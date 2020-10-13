Best fan-submitted photos of Week 6

USA Today is back for another week of fan-submitted photos from our partners at ScoreStream!
The high school action from the gridiron, pitch, volleyball courts, and beyond is in full swing, so let’s get right to the top shots captured across the country during Week 5!
Pregame photo-op in Alabama...
Fan photo from Morgan (Selma, Ala.) vs. Bessmer (Bessmer, Ala.)
Helmets up in Texas...
Fan photo from Chapin (El Paso, Texas) vs. Andress (El Paso, Texas).
Third down in Louisiana...
Fan photo from Jennings (Jennings, La.) vs. Cecilia (Cecilia, La.).
Running out of the tunnel in Texas...
Fan photo from Rotan High School (Rotan, Texas) vs. Sanderson (Sanderson, Texas).
Action at the net in Ohio...
Fan photo from Perry (Perry, Ohio) vs. North (Eastlake, Ohio).
Tough running in Louisiana...
Fan photo from Neville (Monroe, La.) vs. Ruston (Ruston, La.).
Beautiful night for football in Utah...
Fan photo from Ridgeline (Millville, Utah) vs. Mountain Crest (Hyrum, Utah).
Visitors fighting back in Ohio...
Fan photo from Marietta (Marietta, Ohio) vs. Wilmington (Wilmington, Ohio).
Sideline shot in Ohio...
Fan photo from Hilliard Bradley (Hilliard, Ohio) vs. Groveport Madison (Groveport, Ohio).
Fighting for yards in South Carolina...
Fan photo from Carolina Forest (Myrtle Beach, S.C.) vs. Sumter (Sumter, S.C.).
Getting the edge in Utah...
Fan photo from Provo (Provo, Utah) vs. Maple Mountain (Spanish Fork, Utah).
Lowering the shoulder in Ohio...
Fan photo from Hardin Northern (Dola, Ohio) vs. Delphos St. John’s (Delphos, Ohio).
Over the top in Kentucky...
Fan photo from Bryan Station (Lexington, Ky.) vs. George Rogers Clark (Winchester, Ky.).