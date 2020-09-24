Best fan-submitted photos of Week 3

Some of the best photos yet from the fans at ScoreStream came during the Week 3 action across the high school sports landscape. It was a perfect blend of moments captured on the football field, the volleyball court, and the soccer pitch, each of them displaying a unique, freeze-framed tale that makes high school sports so great.
And we’re excited for what’s to come!
As we get ready for another weekend, with October on the doorstep—can you believe it?—let’s look at the best of the best for Week 3.
(Interested in becoming a ScoreStream fan? Head here for more info.)
Related: Best fan-submitted photos of Week 2
9
Right on the money!
Fan photo from East Jessamine Jaguars (Nicholasville, Ky.) vs. Raceland-Worthington Rams (Raceland, Ky.).
8
Closing the block...
Fan photo from Lincolnview Lancers (Van Wert, Ohio) vs. Shawnee Indians (Lima, Ohio).
7
Second level...
Fan photo from Maple Mountain Golden Eagles (Spanish Fork, Utah) vs. Wasatch Wasps (Herber City, Utah).
6
Double header!
Fan photo from Shawnee Indians (Lima, Ohio) vs. Wapakoneta Redskins (Ohio).
5
Game-time rush in Ohio!
Fan photo from Crestview Rebels (Columbiana, Ohio) vs. East Liverpool Potters (Ohio).
4
1st-and-10...
Fan photo from Perry Meridian Falcons (Indianapolis, Ind.) vs. Whiteland Warriors (Ind.)
3
Anticipation at dusk in Alabama...
Fan photo from Corner Yellow Jackets (Warrior, Ala.) vs. Alexandria Valley Cubs (Ala.)
2
Just out of r-e-a-c-h...
Fan photo from North Rangers (Eastlake, Ohio) vs. Geneva Eagles (Ohio).
1
Breaking the plane!
Fan photo from Starmont Stars (Arlington, Iowa) vs. Wapsie Valley Warriors (Fairbank, Iowa).