jaguars (Ohio) vs. Hilliard Davidson Wildcats (Ohio).
6
SMASH!
Fan photo from Brecksville-Broadview Heights Bees (Broadview Heights, Ohio) vs. Independence Blue Devils (Ohio).
5
The effort was worth it!
Fan photo from Gardendale Rockets (Ala.) vs. Clay-Chalkville Cougars (Pinson, Ala.).
4
At arm's length...
Fan photo from Ross Little Giants (Fremont, Ohio) vs. Lima Senior Spartans (Ohio).
3
Downhill running!
Fan photo from Heathwood Hall Episcopal Highlanders (Columbia, S.C.) vs. Cardinal Newman Cardinals (Columbia, S.C.).
2
Kicking off the evening
Fan photo from Athens Golden Eagles (North Athens, Ala.) vs. Hazel Green Trojans (Ala.)
1
Textbook
Fan photo from Orange Lions (Pepper Pike, Ohio) vs. Independence Blue Devils (Ohio).