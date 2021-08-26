Best fan-submitted photos of Week 1

USA Today Sports

By August 26, 2021 7:14 am

High school sports across the nation are back underway, which means USA Today is back with fan-submitted photos from our partners at ScoreStream!

With teams returning to the field at high schools in all 50 states, USA Today High School Sports will capture all of the sights of high school sports throughout the 2021 scholastic year with the help of ScoreStream.

(Interested in becoming a ScoreStream fan? Head here for more info.)

Breathitt County Bobcats (Ky.) vs. Paul Laurence Dunbar Bulldogs (Ky.)

ScoreStream Picture

Lovett Lions (Ga.) vs. Westminster Wildcats (Ga.)

ScoreStream Picture

St. Clairsville Red Devils (Ohio) vs. Carrollton Warriors (Ohio)

ScoreStream Picture

Delphos Jefferson Wildcats (Ohio) vs. Delphos St. John's Blue Jays (Ohio)

ScoreStream Picture

Garfield Heights Bulldogs (Ohio) vs. North Rangers (Ohio)

ScoreStream Picture

Lincolnton Wolves (N.C.) vs. South Point Red Raiders (N.C.)

ScoreStream Picture

Chiefland Indians (Fla.) vs. Branford Buccaneers (Fla.)

ScoreStream Picture

Athens Golden Eagles (Ala.) vs. Fort Payne Wildcats (Ala.)

ScoreStream Picture

Sweetwater Red Devils (Calif.) vs. Grossmont Foothillers (Calif.)

ScoreStream Picture

C.A. Johnson Hornets (S.C.) vs. Ridgeland-Hardeeville Jaguars (S.C.)

ScoreStream Picture

St. Pius X (Texas) vs. Lutheran High School North (Texas)

ScoreStream Picture

Kirtland Hornets (Ohio) vs. North Rangers (Ohio)

ScoreStream Picture

Colbert Heights (Ala.) vs. Central Wildcats (Ala.)

ScoreStream Picture

Marion Harding Presidents (Ohio) vs. Mt. Vernon Yellow Jackets (Ohio)

ScoreStream Picture

