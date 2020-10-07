Best fan-submitted photos of Week 5

USA Today is back for another week of fan-submitted photos from our partners at ScoreStream!
The high school action from the gridiron, pitch, volleyball courts, and beyond is in full swing, so let’s get right to the top shots captured across the country during Week 5!
Halftime entertainment in Alabama...
Fan photo from Providence Christian Eagles (Dothan, Ala.) vs. Opp High School (Opp, Ala.)
Second half kickoff in Florida...
Fan photo from Fletcher (Neptune Beach, Fla.) vs. Atlantic Coast (Jacksonville, Fla.).
Passing over the top in Ohio...
Fan photo from Wapakoneta (Wapakoneta, Ohio) vs. Lima Senior (Lima, Ohio).
Friday Night Final in Michigan...
Fan photo from Lakeshore (Stevensville, Mich.) vs. Battle Creek Central (Battle Creek, Mich.)
Game time in Alabama...
Fan photo from Hayden High School (Hayden, Ala.) vs. Alexandria (Alexandria, Ala.).
Red zone offense in Ohio...
Fan photo from Hilliard Bradley (Hilliard, Ohio) vs. Dublin Coffman (Dublin, Ohio).
Timing routes in Texas...
Fan photo from Pasadena (Pasadena, Texas) vs. Spring Woods (Houston, Texas).
Diving for the pylon in Florida...
Fan photo from Vanguard High School (Ocala, Fla.) vs. Forest (Ocala, Fla.)
Hard-nosed play in Ohio...
Fan photo from Allen East (Harrod, Ohio) vs. Columbus Grove (Columbus Grove, Ohio).
Beautiful blocking in Ohio...
Fan photo from Perry (Perry, Ohio) vs. North Rangers (Eastlake, Ohio).
Open field moves in Ohio...
Fan photo from St. Francis Desales (Columbus, Ohio) vs. Bishop Hartley (Columbus, Ohio).
Open field running in South Carolina...
Fan photo from Fairfield Central (Winnsboro, S.C.) vs. Lower Richland (Hopkins, S.C.).
One-handed grab in Texas...
Fan photo from Lamar (Houston, Texas) vs. The Woodlands (The Woodlands, Texas).