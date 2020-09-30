Best fan-submitted photos of Week 4

The Anthony Wayne Generals lead us out of the tunnel for another week of fan-submitted photos from our partners at ScoreStream.
The high school action from the gridiron, pitch, volleyball courts, and beyond is in full swing, so let’s get right to the top shots captured across the country during Week 4!
Eyes on the prize in Texas...
Fan photo from Clear Creek Wildcats (League City, Texas) vs. Oak Ridge War Eagles (Conroe, Texas).
Game-time focus in South Carolina...
Fan photo from Lugoff Elgin Demons (Lugoff, S.C.) vs. Dreher Blue Devils (Columbia, S.C.).
Holding court in Texas...
Fan photo from Clements Rangers (Sugar Land, Texas) vs. Stratford Spartans (Houston, Texas).
An important 6 in Florida...
Fan photo from Bishop Snyder Cardinals (Jacksonville, Fla.) vs. Branford Buccaneers (Fla.).
All-out effort in Ohio...
Fan photo from Leipsic Vikings (Ohio) vs. Lima Central Catholic Thunderbirds (Ohio).
Breaking to the outside in Utah...
Fan photo from Spanish Fork Dons (Utah) vs. Maple Mountain Golden Eagles (Spanish Fork, Utah).
3-point win on the road in Florida...
Fan photo from Bloomingdale Bulls (Valrico, Fla.) vs. Tampa Bay Tech Titans (Tampa, Fla.).
"T" wentny to zero in Florida...
Fan photo from Auburndale Bloodhounds (Fla.) vs. Bartow Yellow Jackets (Fla.).
Textbook trapping in Ohio...
Fan photo from Delphos St. Johns Blue Jays (Ohio) vs Kalida Wildcats (Ohio)
A dominanting shutout in Oklahoma...
Fan photo from Miami Wardogs (Okla.) vs. Bristow Pirates (Okla.).
Downfield vision in Florida...
Fan photo from Forest Wildcats (Ocala, Fla.) vs. North Marion Colts (Citra, Fla.).
Up for grabs in Indiana...
Fan photo from Adams Central Jets (Monroe, Ind.) vs. South Adams Starfires (Berne, Ind.).
Friday Night Lights in Tennessee...
Fan photo from Father Ryan Fightin’ Irish (Nashville, Tenn.) vs. Green Hill Hawks (Mt. Juliet, Tenn.).