Best fan-submitted photos of Week 6

By October 13, 2020 8:38 am

USA Today is back for another week of fan-submitted photos from our partners at ScoreStream!

The high school action from the gridiron, pitch, volleyball courts, and beyond is in full swing, so let’s get right to the top shots captured across the country during Week 5!

(Interested in becoming a ScoreStream fan? Head here for more info.)

Pregame photo-op in Alabama...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from Morgan (Selma, Ala.) vs. Bessmer (Bessmer, Ala.)

Helmets up in Texas...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from Chapin (El Paso, Texas) vs. Andress (El Paso, Texas).

Third down in Louisiana...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from Jennings (Jennings, La.) vs. Cecilia (Cecilia, La.).

Running out of the tunnel in Texas...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from Rotan High School (Rotan, Texas) vs. Sanderson (Sanderson, Texas).

Action at the net in Ohio...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from Perry (Perry, Ohio) vs. North (Eastlake, Ohio).

Tough running in Louisiana...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from Neville (Monroe, La.) vs. Ruston (Ruston, La.).

Beautiful night for football in Utah...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from Ridgeline (Millville, Utah) vs. Mountain Crest (Hyrum, Utah).

Visitors fighting back in Ohio...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from Marietta (Marietta, Ohio) vs. Wilmington (Wilmington, Ohio).

Sideline shot in Ohio...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from Hilliard Bradley (Hilliard, Ohio) vs. Groveport Madison (Groveport, Ohio).

Fighting for yards in South Carolina...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from Carolina Forest (Myrtle Beach, S.C.) vs. Sumter (Sumter, S.C.).

Getting the edge in Utah...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from Provo (Provo, Utah) vs. Maple Mountain (Spanish Fork, Utah).

Lowering the shoulder in Ohio...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from Hardin Northern (Dola, Ohio) vs. Delphos St. John’s (Delphos, Ohio).

Over the top in Kentucky...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from Bryan Station (Lexington, Ky.) vs. George Rogers Clark (Winchester, Ky.).

